Rapid7 Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $455.8 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year
  • Revenue of $117.5 million, up 24% year-over-year; Products revenue of $109.3 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Total customer growth of 11% year-over-year
  • Total ARR per customer growth of 17% year-over-year

BOSTON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

"Rapid7 delivered a strong start to 2021 as we accelerated year-over-year ARR growth to 30% while demonstrating strong free cash flow dynamics in our business. These results are a great validation of the vision we laid out at our recent Investor Day as we work to deliver industry-leading capabilities coupled with our unique focus on world-class accessibility," said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

"Looking ahead we remain focused on executing against our goal of delivering best-in-class security that meets customers where they are in their SecOps journey to help them close their security achievement gap."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Other Metrics

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020 % Change
      
 (dollars in thousands)
Annualized recurring revenue$455,797  $350,884  30%
Number of customers (1) 8,945  8,075  11%
ARR per customer (1)$51.0  $43.5  17%
(1) Number of customers and ARR per customer are based on our new customer count methodology provided at our virtual investor day on March 10, 2021. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with the modified definition.


 Three Months Ended March 31,  
 2021 2020 % Change
      
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Products revenue$109,285   $87,549   25%
Professional services revenue8,166   6,791   20%
Total revenue$117,451   $94,340   24%
      
North America revenue$96,403   $78,705   22%
Rest of world revenue21,048   15,635   35%
Total revenue$117,451   $94,340   24%
      
GAAP gross profit$81,162   $66,626    
GAAP gross margin69 % 71 %  
Non-GAAP gross profit$85,457   $69,215    
Non-GAAP gross margin73 % 73 %  
      
GAAP loss from operations$(23,116)  $(19,820)   
GAAP operating margin(20)% (21)%  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations$1,906   $(3,933)   
Non-GAAP operating margin2 % (4)%  
      
GAAP net loss$(29,845)  $(22,924)   
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.56)  $(0.46)   
Non-GAAP net loss$(1,425)  $(4,294)   
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.03)  $(0.09)   
      
Adjusted EBITDA$5,757   $(780)   
      
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$20,595   $(7,215)   
Free cash flow$17,865   $(11,445)   

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

  • In April 2021, Rapid7 announced the acquisition of Velociraptor, a leading open-source technology and community used for digital forensics, endpoint monitoring, and incident response. Rapid7 will continue to build the Velociraptor community while leveraging its technology and community-driven insights to deliver enhanced incident response capabilities.
  • In April 2021, Rapid7 released a new Industry Cyber-Exposure Report (ICER) examining the internet-facing exposure for specific cohorts of companies, this edition focused on the Fortune 500 and providing practical security advice that practitioners can implement in their businesses.
  • In March 2021, Rapid7 was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response Providers, Q1 2021 report by Forrester Research.
  • In March 2021, Rapid7 issued $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private placement, and used approximately $183.0 million of the aggregate net proceeds from the offering and issued approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock to repurchase approximately $182.6 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023.

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net (loss) income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance (in millions, except per share data)
      
 Second Quarter 2021 Full-Year 2021
Annualized recurring revenue    Approximately $530.0
Revenue$121.7 to$123.3  $500.0  to$506.0 
Year-over-year growth23%to25% 22 %to23%
Non-GAAP income from operations$4.3 to$5.3  $12.0  to$16.0 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share$0.02 to$0.03  $(0.03) to$0.04 
Weighted average shares outstanding57.7  57.7  55.2   57.4 
Free cash flow    Approximately $15.0

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter 2021 represent diluted shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net income and for the full-year 2021 we provide both basic and diluted shares outstanding given our projected range of non-GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Rapid7 will host a conference call today, May 6, 2021, to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-357-4230 (domestic) or 629-228-0721 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on Rapid7's website at https://investors.rapid7.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 (access code 4057089) until May 13, 2021. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight Platform. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and induced conversion expense. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the first quarter of 2021 partial repurchase of our 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023, we incurred an induced conversion expense of $2.7 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, our business and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us related to significant litigation outside the ordinary course of business. We believe it is useful to exclude such expenses because we do not consider such amounts to be part of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, and (8) certain other items. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our guidance, business, financial condition, results of operations plans for Velociraptor’s technology and community and the benefits of its technology and insights to our incident response capabilities. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, our customers renewal of their subscriptions with us, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 26, 2021 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.    
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)     
(in thousands)    

 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$503,804   $173,617  
Short-term investments101,996   138,839  
Accounts receivable, net76,714   111,599  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion22,598   21,536  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets28,943   27,844  
Total current assets734,055   473,435  
Long-term investments11,133   10,124  
Property and equipment, net51,141   53,114  
Operating lease right-of-use assets64,965   67,178  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion43,997   43,103  
Goodwill253,324   213,601  
Intangible assets, net52,708   44,296  
Other assets11,370   8,271  
Total assets$1,222,693   $913,122  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$4,296   $3,860  
Accrued expenses47,806   61,677  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion9,261   9,612  
Deferred revenue, current portion282,245   278,585  
Other current liabilities127     
Total current liabilities343,735   353,734  
Convertible senior notes, net855,709   378,586  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion73,466   75,737  
Deferred revenue, non-current portion28,833   31,365  
Other long-term liabilities2,175   2,164  
Total liabilities1,303,918   841,586  
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):   
Common stock551   522  
Treasury stock(4,764)  (4,764) 
Additional paid-in-capital542,415   692,603  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss112   454  
Accumulated deficit(619,539)  (617,279) 
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)(81,225)  71,536  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)$1,222,693   $913,122  

RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Revenue:   
Products$109,285   $87,549  
Professional services8,166   6,791  
Total revenue117,451   94,340  
Cost of revenue:   
Products29,650   21,256  
Professional services6,639   6,458  
Total cost of revenue36,289   27,714  
Total gross profit81,162   66,626  
Operating expenses:   
Research and development33,080   24,202  
Sales and marketing54,978   48,145  
General and administrative16,220   14,099  
Total operating expenses104,278   86,446  
Loss from operations(23,116)  (19,820) 
Other income (expense), net:   
Interest income96   1,048  
Interest expense(5,394)  (3,462) 
Other income (expense), net(1,068)  (447) 
Loss before income taxes(29,482)  (22,681) 
Provision for income taxes363   243  
Net loss$(29,845)  $(22,924) 
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.56)  $(0.46) 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted52,904,881   50,127,310  

RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(29,845)  $(22,924) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization6,740   4,843  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs658   2,743  
Stock-based compensation expense20,862   13,347  
Induced conversion expense2,740     
Other1,404   836  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable34,414   22,608  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs(1,956)  (516) 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(136)  135  
Accounts payable550   4,010  
Accrued expenses(15,429)  (14,563) 
Deferred revenue987   (16,671) 
Other liabilities(394)  (1,063) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities20,595   (7,215) 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(49,720)    
Purchases of property and equipment(972)  (2,756) 
Capitalization of internal-use software costs(1,758)  (1,474) 
Purchases of investments(6,394)  (24,272) 
Sales/maturities of investments41,900   113,924  
Other(1,500)    
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities(18,444)  85,422  
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $12,900587,100     
Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes(76,020)    
Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes(182,647)    
Payments related to business acquisition(2,431)    
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards(3,324)  (1,533) 
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan4,467   3,346  
Proceeds from stock option exercises1,427   1,561  
Net cash provided by financing activities328,572   3,374  
Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(500)  (560) 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash330,223   81,021  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period173,617   123,413  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$503,840   $204,434  

RAPID7, INC.    
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)    
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
GAAP gross profit$81,162   $66,626  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense11,554   931  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets22,741   1,658  
Non-GAAP gross profit$85,457   $69,215  
Non-GAAP gross margin72.8 % 73.4 %
    
GAAP gross profit - Products$79,635   $66,293  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense1,018   573  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2,741   1,658  
Non-GAAP gross profit - Products$83,394   $68,524  
Non-GAAP gross margin - Products76.3 % 78.3 %
    
GAAP gross profit - Professional services$1,527   $333  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense536   358  
Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services$2,063   $691  
Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services25.3 % 10.2 %
    
GAAP loss from operations$(23,116)  $(19,820) 
Add: Stock-based compensation expense120,862   13,347  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets22,889   1,690  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses31,168   307  
Add: Litigation-related expenses4103   543  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations$1,906   $(3,933) 
    
GAAP net loss$(29,845)  $(22,924) 
Add: Stock-based compensation expense120,862   13,347  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets22,889   1,690  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses31,168   307  
Add: Litigation-related expenses4103   543  
Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs658   2,743  
Add: Induced conversion expense2,740     
Non-GAAP net loss$(1,425)  $(4,294) 
    
Reconciliation of net loss per share, basic and diluted   
GAAP net loss per share, basic$(0.56)  $(0.46) 
Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss0.53   0.37  
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.03)  $(0.09) 
    
Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted52,904,881   50,127,310  


1 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:   
Cost of revenue$1,554  $931 
Research and development7,815  4,645 
Sales and marketing5,746  3,678 
General and administrative5,747  4,093 
    
2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:   
Cost of revenue$2,741  $1,658 
Sales and marketing103  32 
General and administrative45   
    
3 Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:   
Sales and marketing$122  $ 
General and administrative1,046  307 
    
4 Includes litigation-related expenses as follows:   
General and administrative$103  $543 

RAPID7, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
GAAP net loss$(29,845)  $(22,924) 
Interest income(96)  (1,048) 
Interest expense5,394   3,462  
Other (income) expense, net1,068   447  
Provision for income taxes363   243  
Depreciation expense2,994   2,675  
Amortization of intangible assets3,746   2,168  
Stock-based compensation expense20,862   13,347  
Acquisition-related expenses1,168   307  
Litigation-related expenses103   543  
Adjusted EBITDA$5,757   $(780) 

RAPID7, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$20,595   $(7,215) 
Less: Purchases of property and equipment(972)  (2,756) 
Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs(1,758)  (1,474) 
Free cash flow17,865   (11,445) 

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation    
(in millions, except per share data)

        
 Second Quarter 2021 Full-Year 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (loss) income from operations:       
Anticipated GAAP loss from operations$(21.8) to$(20.8)  $(93.1) to$(89.1) 
Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense23.1  to23.1   92.4  to92.4  
Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets3.0  to3.0   11.4  to11.4  
Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses  to   1.2  to1.2  
Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses      0.1   0.1  
Anticipated non-GAAP income from operations$4.3  to$5.3   $12.0  to$16.0  
        
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net (loss) income:       
Anticipated GAAP net loss$(26.3) to$(25.3)  $(113.4) to$(109.4) 
Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense23.1  to23.1   92.4  to92.4  
Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets3.0  to3.0   11.4  to11.4  
Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses  to   1.2  to1.2  
Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses  to   0.1  to0.1  
Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs1.1  to1.1   4.1  to4.1  
Add: Anticipated induced conversion expense  to   2.7  to2.7  
Anticipated non-GAAP net income (loss)$0.9  to$1.9   $(1.5) to$2.5  
        
Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.47)  $(0.46)  $(2.05)  $(1.98) 
Anticipated non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.02   $0.03   $(0.03)  $0.04  
        
Weighted average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted  55.5     55.2  
           
Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation:          
Basic      55.2  
Diluted  57.7     57.4  

The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.

 Full-Year 2021
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: 
Net cash provided by operating activities$31.5  
Purchases of property and equipment(8.5) 
Capitalized internal-use software costs(8.0) 
Free cash flow$15.0  

 