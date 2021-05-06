Identiv Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

FREMONT, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, demonstrating the increasingly broad adoption of RFID and expansion within the federal government.



First Quarter and Subsequent Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenue grew 22% year-over-year to $22.2 million with RFID revenue up 59% year-over-year

Shipped more than 40 million RFID units, a 53% increase year-over-year, and grew federal sales approximately 30% over comparable prior year period

Exited the first quarter of 2021 with backlog for Q2 2021 of $10.0 million; as of April 30, 2021, backlog for Q2 2021 was up 30% compared to the same time last year, and total Company backlog was up 50% year-over-year

Delivered operating leverage by decreasing GAAP operating expenses 5% and non-GAAP operating expenses 6% while growing revenues 22%

Improved profitability over prior year comparable period in both GAAP net loss at $1.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA at $0.4 million

Strengthened balance sheet by successfully raising $40.25 million in gross proceeds from a public offering of 3.8 million shares including full exercise of the overallotment option

Signed additional RFID device statement of work for a large mobile device customer, extending demand forecast through 2021 and into 2022

In final stages for two other RFID device statements of work for a Fortune 5 company

Completed initial RFID capacity expansion to 220 million units per year

Launched Velocity Vision integrated video and access intelligence platform, government grade enterprise-scale total solution; strong market reception

Launched expansion of RFID technical team; on boarding technical talent to increase 50% by June 1 2021



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $22.2 million, an increase of 22% from $18.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenues in the Identity segment grew 38% year-over-year to $13.7 million from $9.9 million, primarily due to higher sales of RFID products. Revenues in the Premises segment grew 3% year-over-year to $8.5 million from $8.2 million.

GAAP gross margin was 35% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 35% in the prior quarter and 41% in the first quarter of 2020, temporarily compressed due to continued near-term investments in technology and manufacturing processes and systems as well as by the mix of products within the Premises segment.

GAAP operating expenses, including research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative were $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 reflecting leverage in the business model as expenses were reduced by 5% while revenues increased 22%.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter and GAAP net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 was $0.4 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of 2021, we continued to build on last year’s momentum. We grew total revenue 22%, our Identity business 38%, and our RFID business 59% year-over-year,” said Identiv’s CEO, Steven Humphreys. “RFID remains our key growth driver for our business, and in RFID we maintained a 100% customer retention rate, and we made substantial progress winning new customers with new design wins across medical devices, wearables, personal transportation and several other use cases. These designs are increasingly complex, leading to expanded gross margins and an improved competitive advantage for our business in the long-run. We expanded designs and production launches within existing customers, moving new designs through the production cycle, and we increased the number of RFID units shipped by 53% year-over-year to 40 million units. Separately, our Premises business grew 3% year-over-year, compared to the pre-COVID economy of Q1 2020, reflecting a return to growth above pre-COVID levels. With momentum building in the federal government, commercial businesses starting to make up for deployments that were delayed last year, and new product launches, we believe Premises is on track to grow strongly in the second quarter.

“We made solid progress on each of our primary areas of focus – growing our RFID business and position as an industry leader, capitalizing on the strength of the federal market, and driving recurring revenues and customer retention to increase our predictability – all of which have put us on track to hit our growth projections with potential upsides in the near-term and second half of the year.”

Sandra Wallach, Identiv’s CFO, added, “The financial results of the first quarter, and our progress subsequent to its end, have positioned us not only to grow revenues 20% - 25% in the first half of 2021 but to continue building efficiently throughout the year. We increased revenues 22% while decreasing expenses 5%, demonstrating the leverage we have in our business model, and as of April 30, our backlog for the second quarter was up more than 30% from the same time last year, while our backlog for all of 2021 was up 50%. In addition to these highlights, we strengthened our balance sheet by successfully raising $40.25 million in gross proceeds including full exercise of the overallotment option from a public offering and by paying off our second promissory note. Looking ahead, we are confident that our expectations for double digit revenue growth in 2021 are within reach if not still somewhat conservative given the current business momentum.”

Financial Outlook

Identiv provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. To date, total orders booked for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.8 million, a 45% increase over the same period in 2020. This momentum combined with the strong backlog growth provides management with confidence that the Company's growth expectations are on track. Management is therefore reiterating the low end of expected revenues of $100 million. Normal seasonality is expected to continue with momentum building quarter over quarter through the end of the year. As a result, management anticipates growth of 20-25% in the first half of 2021.

Given current business momentum, management believes full-year guidance ranges may still be somewhat conservative. Identiv expects to update its full year guidance ranges as it develops further visibility.

Conference Call

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Net revenue $ 22,162 $ 24,836 $ 18,120 Cost of revenue 14,470 16,252 10,620 Gross profit 7,692 8,584 7,500 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,337 2,383 2,596 Selling and marketing 4,064 4,292 4,497 General and administrative 2,125 2,163 2,191 Restructuring and severance 388 71 65 Total operating expenses 8,914 8,909 9,349 Loss from operations (1,222 ) (325 ) (1,849 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense, net (245 ) (396 ) (252 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains, net 46 (3 ) 86 Loss before income tax provision (1,421 ) (724 ) (2,015 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (44 ) 26 (32 ) Net loss (1,465 ) (698 ) (2,047 ) Cumulative dividends on Series B preferred stock (284 ) (276 ) (270 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,749 ) $ (974 ) $ (2,317 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic 18,443 18,302 17,521 Diluted 18,443 18,302 17,521





Identiv, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 11,518 $ 11,409 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 18,911 18,927 Inventories 19,308 20,296 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,065 2,813 Total current assets 52,802 53,445 Property and equipment, net 3,768 2,827 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,974 3,405 Intangible assets, net 7,299 7,563 Goodwill 10,281 10,266 Other assets 1,142 1,171 Total assets $ 78,266 $ 78,677 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,217 $ 10,964 Current portion - contractual payment obligation 788 1,040 Current portion - financial liabilities 22,334 20,084 Operating lease liabilities 1,243 1,279 Deferred revenue 1,634 1,981 Accrued compensation and related benefits 2,858 2,985 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 3,643 3,240 Total current liabilities 42,717 41,573 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,875 2,272 Long-term deferred revenue 331 385 Other long-term liabilities 363 258 Total liabilities 45,286 44,488 Total stockholders´ equity 32,980 34,189 Total liabilities and stockholders´equity $ 78,266 $ 78,677



