Rapid7 Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $455.8 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year

Revenue of $117.5 million, up 24% year-over-year; Products revenue of $109.3 million, up 25% year-over-year

Total customer growth of 11% year-over-year

Total ARR per customer growth of 17% year-over-year

BOSTON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

"Rapid7 delivered a strong start to 2021 as we accelerated year-over-year ARR growth to 30% while demonstrating strong free cash flow dynamics in our business. These results are a great validation of the vision we laid out at our recent Investor Day as we work to deliver industry-leading capabilities coupled with our unique focus on world-class accessibility," said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

"Looking ahead we remain focused on executing against our goal of delivering best-in-class security that meets customers where they are in their SecOps journey to help them close their security achievement gap."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Other Metrics

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change (dollars in thousands) Annualized recurring revenue $ 455,797 $ 350,884 30 % Number of customers (1) 8,945 8,075 11 % ARR per customer (1) $ 51.0 $ 43.5 17 % (1) Number of customers and ARR per customer are based on our new customer count methodology provided at our virtual investor day on March 10, 2021. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with the modified definition.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Products revenue $ 109,285 $ 87,549 25 % Professional services revenue 8,166 6,791 20 % Total revenue $ 117,451 $ 94,340 24 % North America revenue $ 96,403 $ 78,705 22 % Rest of world revenue 21,048 15,635 35 % Total revenue $ 117,451 $ 94,340 24 % GAAP gross profit $ 81,162 $ 66,626 GAAP gross margin 69 % 71 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 85,457 $ 69,215 Non-GAAP gross margin 73 % 73 % GAAP loss from operations $ (23,116 ) $ (19,820 ) GAAP operating margin (20 ) % (21 ) % Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,906 $ (3,933 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 2 % (4 ) % GAAP net loss $ (29,845 ) $ (22,924 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.46 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,425 ) $ (4,294 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,757 $ (780 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 20,595 $ (7,215 ) Free cash flow $ 17,865 $ (11,445 )

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

In April 2021, Rapid7 announced the acquisition of Velociraptor, a leading open-source technology and community used for digital forensics, endpoint monitoring, and incident response. Rapid7 will continue to build the Velociraptor community while leveraging its technology and community-driven insights to deliver enhanced incident response capabilities.

In April 2021, Rapid7 released a new Industry Cyber-Exposure Report (ICER) examining the internet-facing exposure for specific cohorts of companies, this edition focused on the Fortune 500 and providing practical security advice that practitioners can implement in their businesses.

In March 2021, Rapid7 was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response Providers, Q1 2021 report by Forrester Research.

In March 2021, Rapid7 issued $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private placement, and used approximately $183.0 million of the aggregate net proceeds from the offering and issued approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock to repurchase approximately $182.6 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023.

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net (loss) income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Second Quarter 2021 Full-Year 2021 Annualized recurring revenue Approximately $530.0 Revenue $ 121.7 to $ 123.3 $ 500.0 to $ 506.0 Year-over-year growth 23 % to 25 % 22 % to 23 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 4.3 to $ 5.3 $ 12.0 to $ 16.0 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 to $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) to $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding 57.7 57.7 55.2 57.4 Free cash flow Approximately $15.0

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter 2021 represent diluted shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net income and for the full-year 2021 we provide both basic and diluted shares outstanding given our projected range of non-GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and induced conversion expense. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the first quarter of 2021 partial repurchase of our 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023, we incurred an induced conversion expense of $2.7 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, our business and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us related to significant litigation outside the ordinary course of business. We believe it is useful to exclude such expenses because we do not consider such amounts to be part of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, and (8) certain other items. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our guidance, business, financial condition, results of operations plans for Velociraptor’s technology and community and the benefits of its technology and insights to our incident response capabilities. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, our customers renewal of their subscriptions with us, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 26, 2021 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,804 $ 173,617 Short-term investments 101,996 138,839 Accounts receivable, net 76,714 111,599 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 22,598 21,536 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,943 27,844 Total current assets 734,055 473,435 Long-term investments 11,133 10,124 Property and equipment, net 51,141 53,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,965 67,178 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 43,997 43,103 Goodwill 253,324 213,601 Intangible assets, net 52,708 44,296 Other assets 11,370 8,271 Total assets $ 1,222,693 $ 913,122 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,296 $ 3,860 Accrued expenses 47,806 61,677 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,261 9,612 Deferred revenue, current portion 282,245 278,585 Other current liabilities 127 — Total current liabilities 343,735 353,734 Convertible senior notes, net 855,709 378,586 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 73,466 75,737 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 28,833 31,365 Other long-term liabilities 2,175 2,164 Total liabilities 1,303,918 841,586 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 551 522 Treasury stock (4,764 ) (4,764 ) Additional paid-in-capital 542,415 692,603 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 112 454 Accumulated deficit (619,539 ) (617,279 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (81,225 ) 71,536 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,222,693 $ 913,122

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 109,285 $ 87,549 Professional services 8,166 6,791 Total revenue 117,451 94,340 Cost of revenue: Products 29,650 21,256 Professional services 6,639 6,458 Total cost of revenue 36,289 27,714 Total gross profit 81,162 66,626 Operating expenses: Research and development 33,080 24,202 Sales and marketing 54,978 48,145 General and administrative 16,220 14,099 Total operating expenses 104,278 86,446 Loss from operations (23,116 ) (19,820 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 96 1,048 Interest expense (5,394 ) (3,462 ) Other income (expense), net (1,068 ) (447 ) Loss before income taxes (29,482 ) (22,681 ) Provision for income taxes 363 243 Net loss $ (29,845 ) $ (22,924 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 52,904,881 50,127,310

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (29,845 ) $ (22,924 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,740 4,843 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 658 2,743 Stock-based compensation expense 20,862 13,347 Induced conversion expense 2,740 — Other 1,404 836 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 34,414 22,608 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (1,956 ) (516 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (136 ) 135 Accounts payable 550 4,010 Accrued expenses (15,429 ) (14,563 ) Deferred revenue 987 (16,671 ) Other liabilities (394 ) (1,063 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,595 (7,215 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (49,720 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (972 ) (2,756 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (1,758 ) (1,474 ) Purchases of investments (6,394 ) (24,272 ) Sales/maturities of investments 41,900 113,924 Other (1,500 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (18,444 ) 85,422 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $12,900 587,100 — Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (76,020 ) — Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes (182,647 ) — Payments related to business acquisition (2,431 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,324 ) (1,533 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 4,467 3,346 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,427 1,561 Net cash provided by financing activities 328,572 3,374 Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (500 ) (560 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 330,223 81,021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,617 123,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 503,840 $ 204,434

RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 81,162 $ 66,626 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 1,554 931 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 2,741 1,658 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 85,457 $ 69,215 Non-GAAP gross margin 72.8 % 73.4 % GAAP gross profit - Products $ 79,635 $ 66,293 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,018 573 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,741 1,658 Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 83,394 $ 68,524 Non-GAAP gross margin - Products 76.3 % 78.3 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,527 $ 333 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 536 358 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 2,063 $ 691 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 25.3 % 10.2 % GAAP loss from operations $ (23,116 ) $ (19,820 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 20,862 13,347 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 2,889 1,690 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 1,168 307 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 103 543 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,906 $ (3,933 ) GAAP net loss $ (29,845 ) $ (22,924 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 20,862 13,347 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 2,889 1,690 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 1,168 307 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 103 543 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 658 2,743 Add: Induced conversion expense 2,740 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,425 ) $ (4,294 ) Reconciliation of net loss per share, basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.56 ) $ (0.46 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.53 0.37 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 52,904,881 50,127,310





1 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,554 $ 931 Research and development 7,815 4,645 Sales and marketing 5,746 3,678 General and administrative 5,747 4,093 2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,741 $ 1,658 Sales and marketing 103 32 General and administrative 45 — 3 Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: Sales and marketing $ 122 $ — General and administrative 1,046 307 4 Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 103 $ 543

RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (29,845 ) $ (22,924 ) Interest income (96 ) (1,048 ) Interest expense 5,394 3,462 Other (income) expense, net 1,068 447 Provision for income taxes 363 243 Depreciation expense 2,994 2,675 Amortization of intangible assets 3,746 2,168 Stock-based compensation expense 20,862 13,347 Acquisition-related expenses 1,168 307 Litigation-related expenses 103 543 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,757 $ (780 )

RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 20,595 $ (7,215 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (972 ) (2,756 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,758 ) (1,474 ) Free cash flow 17,865 (11,445 )

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in millions, except per share data)

Second Quarter 2021 Full-Year 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (loss) income from operations: Anticipated GAAP loss from operations $ (21.8 ) to $ (20.8 ) $ (93.1 ) to $ (89.1 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 23.1 to 23.1 92.4 to 92.4 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.0 to 3.0 11.4 to 11.4 Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses — to — 1.2 to 1.2 Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses — — 0.1 0.1 Anticipated non-GAAP income from operations $ 4.3 to $ 5.3 $ 12.0 to $ 16.0 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net (loss) income: Anticipated GAAP net loss $ (26.3 ) to $ (25.3 ) $ (113.4 ) to $ (109.4 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 23.1 to 23.1 92.4 to 92.4 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.0 to 3.0 11.4 to 11.4 Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses — to — 1.2 to 1.2 Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses — to — 0.1 to 0.1 Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs 1.1 to 1.1 4.1 to 4.1 Add: Anticipated induced conversion expense — to — 2.7 to 2.7 Anticipated non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.9 to $ 1.9 $ (1.5 ) to $ 2.5 Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (2.05 ) $ (1.98 ) Anticipated non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 55.5 55.2 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation: Basic 55.2 Diluted 57.7 57.4

The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.

Full-Year 2021 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31.5 Purchases of property and equipment (8.5 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (8.0 ) Free cash flow $ 15.0



