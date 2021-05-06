Altair Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“Altair had an excellent first quarter 2021, due in large measure to the strength of our constantly evolving software portfolio,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Our vision of the convergence of simulation, HPC, and AI driving enterprise decisions is emerging as a clear imperative embraced by customers. This technical direction, which we identified early on and have invested in significantly, is important and manifest in all the markets we serve. We look forward to sharing our longer-term vision and strategy for the company at our virtual Investor Day on May 27.”
“I’m pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of record software revenue and total revenue, which far exceeded our expectations, led by strong renewal business and expansion in software,” said Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “We’re executing on our mission to transform enterprise decision making, while driving top line revenue growth and maintaining a disciplined approach to spending to expand our profitability.”
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Software product revenue was $129.5 million compared to $108.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.5%
- Total revenue was $150.2 million compared to $131.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.2%
- Net income was $14.4 million compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 138%. Diluted net income per share was $0.18 based on 79.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.08 for the first quarter of 2020, based on 77.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
- Adjusted EBITDA was $37.0 million compared to $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 70.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.6% compared to 16.5% for the first quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income was $26.0 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 72.4%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.31 based on 83.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.19 for the first quarter of 2020, based on 78.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
- Free cash flow was $33.5 million, compared to $26.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 27.1%
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021.
|(in millions)
|Second Quarter 2021
|Full Year 2021
|Software Product Revenue
|$
|92.0
|to
|$
|95.0
|$
|425.0
|to
|$
|433.0
|Total Revenue
|$
|111.0
|$
|114.0
|$
|504.0
|$
|512.0
|Net Loss
|$
|(23.7
|)
|$
|(21.8
|)
|$
|(37.6
|)
|$
|(29.8
|)
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|$
|0.1
|$
|1.6
|$
|38.0
|$
|44.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2.0
|$
|4.0
|$
|59.0
|$
|67.0
|Conference Call Information
|What:
|Altair’s First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, May 6, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Live Call:
|(866) 754-5204, Domestic
|(636) 812-6621, International
|Replay:
|(855) 859-2056, Conference ID 5262418, Domestic
|(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 5262418, International
|Webcast:
|http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.
Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.
Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.
Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021, our statements regarding our expectation for 2021, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|243,364
|$
|241,221
|Accounts receivable, net
|107,112
|117,878
|Income tax receivable
|5,985
|6,736
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|22,295
|21,100
|Total current assets
|378,756
|386,935
|Property and equipment, net
|39,143
|36,332
|Operating lease right of use assets
|33,568
|33,526
|Goodwill
|262,090
|264,481
|Other intangible assets, net
|70,912
|76,114
|Deferred tax assets
|8,476
|7,125
|Other long-term assets
|24,968
|25,389
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|817,913
|$
|829,902
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|394
|$
|30,384
|Accounts payable
|6,671
|8,594
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|36,785
|34,772
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|10,471
|10,331
|Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|32,238
|30,982
|Deferred revenue
|81,737
|85,691
|Convertible senior notes, net
|191,094
|—
|Total current liabilities
|359,390
|200,754
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|258
|353
|Convertible senior notes, net
|—
|188,300
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|24,319
|24,323
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|8,992
|9,388
|Other long-term liabilities
|25,141
|27,414
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|418,100
|450,532
|Commitments and contingencies
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|784
|784
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
|Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 45,494
and 44,216 shares as of March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively
|4
|4
|Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 29,601
and 30,111 shares as of March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|484,584
|474,669
|Accumulated deficit
|(78,933
|)
|(93,293
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,629
|)
|(2,797
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|399,029
|378,586
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|817,913
|$
|829,902
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|License
|$
|96,395
|$
|77,543
|Maintenance and other services
|33,146
|30,900
|Total software
|129,541
|108,443
|Software related services
|8,098
|6,934
|Total software and related services
|137,639
|115,377
|Client engineering services
|10,677
|13,878
|Other
|1,847
|2,208
|Total revenue
|150,163
|131,463
|Cost of revenue
|License
|5,395
|5,523
|Maintenance and other services
|11,555
|10,455
|Total software *
|16,950
|15,978
|Software related services
|6,122
|5,489
|Total software and related services
|23,072
|21,467
|Client engineering services
|8,888
|11,318
|Other
|1,462
|1,712
|Total cost of revenue
|33,422
|34,497
|Gross profit
|116,741
|96,966
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development *
|38,276
|31,467
|Sales and marketing *
|32,070
|28,099
|General and administrative *
|23,926
|22,346
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,877
|3,840
|Other operating income, net
|(617
|)
|(891
|)
|Total operating expenses
|98,532
|84,861
|Operating income
|18,209
|12,105
|Interest expense
|2,973
|2,813
|Other expense (income), net
|835
|(1,390
|)
|Income before income taxes
|14,401
|10,682
|Income tax expense
|41
|4,652
|Net income
|$
|14,360
|$
|6,030
|Income per share:
|Net income per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.08
|Net income per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net income per share, basic
|74,651
|72,623
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net income per share, diluted
|79,295
|77,004
* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Cost of revenue – software
|$
|1,158
|$
|366
|Research and development
|3,186
|1,428
|Sales and marketing
|3,468
|727
|General and administrative
|1,836
|650
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|9,648
|$
|3,171
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2020
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|14,360
|$
|6,030
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,686
|5,660
|Provision for credit loss
|89
|338
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|2,800
|2,653
|Stock-based compensation expense
|9,648
|3,171
|Deferred income taxes
|(687
|)
|(6,001
|)
|Other, net
|(18
|)
|7
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|8,768
|14,463
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(805
|)
|1,184
|Other long-term assets
|(3,628
|)
|(321
|)
|Accounts payable
|(767
|)
|(3,001
|)
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|2,626
|(2,581
|)
|Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|183
|8,580
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net
|126
|(17
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,810
|)
|(2,129
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|36,571
|28,036
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(3,039
|)
|(1,644
|)
|Payments for acquisition of developed technology
|(344
|)
|(433
|)
|Other investing activities, net
|(68
|)
|62
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,451
|)
|(2,015
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments on revolving commitment
|(30,000
|)
|—
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|271
|194
|Other financing activities
|(107
|)
|(118
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(29,836
|)
|76
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,331
|)
|(2,113
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,953
|23,984
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|241,547
|223,497
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|243,500
|$
|247,481
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:
|Interest paid
|$
|47
|$
|15
|Income taxes paid
|$
|2,381
|$
|1,831
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Finance leases
|$
|—
|$
|29
|Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities
and other liabilities
|$
|619
|$
|382
Financial Results
The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2021
|2020
|Net income
|$
|14,360
|$
|6,030
|Stock-based compensation expense
|9,648
|3,171
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,877
|3,840
|Non-cash interest expense
|2,800
|2,648
|Restructuring expense
|3,346
|—
|Impact of non-GAAP tax rate
|(9,077
|)
|(637
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|25,954
|$
|15,052
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.08
|Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.19
|GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
|79,295
|77,004
|Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
|83,400
|78,400
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|Net income
|$
|14,360
|$
|6,030
|Income tax expense
|41
|4,652
|Stock-based compensation expense
|9,648
|3,171
|Interest expense
|2,973
|2,813
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,686
|5,660
|Restructuring expense
|3,346
|—
|Special adjustments, interest income and other
|(94
|)
|(654
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|36,960
|$
|21,672
The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|36,571
|$
|28,036
|Capital expenditures
|(3,039
|)
|(1,644
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|33,532
|$
|26,392
Business Outlook
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
June 30, 2021
|Year Ending
December 31, 2021
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Net loss
|$
|(23,700
|)
|$
|(21,800
|)
|$
|(37,600
|)
|$
|(29,800
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11,100
|11,100
|44,200
|44,200
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,700
|4,700
|17,700
|17,700
|Non-cash interest expense
|2,800
|2,800
|11,400
|11,400
|Restructuring expense
|2,000
|2,000
|5,300
|5,300
|Impact of non-GAAP tax rate
|3,200
|2,800
|(3,000
|)
|(4,800
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|100
|$
|1,600
|$
|38,000
|$
|44,000
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
June 30, 2021
|Year Ending
December 31, 2021
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Net loss
|$
|(23,700
|)
|$
|(21,800
|)
|$
|(37,600
|)
|$
|(29,800
|)
|Income tax expense
|3,200
|3,300
|10,400
|10,600
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11,100
|11,100
|44,200
|44,200
|Interest expense
|3,000
|3,000
|12,000
|12,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,500
|6,500
|24,900
|24,900
|Restructuring expense
|2,000
|2,000
|5,300
|5,300
|Special adjustments, interest income and other
|(100
|)
|(100
|)
|(200
|)
|(200
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,000
|$
|4,000
|$
|59,000
|$
|67,000