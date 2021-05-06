Altair Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“Altair had an excellent first quarter 2021, due in large measure to the strength of our constantly evolving software portfolio,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Our vision of the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI driving enterprise decisions is emerging as a clear imperative embraced by customers. This technical direction, which we identified early on and have invested in significantly, is important and manifest in all the markets we serve. We look forward to sharing our longer-term vision and strategy for the company at our virtual Investor Day on May 27.”

“I’m pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of record software revenue and total revenue, which far exceeded our expectations, led by strong renewal business and expansion in software,” said Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “We’re executing on our mission to transform enterprise decision making, while driving top line revenue growth and maintaining a disciplined approach to spending to expand our profitability.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $129.5 million compared to $108.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.5%

Total revenue was $150.2 million compared to $131.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.2%

Net income was $14.4 million compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 138%. Diluted net income per share was $0.18 based on 79.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.08 for the first quarter of 2020, based on 77.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.0 million compared to $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 70.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.6% compared to 16.5% for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $26.0 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 72.4%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.31 based on 83.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.19 for the first quarter of 2020, based on 78.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

Free cash flow was $33.5 million, compared to $26.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 27.1%

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021.

(in millions) Second Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Software Product Revenue $ 92.0 to $ 95.0 $ 425.0 to $ 433.0 Total Revenue $ 111.0 $ 114.0 $ 504.0 $ 512.0 Net Loss $ (23.7 ) $ (21.8 ) $ (37.6 ) $ (29.8 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 0.1 $ 1.6 $ 38.0 $ 44.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.0 $ 4.0 $ 59.0 $ 67.0





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair



Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,364 $ 241,221 Accounts receivable, net 107,112 117,878 Income tax receivable 5,985 6,736 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,295 21,100 Total current assets 378,756 386,935 Property and equipment, net 39,143 36,332 Operating lease right of use assets 33,568 33,526 Goodwill 262,090 264,481 Other intangible assets, net 70,912 76,114 Deferred tax assets 8,476 7,125 Other long-term assets 24,968 25,389 TOTAL ASSETS $ 817,913 $ 829,902 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 394 $ 30,384 Accounts payable 6,671 8,594 Accrued compensation and benefits 36,785 34,772 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,471 10,331 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 32,238 30,982 Deferred revenue 81,737 85,691 Convertible senior notes, net 191,094 — Total current liabilities 359,390 200,754 Long-term debt, net of current portion 258 353 Convertible senior notes, net — 188,300 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,319 24,323 Deferred revenue, non-current 8,992 9,388 Other long-term liabilities 25,141 27,414 TOTAL LIABILITIES 418,100 450,532 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 784 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 45,494

and 44,216 shares as of March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 29,601

and 30,111 shares as of March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 484,584 474,669 Accumulated deficit (78,933 ) (93,293 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,629 ) (2,797 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 399,029 378,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 817,913 $ 829,902





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Revenue License $ 96,395 $ 77,543 Maintenance and other services 33,146 30,900 Total software 129,541 108,443 Software related services 8,098 6,934 Total software and related services 137,639 115,377 Client engineering services 10,677 13,878 Other 1,847 2,208 Total revenue 150,163 131,463 Cost of revenue License 5,395 5,523 Maintenance and other services 11,555 10,455 Total software * 16,950 15,978 Software related services 6,122 5,489 Total software and related services 23,072 21,467 Client engineering services 8,888 11,318 Other 1,462 1,712 Total cost of revenue 33,422 34,497 Gross profit 116,741 96,966 Operating expenses: Research and development * 38,276 31,467 Sales and marketing * 32,070 28,099 General and administrative * 23,926 22,346 Amortization of intangible assets 4,877 3,840 Other operating income, net (617 ) (891 ) Total operating expenses 98,532 84,861 Operating income 18,209 12,105 Interest expense 2,973 2,813 Other expense (income), net 835 (1,390 ) Income before income taxes 14,401 10,682 Income tax expense 41 4,652 Net income $ 14,360 $ 6,030 Income per share: Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic $ 0.19 $ 0.08 Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders, diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net income per share, basic 74,651 72,623 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net income per share, diluted 79,295 77,004

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Cost of revenue – software $ 1,158 $ 366 Research and development 3,186 1,428 Sales and marketing 3,468 727 General and administrative 1,836 650 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,648 $ 3,171





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 14,360 $ 6,030 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,686 5,660 Provision for credit loss 89 338 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,800 2,653 Stock-based compensation expense 9,648 3,171 Deferred income taxes (687 ) (6,001 ) Other, net (18 ) 7 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,768 14,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (805 ) 1,184 Other long-term assets (3,628 ) (321 ) Accounts payable (767 ) (3,001 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 2,626 (2,581 ) Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 183 8,580 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 126 (17 ) Deferred revenue (2,810 ) (2,129 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,571 28,036 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (3,039 ) (1,644 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (344 ) (433 ) Other investing activities, net (68 ) 62 Net cash used in investing activities (3,451 ) (2,015 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on revolving commitment (30,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 271 194 Other financing activities (107 ) (118 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (29,836 ) 76 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,331 ) (2,113 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,953 23,984 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 241,547 223,497 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 243,500 $ 247,481 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 47 $ 15 Income taxes paid $ 2,381 $ 1,831 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Finance leases $ — $ 29 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities

and other liabilities $ 619 $ 382





Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Net income $ 14,360 $ 6,030 Stock-based compensation expense 9,648 3,171 Amortization of intangible assets 4,877 3,840 Non-cash interest expense 2,800 2,648 Restructuring expense 3,346 — Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (9,077 ) (637 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 25,954 $ 15,052 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.08 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.19 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 79,295 77,004 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 83,400 78,400

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net income $ 14,360 $ 6,030 Income tax expense 41 4,652 Stock-based compensation expense 9,648 3,171 Interest expense 2,973 2,813 Depreciation and amortization 6,686 5,660 Restructuring expense 3,346 — Special adjustments, interest income and other (94 ) (654 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,960 $ 21,672

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,571 $ 28,036 Capital expenditures (3,039 ) (1,644 ) Free cash flow $ 33,532 $ 26,392

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

June 30, 2021 Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (23,700 ) $ (21,800 ) $ (37,600 ) $ (29,800 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11,100 11,100 44,200 44,200 Amortization of intangible assets 4,700 4,700 17,700 17,700 Non-cash interest expense 2,800 2,800 11,400 11,400 Restructuring expense 2,000 2,000 5,300 5,300 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate 3,200 2,800 (3,000 ) (4,800 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 100 $ 1,600 $ 38,000 $ 44,000

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: