ICU Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Results

First quarter 2021 revenue was $318.0 million, compared to $328.6 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $112.7 million, as compared to $121.4 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 35%, as compared to 37% in the same period last year. GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $23.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $16.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.62 as compared to $1.81 for the first quarter of 2020. Also, adjusted EBITDA was $57.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $63.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “First quarter results were generally in line with our expectations.”

Revenues by product line for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows (in millions):

Three months ended

March 31, Product Line 2021 2020 $ Change Infusion Consumables $ 126.4 $ 123.5 $ 2.9 Infusion Systems 84.3 88.4 (4.1 ) IV Solutions* 94.2 104.3 (10.1 ) Critical Care 13.1 12.4 0.7 $ 318.0 $ 328.6 $ (10.6 )

*IV Solutions includes $13.9 million and $13.5 million of contract manufacturing to Pfizer for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company's products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company's arrangements with its largest customers and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and our financial results. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 424,249 $ 396,097 Short-term investment securities 11,693 14,687 TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 435,942 410,784 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 120,365 124,093 Inventories 300,086 314,928 Prepaid income taxes 31,480 29,480 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,309 41,492 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 928,182 920,777 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 459,072 466,628 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 45,259 46,571 LONG-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 18,834 12,974 GOODWILL 32,952 33,001 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 193,074 197,231 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 29,115 31,034 OTHER ASSETS 58,742 55,475 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,765,230 $ 1,763,691 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 73,049 $ 71,864 Accrued liabilities 79,056 97,021 Income tax payable 1,457 303 Contingent earn-out liability 26,300 26,300 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 179,862 195,488 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 46,110 47,835 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 1,663 1,663 INCOME TAX PAYABLE 16,827 16,440 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value Authorized—500 shares; Issued and outstanding— none — — Common stock, $0.10 par value — Authorized, 80,000 shares; Issued — 21,219 shares at

March 31, 2021 and 21,058 at December 31, 2020 and outstanding 21,192 shares at March

31, 2021 and 21,058 shares at December 31, 2020 2,122 2,106 Additional paid-in capital 701,586 693,068 Treasury stock, at cost (5,410 ) (39 ) Retained earnings 832,383 808,652 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,913 ) (1,522 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,520,768 1,502,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,765,230 $ 1,763,691

______________________________________________________

(1) December 31, 2020 balances were derived from audited consolidated financial statements.





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 TOTAL REVENUES $ 318,046 $ 328,607 COST OF GOODS SOLD 205,366 207,192 GROSS PROFIT 112,680 121,415 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 72,391 72,305 Research and development 10,709 10,746 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 2,883 12,307 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — — Contract settlement 127 — TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 86,110 95,358 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 26,570 26,057 INTEREST EXPENSE (161 ) (196 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net 683 (5,480 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,092 20,381 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (3,361 ) (3,547 ) NET INCOME $ 23,731 $ 16,834 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 1.12 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 0.78 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES Basic 21,149 20,780 Diluted 21,695 21,507





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS").

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following items from net income:

Interest, net: We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Stock compensation expense : Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense : We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Depreciation expense : We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration : We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Contract settlement : Occasionally, we are involved in contract renegotiations that may result in one-time settlements. We exclude these settlements as they have no direct correlation to the operation of our ongoing business.

Product-related charges: We exclude non-cash product-related charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Taxes: We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes from diluted EPS, net of tax, stock compensation expense, intangible asset amortization expense, restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, contract settlement and product-related charges. The tax effect on the above adjustments is calculated using the specific tax rate applied to each adjustment based on the nature of the item/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

The following tables reconcile our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures:





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA Three months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 23,731 $ 16,834 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net (512 ) (1,102 ) Stock compensation expense 6,022 6,939 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,155 20,957 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 2,883 12,307 Contract settlement 127 860 Product-related charges — 2,626 Provision for income taxes 3,361 3,547 Total non-GAAP adjustments 34,036 46,134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,767 $ 62,968









Adjusted diluted earnings

per share Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 0.78 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation expense $ 0.28 $ 0.32 Amortization expense $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration $ 0.13 $ 0.57 Contract settlement $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Product-related charges $ — $ 0.12 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments $ (0.16 ) $ (0.29 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.62 $ 1.81





