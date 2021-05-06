Proofpoint Named a Leader in Enterprise Email Security by Independent Research Firm

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. May 2021 report, The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021. This report evaluated 15 enterprise email service providers based on 25 criteria across three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Of the vendors evaluated, Proofpoint received the highest score in the current offering category and was one of only five leaders.



According to the report, “Proofpoint’s unique Very Attacked Person concept illuminates who the most targeted people are in a client organization, to provide additional protections or target them for extra training. This focuses protection where it’s most needed.” The report also states, “Enterprises seeking a full-featured email security solution that can deploy on-premises or in the cloud should consider Proofpoint.”

In addition, the report notes, “The best email security solutions integrate across customer environments with solutions like EDR, web content security (including browser isolation), and security awareness and training (SA&T).”

To secure organizations worldwide, the Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform includes very attacked people (VAP) isolation, threat-intel guided awareness training, and integrations with leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions like CrowdStrike and VMware Carbon Black.

Powered by Proofpoint NexusAI advanced machine learning technology, the Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform delivers a comprehensive, integrated solution that helps organizations worldwide stop a broad range of threats, understand which employees are threat actor targets, and automate email threat remediation. Proofpoint’s high standard of detection and efficacy is driven by its history of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and broad data set analysis including over two billion messages daily, over 400 million domains, and over 35 million cloud accounts.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “More than half of the Fortune 1000 trust our innovative solutions as attackers aggressively pursue a combination of cloud threat vectors, supply chains, account takeovers, ransomware attempts, and business email compromise (BEC). A simple email gateway alone won’t suffice as over 90% of breaches start with an email, including identity deception attacks which are often missed by legacy solutions.”

To download The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/forrester-wave-report-enterprise-email-security. For more information on the Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-security-and-protection.

