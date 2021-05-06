Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for TransCon™ PTH at Upcoming Medical Conferences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced presentations featuring TransCon PTH at two upcoming medical conferences: the 48th annual meeting of the European Calcified Tissue Society (ECTS), taking place virtually May 6-8, 2021 and the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology taking place virtually May 22-26, 2021.



“We are excited to share the 26-week open-label extension (OLE) data from our phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial in adult patients with hypoparathyroidism with the European medical community,” said Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma.

“These data provide evidence indicating that TransCon PTH has the potential to be a first line therapy as a hormone replacement in patients with hypoparathyroidism. The study was selected for oral presentations by both ECTS and ECE meeting organizers which we think underscores the significance of these results,” continued Dr. Bach.

ECTS 2021: Presentation Details

Oral Presentation Title Date/Time Week 26 Results from the PaTH Forward Open-Label Extension Trial Support TransCon PTH as a Potential Hormone Replacement Therapy for Patients with Hypoparathyroidism Plenary Oral Presentations 2: Novel Aspects of Osteoporosis and Treatments

May 7, 2021

16:30 – 17:30 CEST



e-ECE 2021: Presentation Details

Oral Presentation Title Date/Time TransCon PTH as a Potential Hormone Replacement Therapy for Patients with Hypoparathyroidism: PaTH Forward Open-Label Extension Trial Week 26 Results Oral Communications 6: Calcium and Bone

May 25, 2021

14:30 – 15:30 CEST



The posters will be available on the Ascendis website under Selected Publications in the Pipeline section: https://ascendispharma.us/pipeline/publications/. If you are a healthcare provider who would like more information, please contact: medicalaffairs@ascendispharma.com.

About TransCon™ Technology

TransCon refers to “transient conjugation.” The proprietary TransCon platform is an innovative technology to create new therapies that are designed to optimize therapeutic effect, including efficacy, safety and dosing frequency. TransCon molecules have three components: an unmodified parent drug, an inert carrier that protects it, and a linker that temporarily binds the two. When bound, the carrier inactivates and shields the parent drug from clearance. When injected into the body, physiologic conditions (e.g., pH and temperature) initiate the release of the active, unmodified parent drug in a predictable manner. Because the parent drug is unmodified, its original mode of action is expected to be maintained. TransCon technology can be applied broadly to a protein, peptide or small molecule in multiple therapeutic areas, and can be used systemically or locally.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates and one oncology product candidate in clinical development. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and in Princeton, New Jersey.

Please visit www.ascendispharma.com (for global information) or www.ascendispharma.us (for U.S. information).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, (ii) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas and (iii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2021 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. © May 2021 Ascendis Pharma A/S.