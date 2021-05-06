LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Platinum Wealth Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Michael Cuttita has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. Cuttita reported having served approximately $120 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.



With 24 years of experience in the financial services industry, Cuttita delivers a client-first approach to wealth management, understanding that no two individuals are the same. His goal is to simplify the increasingly complex and changing landscape of investing and deliver lasting strategies to help clients grow and keep their wealth. Cuttita is excited to launch his independent practice, Platinum Wealth Advisors, in Paramus, N.J., and he looks forward to immediately growing the business on his own terms.

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart, having grown up with parents and uncles who owned their businesses,” said Cuttita, a New York City native who was enamored with Wall Street at a young age. “As advisors, we know our clients best. The move to independence allows me to find the right products, services and strategies for my clients without pressure to push proprietary products.”

Quoting ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky, Cuttita said, “You want to go where the puck is going, not where the puck is. I believe that puck’s going to the independent channel. I’m thrilled to partner with LPL, an industry leader with a great reputation, with an additional layer of support and resources from Gladstone.”

Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners, said, “We are proud to join with LPL to help Mike launch his independent practice through affiliation with Gladstone’s Partnership model. We look forward to helping Mike increase his value with clients as he builds out his office, and we’ll help him grow the firm quickly by recruiting turnkey advisors.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Mike and are honored to support his journey to independence. As the industry continues to evolve, financial professionals are looking for a partner with stability, scale and a commitment to taking care of advisors so they can focus on what matters most—their clients. At LPL, we are deeply committed to providing our advisors with access to innovative technology and robust business solutions that will help them differentiate their practice and be successful business owners. We congratulate Gladstone for growing its network of quality advisors and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Platinum Wealth Advisors.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advice also offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Platinum Wealth Advisors, Gladstone Wealth Partners, Gladstone Institutional Advisory, LLC and LPL Financial are separate entities.

