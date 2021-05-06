Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PHOENIX, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week first quarter ended April 4, 2021.



First Quarter Highlights:

Net sales of $1.6 billion; a 4% decrease from the same period in 2020

Comparable store sales growth of -9.4% and two-year comparable store sales growth of 2.2%

Net income and adjusted net income ( 1) of $83 million; compared to net income of $92 million and adjusted net income of $93 million from the same period in 2020

of $83 million; compared to net income of $92 million and adjusted net income of $93 million from the same period in 2020 Diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.70; compared to $0.78 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.79 from the same period in 2020

“I am pleased with how Sprouts has navigated the current environment as we begin to cycle the onset of the COVID-19 impact from last year,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Sprouts achieved strong financial results in the first quarter, building on our successful strategic improvements from 2020, which enhanced our profitability to support our long-term growth. We continued to move our strategy forward with the opening of our sixth fresh distribution center, providing our customers with even more affordable, local and organic produce, rooted in Sprouts’ unique farmer’s market heritage. As we look forward, I am confident we will continue to enhance our position as a fast-growing health-focused specialty retailer.”

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude the impact of certain special items. There were no such adjustments for the quarter ended April 4, 2021. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information about these items.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results



Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.6 billion, a 4% decrease compared to the same period in 2020. Net sales were driven by solid performance in new stores opened, offset by a decrease of 9.4% in comparable store sales due to the impact from the onset of COVID-19 during the first quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter decreased 1.3% to $586 million, resulting in a gross profit margin of 37.2%, an increase of 114 basis points compared to the same period in 2020.This increase is attributed to sustainable strategic changes, including promotional activities and shrink initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter increased $3 million to $440 million, or 27.9% of sales, a deleverage of 141 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. This primarily reflects sales deleverage and increased ecommerce fees due to higher omni channel sales as more customer have continued to rely on home delivery and curbside pickup. This was partially offset by lower bonus expense due to COVID-19 in the prior year.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter decreased 0.7% to $31 million, or 2.0% of sales, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the same period in 2020.

Store closure and other costs, net for the quarter were $2 million compared to a credit of $1 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income for the quarter was $83 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.70, compared with $92 million and $0.78, respectively, in 2020. Diluted EPS in 2020 included an estimated $0.22 benefit from the COVID-19 impact.

Unit Growth and Development

As planned, Sprouts did not open any new stores in the first quarter of 2021, ending the quarter with a total of 362 stores in 23 states.

Leverage and Liquidity

Sprouts generated cash from operations of $105 million in the first quarter of 2021 and invested $9 million in capital expenditures net of landlord reimbursement, primarily for new stores. Sprouts ended the quarter with a $250 million balance on its revolving credit facility, $39 million of letters of credit outstanding under the facility, $256 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $297 million available under our current share repurchase authorization. Through April 4, 2021, we have repurchased 130,000 shares of common stock under this authorization for a total investment of $3 million.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

The impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the U.S. economy and the company’s fiscal 2021 results is still uncertain. We have adjusted our fiscal 2021 outlook, reflecting our year-to-date performance and our expectations for the remainder of the year:

Full-year 2021 Guidance 52-week to 52-week Net sales growth Flat to up slightly Unit growth Approximately 20 new stores Comparable store sales growth Down low to mid-single digits Adjusted EBIT $305M to $325M Adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.87 to $2.00 Effective tax rate Approximately 25% Capital expenditures $140M to $160M (net of landlord reimbursements)

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Sprouts will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, May 6, 2021, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss first quarter 2021 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor relations webpage located at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. Participants: 877-398-9481

International Participants: Dial +1-408-337-0130

Conference ID: 9758223



The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 9758223.

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Net sales $ 1,575,447 $ 1,646,539 Cost of sales 989,273 1,052,707 Gross profit 586,174 593,832 Selling, general and administrative expenses 439,662 436,304 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 31,229 31,021 Store closure and other costs, net 2,048 (1,082 ) Income from operations 113,235 127,589 Interest expense, net 2,991 4,827 Income before income taxes 110,244 122,762 Income tax provision 27,196 30,952 Net income $ 83,048 $ 91,810 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 118,044 117,545 Diluted 118,607 117,748

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

April 4, 2021 January 3, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,019 $ 169,697 Accounts receivable, net 14,488 14,815 Inventories 270,958 254,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,862 27,224 Total current assets 577,327 465,960 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 707,039 726,500 Operating lease assets, net 1,043,455 1,045,408 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 184,960 184,960 Goodwill 368,878 368,878 Other assets 15,079 14,698 Total assets $ 2,896,738 $ 2,806,404 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 160,596 $ 139,337 Accrued liabilities 133,026 143,402 Accrued salaries and benefits 43,735 76,695 Accrued income tax 16,251 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 135,797 135,739 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 968 959 Total current liabilities 490,373 496,132 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,072,897 1,069,535 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 260,287 260,459 Other long-term liabilities 45,481 40,912 Deferred income tax liability 60,830 58,073 Total liabilities 1,929,868 1,925,111 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

118,194,576 shares issued and outstanding, April 4, 2021;

117,953,435 shares issued and outstanding, January 3, 2021 118 118 Additional paid-in capital 691,142 686,648 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,230 ) (8,474 ) Retained earnings 282,840 203,001 Total stockholders' equity 966,870 881,293 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,896,738 $ 2,806,404





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 83,048 $ 91,810 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 31,841 31,600 Operating lease asset amortization 25,816 23,137 Share-based compensation 3,613 2,400 Deferred income taxes 2,757 232 Other non-cash items 207 (768 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,795 12,652 Inventories (16,733 ) 22,787 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,747 ) (8,652 ) Other assets (1,078 ) 656 Accounts payable 27,004 80,669 Accrued liabilities (10,568 ) 16,492 Accrued salaries and benefits (32,959 ) 2,984 Accrued income tax 16,251 28,906 Operating lease liabilities (28,719 ) (30,107 ) Other long-term liabilities 3,910 2,274 Cash flows from operating activities 105,438 277,072 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (16,605 ) (28,036 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (16,605 ) (28,036 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities — (87,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (163 ) (154 ) Repurchase of common stock (3,209 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 881 — Cash flows used in financing activities (2,491 ) (87,154 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 86,342 161,882 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 171,441 86,785 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 257,783 $ 248,667

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of special items. The company defines adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of special items.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income for the thirteen weeks ended April 4, 2021 and March 29, 2020 and a reconciliation of EBIT, net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the thirteen weeks ended April 4, 2021 and March 29, 2020:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Net income $ 83,048 $ 91,810 Income tax provision 27,196 30,952 Interest expense, net 2,991 4,827 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 113,235 127,589 Special items: Strategic initiatives (1) — 1,200 Adjusted EBIT 113,235 128,789 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 31,841 31,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 145,076 $ 160,389 Net income $ 83,048 $ 91,810 Special Items: Strategic initiatives, net of tax (1) — 892 Adjusted Net income $ 83,048 $ 92,702 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.78 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.79 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 118,607 117,748

(1) Includes professional fees related to strategic initiatives. After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.



