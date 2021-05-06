BlackLine Announces First Quarter Financial Results

| Source: BlackLine, Inc. BlackLine, Inc.

Woodland Hills, California, UNITED STATES

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Marc Huffman, CEO, commented, “We had a strong start to the year as companies increasingly prioritized digital finance transformation and turned to BlackLine to guide their journeys. During the year end close period, with the remote work environment continuing, BlackLine customers streamlined their processes by using our platform to automate workflows. On a macro level, we saw broad-based demand returning with increasing momentum across all areas of the business. The value we bring to market is resonating now more than ever and we believe our commitment to customer success will continue to serve as a differentiator for BlackLine. ”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total GAAP revenues of $98.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 20% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $39.0 million, or $0.67 per share, on 57.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, which compares to a GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $7.1 million, or $0.11 per share, on 62.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. This compares with non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Operating cash flow of $28.5 million, compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Free cash flow of $23.2 million, compared to $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 49 net new customers in the first quarter for a total of 3,482 customers at March 31, 2021.
  • Expanded the company’s user base to 297,060 at March 31, 2021.
  • Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 106% at March 31, 2021.
  • Released BlackLine AR Intelligence, an accounts receivable automation tool that optimizes working capital and improves collections forecasting.
  • Raised capital through the issuance of $1.15 billion of convertible debt.
  • Ranked first for Financial Close software in the enterprise category for G2’s list of the ‘Best Finance Products of 2021’.
  • Received SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extension – Growth.
  • Added Lisa Schreiber, SaaS and enterprise software veteran, as chief customer officer.
  • Appointed Apple inclusion and diversity executive, Barbara Whye, to BlackLine’s Board of Directors.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review. Financial results will not be final until BlackLine files its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period. Information about BlackLine’s use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Second Quarter 2021

  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $100.5 million to $101.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $4.5 million to $5.5 million, or $0.07 to $0.09 per share on 62.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2021

  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $415 million to $420 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million, or $0.43 to $0.46 per share on 62.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share does not include the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, the loss on the extinguishment of convertible senior notes, and the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount. Reconciliations of non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, or net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share, are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability and complexity of the charges excluded from non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share. The company expects the variability of the above changes could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share.

Quarterly Conference Call

BlackLine, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, May 6, 2021. A live audio webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 2598905. A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, May 13, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 2598905. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months. BlackLine has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release and the conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release and quarterly conference call include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BlackLine’s future financial and operational performance, including, without limitation, GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2021, our expectations for our business, including the demand environment, BlackLine’s addressable market, market position and pipeline, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our market and our industry, and our expectations regarding our acquisition of Rimilia, including the market opportunity and Rimilia’s contribution to our business and financial results.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon BlackLine’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the company’s ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscription agreements or increase the number of users; the company’s ability to manage growth and scale effectively, including additional headcount and entry into new geographies; the company’s ability to provide successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its software solutions; the company’s ability to develop new products and software solutions and the success of any new product and service introductions; the success of the company’s strategic relationships with technology vendors and business process outsourcers, channel partners and alliance partners; any breaches of the company’s security measures; a disruption in the company’s hosting network infrastructure; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in the company’s solution; the loss of any key employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governments and private industry; continued strong demand for the company’s software in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America; the company’s ability to compete as the financial close management provider for organizations of all sizes; the timing and success of solutions offered by competitors; changes in the proportion of the company’s customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; the company’s ability to expand its enterprise and mid-market sales teams and effectively manage its sales forces and their performance and productivity; fluctuations in our financial results due to long and increasingly variable sales cycles, failure to protect the company’s intellectual property; the company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; unpredictable and uncertain macro and regional economic conditions; seasonality; changes in current tax or accounting rules; cyber attacks and the risk that the company’s security measures may not be sufficient to secure its customer or confidential data adequately; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters; the impact of any determination of deficiencies or weaknesses in our internal controls and processes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All of the information in this press release is subject to completion of our quarterly review process.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on May 6, 2021 certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP defined as “non-GAAP financial measures,” which include (i) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, (iv) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, (v) and free cash flow.

BlackLine’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating BlackLine’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items BlackLine excludes from, or includes in, its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP revenues less GAAP cost of revenues adjusted for the amortization of acquired developed technology and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP gross margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of gross margin between periods.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses include (a) non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, (b) non-GAAP research and development expense and (c) non-GAAP general and administrative expense. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is defined as GAAP sales and marketing expense adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP research and development expense is defined as GAAP research and development expense adjusted for stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is defined as GAAP general and administrative expense as adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and the change in fair value of contingent consideration. BlackLine believes that presenting each of the non-GAAP operating expenses is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain cash and non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of operating expenses between periods.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and the change in fair value of contingent consideration. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the company’s acquisitions and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of loss from operations between all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertibles notes, the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, the loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes, and the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share includes the adjustment for shares resulting from the elimination of stock-based compensation.  The company believes that presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the company’s acquisitions and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of net loss between all periods presented.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less cash flows used to purchase property and equipment, and capitalized software development. BlackLine believes that presenting free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure of the company’s liquidity used by management to evaluate the amount of cash generated by the company’s business including the impact of purchases of property and equipment and cost of capitalized software development.

Use of Operating Metrics

BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on May 6, 2021 certain operating metrics, including (i) number of customers, (ii) number of users and (iii) dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which BlackLine uses to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These operating metrics exclude the impact of Runbook licensed customers and users as these customers did not have an active subscription agreement with BlackLine as of March 31, 2021.

Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention Rate. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period. Implied monthly subscription and support revenue is defined as the total amount of minimum subscription and support revenue contractually committed to, under each of BlackLine’s customer agreements over the entire term of the agreement, divided by the number of months in the term of the agreement. BlackLine believes that dollar-based net revenue retention rate is an important metric to measure the long-term value of customer agreements and the company’s ability to retain and grow its relationships with existing customers over time.

Number of Customers. A customer is defined as an entity with an active subscription agreement as of the measurement date. In situations where an organization has multiple subsidiaries or divisions, each entity that is invoiced as a separate entity is treated as a separate customer. In an instance where an existing customer requests its invoice be divided for the sole purpose of restructuring its internal billing arrangement without any incremental increase in revenue, such customer continues to be treated as a single customer. BlackLine believes that its ability to expand its customer base is an indicator of the company’s market penetration and the growth of its business.

Number of Users. Historically, BlackLine’s products were priced based on the number of users of its platform. Over time, the company has begun to sell an increasing number of non-user based products with fixed or transaction-based pricing. For this reason, we believe the growth in the number of total users is less correlated to the growth of the business overall.

Media Contact:
BlackLine
Kimberly Uberti
Kimberly.uberti@blackline.com

Investor Relations Contact:
BlackLine
Alexandra Geller
Alex.geller@blackline.com


BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
  March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $                      848,268  $                      367,413 
Marketable securities                          308,991                           175,206 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance                            89,423                           111,270 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                            20,809                             20,226 
Total current assets                        1,267,491                           674,115 
Capitalized software development costs, net                            17,858                             15,690 
Property and equipment, net                             12,512                             13,239 
Intangible assets, net                            43,781                             46,674 
Goodwill                          289,710                           289,710 
Operating lease right-of-use assets                              8,634                               8,708 
Other assets                            68,811                             65,369 
Total assets $                    1,708,797  $                    1,113,505 
     
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Accounts payable $                          3,365  $                          3,150 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities                            33,420                             35,958 
Deferred revenue                          193,429                           191,137 
Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities                              4,136                               4,147 
Short-term portion of contingent consideration                            13,888                               7,938 
Total current liabilities                          248,238                           242,330 
Operating lease liabilities                              7,215                               7,356 
Convertible senior notes, net                        1,066,352                           407,032 
Contingent consideration                            17,304                             15,552 
Deferred tax liabilities                            11,785                               6,566 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent                                116                                   75 
Total liabilities                        1,351,010                           678,911 
     
Redeemable non-controlling interest                            18,159                             12,524 
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Common stock                                580                                 577 
Additional paid-in capital                          573,431                           622,768 
Accumulated other comprehensive income                                295                                 376 
Accumulated deficit                         (234,678)                         (201,651)
Total stockholders' equity                          339,628                           422,070 
     
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $                    1,708,797  $                    1,113,505 

 

BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
     
  Quarter Ended
  March 31,
   2021   2020 
Revenues    
Subscription and support $                        91,655  $                        77,035 
Professional services                              7,201                               5,563 
Total revenues                            98,856                             82,598 
Cost of revenues    
Subscription and support                            15,425                             11,380 
Professional services                              6,465                               4,685 
Total cost of revenues                            21,890                             16,065 
Gross profit                            76,966                             66,533 
Operating expenses    
Sales and marketing                            48,429                             44,785 
Research and development                            18,973                             11,747 
General and administrative                            28,269                             17,338 
Total operating expenses                            95,671                             73,870 
Loss from operations                          (18,705)                            (7,337)
Other income (expense)    
Interest income                                  94                               2,409 
Interest expense                          (14,804)                            (5,685)
Other expense, net                          (14,710)                            (3,276)
Loss before income taxes                          (33,415)                          (10,613)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes                               (191)                                357 
Net loss                          (33,224)                          (10,970)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest                                (197)                               (328)
Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (a)                              5,937                               2,201 
Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. (a) $                       (38,964) $                       (12,843)
     
Basic net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:    
Basic net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share (a) $                          (0.67) $                          (0.23)
Shares used to calculate basic net loss per share                            57,860                             56,174 
Diluted net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:    
Diluted net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share (a) $                          (0.67) $                          (0.23)
Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share                            57,860                             56,174 
     
(a) During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified that, commencing in 2019, it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly adjustment to the carrying value of its redeemable non-controlling interest with a corresponding impact to net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc., adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest, and basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc. Such errors resulted in the $1.2 million ($0.02 per diluted share) overstatement of net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company corrected the cumulative impact of such prior-period errors as an out-of-period adjustment in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

 

BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
  Quarter Ended
  March 31,
   2021   2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $                       (38,964) $                       (12,843)
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest                              5,740                               1,873 
Net loss                          (33,224)                          (10,970)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization                              6,542                               4,570 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                              7,702                                 145 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs                              7,651                               5,532 
Stock-based compensation                            14,794                               9,456 
Loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes                              7,012                                   — 
Noncash lease expense                              1,025                               1,230 
Accretion of purchase discounts on marketable securities, net                                (33)                               (523)
Net foreign currency losses                                333                                 826 
Deferred income taxes                                    7                                   13 
Provision for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable                                  (8)                                  69 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities    
Accounts receivable                            20,980                             12,147 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                               (672)                            (1,499)
Other assets                            (3,456)                            (1,167)
Accounts payable                                652                               1,253 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities                            (2,075)                          (10,014)
Deferred revenue                              2,333                             (1,298)
Operating lease liabilities                            (1,058)                            (1,253)
Net cash provided by operating activities                            28,505                               8,517 
     
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Purchases of marketable securities                         (308,937)                         (116,400)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities                          175,209                           289,149 
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities                                  —                             12,000 
Capitalized software development costs                            (4,021)                            (2,289)
Purchases of property and equipment                            (1,096)                            (1,152)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities                          (138,845)                          181,308 
     
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs                        1,129,106                                   — 
Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes                         (432,230)                                  — 
Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes                         (102,350)                                  — 
Proceeds from exercises of stock options                              2,151                               4,656 
Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations                            (5,134)                            (3,562)
Financed purchases of property and equipment                               (169)                               (169)
Net cash provided by financing activities                          591,374                                 925 
     
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash                               (210)                                  — 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash                          480,824                           190,750 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period                          367,913                           120,502 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $                      848,737  $                      311,252 
     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $                      848,268  $                      310,989 
Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other current assets at end of period                                208                                   19 
Restricted cash included within other assets at end of period                                261                                 244 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $                      848,737  $                      311,252 

 

BlackLine, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
     
  Quarter Ended
  March 31,
   2021   2020 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit    
Gross profit $                        76,966  $                        66,533 
Amortization of acquired developed technology                                665                                 175 
Stock-based compensation                              1,750                               1,323 
Total Non-GAAP Gross Profit $                        79,381  $                        68,031 
Gross margin  77.9%  80.6%
Non-GAAP gross margin  80.3%  82.4%
     
Non-GAAP Operating Income:    
Loss from operations $                       (18,705) $                        (7,337)
Amortization of intangible assets                              2,893                               1,543 
Stock-based compensation                            14,794                               9,456 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                              7,702                                 145 
Total non-GAAP operating income $                          6,684  $                          3,807 
     
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to BlackLine, Inc.    
Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. (a) $                       (38,964) $                       (12,843)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes                                  81                                 (16)
Amortization of intangible assets                              2,893                               1,543 
Stock-based compensation                            14,787                               9,456 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs                              7,651                               5,532 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                              7,702                                 145 
Adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest (a)                              5,937                               2,201 
Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes                              7,012                                   — 
Total non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $                          7,099  $                          6,018 
Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:    
Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $                           0.12  $                           0.11 
Shares used to calculate basic non-GAAP net income per share                            57,860                             56,174 
Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:    
Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $                           0.11  $                           0.10 
Shares used to calculate diluted non-GAAP net income per share                            62,861                             59,519 
     
     
     
  Quarter Ended
  March 31,
   2021   2020 
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense:    
Sales and marketing expense $                        48,429  $                        44,785 
Amortization of intangible assets                            (1,750)                               (969)
Stock-based compensation                            (5,251)                            (4,393)
Total non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $                        41,428  $                        39,423 
     
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:    
Research and development expense $                        18,973  $                        11,747 
Stock-based compensation                            (2,611)                            (1,229)
Total non-GAAP research and development expense $                        16,362  $                        10,518 
     
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:    
General and administrative expense $                        28,269  $                        17,338 
Amortization of intangible assets                               (478)                               (399)
Stock-based compensation                            (5,182)                            (2,511)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                            (7,702)                               (145)
Total non-GAAP general and administrative expense $                        14,907  $                        14,283 
     
Total Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $                        72,697  $                        64,224 
     
Free Cash Flow    
Net cash provided by operating activities $                        28,505  $                          8,517 
Capitalized software development costs                            (4,021)                            (2,289)
Purchases of property and equipment                            (1,096)                            (1,152)
Financed purchases of property and equipment                               (169)                               (169)
Free cash flow $                        23,219  $                          4,907 
     
(a) During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified that, commencing in 2019, it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly adjustment to the carrying value of its redeemable non-controlling interest with a corresponding impact to net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc., adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest, and basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc. Such errors resulted in the $1.2 million ($0.02 per diluted share) overstatement of net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company corrected the cumulative impact of such prior-period errors as an out-of-period adjustment in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.