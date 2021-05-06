Anika Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue lower by 3% versus pre-COVID in prior year

Joint Preservation revenue up 55% as transformative mix shift continues

Company on track to achieve stated revenue growth in 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $34.3 million, lower by 3% year-over-year, compared to $35.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Joint Preservation and Restoration revenue of $12.2 million, up 55%, due to full quarter results from Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical which were acquired during the first quarter of 2020 and continued momentum as COVID lifts. Joint Pain Management revenue of $19.3 million, lower by 24% as compared with $25.5 million, due to the impact of COVID and associated ordering patterns. Other revenue of $2.8 million, compared with $2.0 million, due to sale of legacy products. Transformative revenue mix shift continues, with Joint Preservation and Restoration representing 36% of total revenues for the quarter, compared with 22% last year.

Gross margin was 61%, including a 12-point negative impact from $4.1 million of acquisition-related expenses.

Net income was $2.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the prior year. Net income this quarter benefitted from a reduction in the value of contingent consideration. Adjusted net income 1 for the quarter was $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the prior year.

for the quarter was $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the quarter was $4.8 million, compared to $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

for the quarter was $4.8 million, compared to $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net cash used for operating activities was $2.4 million. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $94.6 million, compared to $98.3 million as of December 31, 2020.



1 See description of non-GAAP financial information contained in this release.

Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our first quarter revenue results. Despite the impact of COVID on elective procedures and related ordering patterns in Joint Pain Management, we see signs that the business is stabilizing. Due to both organic and inorganic growth, Joint Preservation and Restoration grew to 36% of total revenues and is positioned for continued expansion driven by new products and commercial execution. Even during this COVID- impacted, transformative year, we are confident in our view for 2021 of solid revenue growth, positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flows.”

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Due to continued uncertainty in the global market associated with the impact of the COVID pandemic, the Company is providing directional guidance to give investors insights into its expectations for fiscal 2021. This outlook is subject to changing dynamics associated with COVID, including vaccine distribution, COVID variants and other related developments.

For 2021, the Company expects upper 20% to low 30% revenue growth in Joint Preservation and Restoration, low single-digit growth in Joint Pain Management and mid single-digit decline in its Other product family, resulting in total company high single-digit to low double-digit percent revenue growth.

Conference Call Information

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. A slide presentation with highlights from the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Anika website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, the Company’s reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, the Company’s definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, Anika strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety.

Adjusted EBITDA

Anika presents adjusted EBITDA because management uses it as a supplemental measure in assessing the Company’s operating performance, and the Company believes that it is helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. The Company recognizes adjusted EBITDA as a commonly used measure in determining business value and as such, uses it internally to report results. It is also one of the performance metrics that determines management incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as GAAP net income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest and other income (expense), income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related costs, non-cash charges related to goodwill impairment and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the Company’s recent acquisitions as a result of the COVID pandemic, and product rationalization charges associated with certain non-core legacy products.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

In addition to adjusted EBITDA, the Company is reporting its first quarter 2021 results with respect to adjusted net income (net loss) and adjusted diluted Earnings (loss) per Share (EPS) with respect to adjusted net income. The Company believes that adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS also provide additional useful information for investors as they assess the Company’s operating performance, as they are measures that the Company evaluates regularly when assessing its own performance. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurements of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted net income is defined by the Company as GAAP net income excluding acquisition related expenses, inclusive of the impact of purchase accounting, on a tax effected basis, and the non-cash product rationalization charges associated with certain non-core legacy products. In the context of adjusted net income, the impact of purchase accounting includes amortization of inventory step up and intangible assets recorded as part of purchase accounting for acquisition transactions. The amortized assets contribute to revenue generation, and the amortization of such assets will recur in future periods until such assets are fully amortized. These assets include the estimated fair value of certain identified assets acquired in acquisitions in 2020 and beyond, including in-process research and development, developed technology, customer relationships and acquired tradenames. As a result of COVID, the Company is also specifically excluding the impacts of goodwill impairment charges and changes in the fair value in contingent consideration associated with the acquisition transactions, each on a tax effected basis. Adjusted diluted EPS is defined by the Company as GAAP diluted EPS excluding acquisition related expenses and the impact of purchase accounting, each on a tax-adjusted per share basis, and the non-cash product rationalization charges associated with certain non-core legacy products. Again, the Company is also specifically excluding the impacts of goodwill impairment charges and changes in the fair value in contingent consideration associated with the acquisition transactions, each on a tax effected basis if applicable. The Company is reporting this financial measure to the Board of Directors in order to facilitate an appropriate assessment of the Company’s performance and the impact of the COVID pandemic.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted EPS to diluted EPS, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is shown in the tables at the end of this release.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning the Company's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future which are not statements of historical fact, including those statements in the last sentence of the paragraph following the section captioned “First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary” related to potential future revenues, profitability, and cash flows and in the section captioned “Fiscal 2021 Outlook” related to the Company’s directional revenue expectations. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, (i) the Company's ability to successfully commence and/or complete clinical trials of its products on a timely basis or at all; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain pre-clinical or clinical data to support domestic and international pre-market approval applications, 510(k) applications, or new drug applications, or to timely file and receive FDA or other regulatory approvals or clearances of its products; (iii) that such approvals will not be obtained in a timely manner or without the need for additional clinical trials, other testing or regulatory submissions, as applicable; (iv) the Company's research and product development efforts and their relative success, including whether we have any meaningful sales of any new products resulting from such efforts; (v) the cost effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's clinical studies, manufacturing operations, and production planning; (vi) the strength of the economies in which the Company operates or will be operating, as well as the political stability of any of those geographic areas; (vii) future determinations by the Company to allocate resources to products and in directions not presently contemplated; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products, in the U.S. and abroad; (ix) the Company's ability to provide an adequate and timely supply of its products to its customers; and (x) the Company's ability to achieve its growth targets. Additional factors and risks are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue 34,292 35,397 Cost of Revenue 13,318 14,200 Gross Profit 20,974 21,197 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,361 6,050 Selling, general and administrative 18,175 14,431 Goodwill impairment - 18,144 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,820 ) (24,522 ) Total operating expenses 19,716 14,103 Income (loss) from operations 1,258 7,094 Interest and other income (expense), net (43 ) 279 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,215 7,373 Income taxes (1,623 ) 1,580 Net income (loss) $ 2,838 $ 5,793 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,343 14,202 Diluted 14,435 14,353





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 94,599 $ 98,318 Accounts receivable, net 26,509 24,102 Inventories, net 42,718 46,209 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,648 8,754 Total current assets 173,474 177,383 Property and equipment, net 49,131 50,613 Right-of-use assets 22,325 22,619 Other long-term assets 20,292 15,420 Intangible assets, net 88,986 91,157 Goodwill 8,045 8,413 Total assets $ 362,253 $ 365,605 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,683 $ 8,984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,460 14,793 Contingent consideration 24,830 13,090 Total current liabilities 46,973 36,867 Other long-term liabilities 1,583 1,244 Contingent consideration 5,760 22,320 Deferred tax liability 10,738 11,895 Lease liabilities 20,543 20,879 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 144 143 Additional paid-in-capital 57,281 55,355 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,051 ) (4,542 ) Retained earnings 224,282 221,444 Total stockholders' equity 276,656 272,400 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 362,253 $ 365,605





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, in thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 2,838 $ 5,793 Interest and other expense (income), net 43 (279 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,623 ) 1,580 Depreciation and amortization 1,721 1,673 Share-based compensation 2,259 (207 ) Acquisition related expenses - 4,155 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 1,787 1,088 Acquisition related inventory step up 2,578 2,083 Goodwill impairment - 18,144 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (benefit) (4,820 ) (24,522 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,783 $ 9,508 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, in thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 2,838 $ 5,793 Acquisition related expenses, tax effected - 3,172 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected 1,396 831 Acquisition related inventory step up 2,016 1,590 Goodwill impairment, tax effected - 15,773 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, tax effected (benefit) (5,498 ) (20,682 ) Adjusted net income $ 752 $ 6,477 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, in thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) $ 0.20 $ 0.40 Acquisition related expenses per share, tax effected - 0.22 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected 0.10 0.06 Acquisition related inventory step up 0.14 0.11 Goodwill impairment, tax effected - 1.10 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, tax effected (benefit) (0.38 ) (1.44 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.45

