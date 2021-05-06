Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Reports Net Revenues of $103.0 Million for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (“Amphastar” or the “Company”) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter Highlights

Net revenues of $103.0 million for the first quarter

GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.10 per share, for the first quarter

Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $13.6 million, or $0.27 per share, for the first quarter



Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “The launch of glucagon, along with strong sales growth of Primatene Mist® and our epinephrine products, contributed to one of Amphastar’s strongest quarters in terms of sales growth to date. We expect that these core growth products will continue to drive growth for the remainder of the year, while we are confident in seeing our pipeline develop to diversify our portfolio.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 103,020 $ 84,688 GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 5,041 $ 3,949 Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar* $ 13,553 $ 8,383 GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders* $ 0.27 $ 0.17

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

First Quarter Results

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2021 2020 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues: Primatene Mist® $ 18,383 $ 12,877 $ 5,506 43 % Epinephrine 15,578 3,990 11,588 290 % Enoxaparin 10,658 9,168 1,490 16 % Phytonadione 9,565 11,029 (1,464 ) (13 ) % Lidocaine 9,071 10,657 (1,586 ) (15 ) % Glucagon 7,984 — 7,984 N/A Naloxone 6,341 8,875 (2,534 ) (29 ) % Other finished pharmaceutical products 20,302 24,702 (4,400 ) (18 ) % Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues $ 97,882 $ 81,298 $ 16,584 20 % API 5,138 3,390 1,748 52 % Total net revenues $ 103,020 $ 84,688 $ 18,332 22 %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

Primatene Mist ® increased volumes resulting from: The continued success of our nationwide television, radio, and digital marketing campaign An increase in our distribution channels throughout 2020 and during the first quarter of 2021, including Target, which began selling Primatene Mist ® in March 2021

increased volumes resulting from: Glucagon for injection emergency kit launched in February 2021

Epinephrine sales increased due to the launch of our approved epinephrine injection multi-dose vials during the second quarter of 2020 and a market shortage of the pre-filled syringes

Naloxone sales decreased due to lower average selling price because of increased competition

Other finished pharmaceutical product sales decreased due to lower demand, largely due to competitors returning to their normal distribution levels



Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2021 2020 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues $ 103,020 $ 84,688 $ 18,332 22 % Cost of revenues 58,074 47,865 10,209 21 % Gross profit $ 44,946 $ 36,823 $ 8,123 22 % as % of net revenues 44% 43%

Changes in the cost of revenues and the resulting increase in gross margin were primarily driven by:

Increased sales of higher margin products such as Primatene Mist ® , epinephrine injection multi-dose vials, and glucagon

, epinephrine injection multi-dose vials, and glucagon Partially offset by increased sales of low margin enoxaparin and higher input cost

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2021 2020 Dollars % (in thousands) Selling, distribution, and marketing $ 4,537 $ 3,294 $ 1,243 38 % General and administrative 15,338 10,746 4,592 43 % Research and development 14,765 15,303 (538 ) (4 ) % Non-operating expense, net 5,192 1,675 3,517 NM

Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased due to the cost of our ongoing national television, radio, and digital marketing campaign for Primatene Mist ®

General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to increased legal expenses, including a reserve of $1.3 million related to the settlement of employment litigation

Research and development expenses decreased due to lower clinical trial expenses, which was partially offset by an increase in salaries and personnel-related expenses as well as an increase in depreciation expense

We recorded an additional $4.4 million of expense relating to the litigation with Aventis



Cash flow provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $22.8 million.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has five ANDAs on file with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $2.4 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion, and seven generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $10 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. The Company is currently developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Amphastar’s Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 17 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing several additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar’s logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, Primatene Mist®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar’s stockholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, executive severance expense, and legal settlements, in order to supplement investors’ and other readers’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s financial performance because the Company’s management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, May 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 876-9177 or (785) 424-1672 for international callers, five minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company’s website www.amphastar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of our products, market size and growth, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, our share buyback program and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021. In particular, the extent of COVID-19’s impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Table I

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

2020

Net revenues $ 103,020 $ 84,688 Cost of revenues 58,074 47,865 Gross profit 44,946 36,823 Operating expenses: Selling, distribution, and marketing 4,537 3,294 General and administrative 15,338 10,746 Research and development 14,765 15,303 Total operating expenses 34,640 29,343 Income from operations 10,306 7,480 Non-operating expense, net (5,192 ) (1,675 ) Income before income taxes 5,114 5,805 Income tax provision 1,155 2,280 Net income $ 3,959 $ 3,525 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,082 ) $ (424 ) Net income attributable to Amphastar $ 5,041 $ 3,949 Net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic 47,520 46,408 Diluted 49,518 48,248

Table II

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2021

2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,601 $ 92,642 Restricted cash 235 1,865 Short-term investments 13,531 12,977 Restricted short-term investments 2,200 2,200 Accounts receivable, net 77,938 66,005 Inventories 97,110 96,831 Income tax refunds and deposits 800 385 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,749 6,777 Total current assets 300,164 279,682 Property, plant, and equipment, net 253,265 260,055 Finance lease right-of-use assets 594 612 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,280 20,042 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 40,243 40,615 Other assets 7,212 5,250 Deferred tax assets 24,980 24,980 Total assets $ 645,738 $ 631,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 108,545 $ 95,504 Income taxes payable 2,676 1,077 Current portion of long-term debt 12,173 12,263 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,702 3,357 Total current liabilities 127,096 112,201 Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities 4,709 4,709 Long-term debt, net of current portion 32,334 34,186 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,464 17,464 Deferred tax liabilities 755 741 Other long-term liabilities 13,420 13,212 Total liabilities 194,778 182,513 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 55,184,000 and 47,718,003 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 54,760,922 and 47,495,439 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, respectively 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 413,926 410,061 Retained earnings 122,814 117,773 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,642 ) (3,721 ) Treasury stock (125,546 ) (121,812 ) Total Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 405,558 402,306 Non-controlling interests 45,402 46,417 Total equity 450,960 448,723 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 645,738 $ 631,236

Table III

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

2020

GAAP net income $ 3,959 $ 3,525 Adjusted for: Intangible amortization 276 258 Share-based compensation 4,834 5,282 Impairment of long-lived assets 6 14 Reserves for litigation and settlements 5,695 — Income tax (benefit) provision on pre-tax adjustments (2,229 ) (1,004 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,541 $ 8,075 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,012 ) $ (308 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 13,553 $ 8,383 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic 47,520 46,408 Diluted 49,518 48,248





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Selling, General Research Income Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and Non-operating tax provision interest revenue and marketing administrative development expense, net (benefit) adjustment GAAP $ 58,074 $ 4,537 $ 15,338 $ 14,765 $ 5,192 $ 1,155 $ (1,082 ) Intangible amortization (242 ) — (34 ) — — — 11 Share-based compensation (1,146 ) (127 ) (2,968 ) (593 ) — — 71 Impairment of long-lived assets — — (6 ) — — — 2 Reserves for litigation and settlements — — (1,295 ) — (4,400 ) — — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — 2,229 (14 ) Non-GAAP $ 56,686 $ 4,410 $ 11,035 $ 14,172 $ 792 $ 3,384 $ (1,012 )



