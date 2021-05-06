Neovasc Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights

Generated revenue of $451,794 in the quarter as Neovasc Reducer™ implants rebounded after being suppressed for much of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continued to advance our program to expand reimbursement for Reducer in the EU and the US, and received a CPT Category III code from the American Medical Association for transcatheter implantation of a coronary sinus reduction device.

Completed a registered direct share offering in February, raising gross proceeds of $72 million.

Subsequent Highlights

Held initial discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the initiation of COSIRA II, a proposed study of the Reducer device in the US.

Received ICD-10 procedural Code for Reducer device implantation.

Assigned to MS-DRGs 228-229 for in-patient Reducer procedures in the United States.

Enrolled the 300th Reducer patient in the Reducer-1 post-market clinical study.

“Neovasc realized better-than-expected Reducer implants in the first quarter, as we continued to advance our efforts to commercialize the Reducer and further develop the Tiara devices, aided tremendously by a significant event for Neovasc; the completion of a $72 million private placement in February 2021. This transaction solidifies the Company’s finances and importantly provides a clear operational pathway for the next 18 months as we seek to realize value for our two devices,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “We are advancing the development of our IDE Clinical trial for Reducer with the FDA, in the form of an amended COSIRA II IDE Study and continue to pursue expanded reimbursement status for this unique device in Europe and the US. Our reimbursement progress in the U.S. has been noteworthy, as we have gained CPT, ICD-10 and MS DRG codes in the past several weeks. We also continued to enlarge the Reducer’s footprint in Europe, and we are excited about the opportunities in that market. We remain engaged with our notified body in Europe as we are evaluating options to potentially pursue Tiara TA approval under the Medical Device Regulation. Separately, we are continuing to develop the next-generation Tiara TF device, with the goal of a first-in-human implant towards the end of 2021. We look forward to forging ahead in 2021 with our value creation strategies based on our two devices.”

Financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021

Revenues decreased 15% to $451,794 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to revenues of $532,895 for the same period in 2020 as restrictions from COVID-19 in certain European markets limited elective procedures including Reducer.

The overall gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 84%, compared to 77% gross margin for the same period in 2020 as we sold more product in markets where we sell the Reducer via our direct sales force.

Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $10,551,976 compared to $7,564,437 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of $2,987,539 explained by a $1,630,124 increase in legal expenses and underwriters’ fees related to the February 2021 Financing and a $1,335,634 increase in non-cash share-based payments.

Operating losses and comprehensive losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $10,172,575 and $2,873,001, respectively, or $0.04 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with $7,156,105 operating losses and $2,673,406 comprehensive losses, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2020.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .



NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,493,894 $ 12,935,860 Accounts receivable 1,073,745 987,057 Finance lease receivable 99,876 95,849 Inventory 903,277 839,472 Research and development supplies 318,966 167,378 Prepaid expenses and other assets 652,489 705,471 Total current assets 73,542,247 15,731,087 Non-current assets Restricted cash 477,271 470,460 Right-of-use asset 736,998 830,551 Finance lease receivable 17,634 42,841 Property and equipment 770,333 803,280 Deferred loss on 2021 derivative warrant liabilities 14,658,134 - Total non-current assets 16,660,370 2,147,132 Total assets $ 90,202,617 $ 17,878,219 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,095,860 $ 7,243,500 Lease liabilities 297,342 342,910 2019 Convertible notes 154,431 38,633 2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 141,248 37,525 Total current liabilities 5,688,881 7,662,568 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities 526,354 596,881 2019 Convertible notes 6,241,751 6,156,724 2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 2,433,303 1,484,529 2021 Derivative warrant liabilities 3,414,080 - Total non-current liabilities 12,615,488 8,238,134 Total liabilities $ 18,304,369 $ 15,900,702 Equity Share capital $ 439,485,101 $ 369,775,383 Contributed surplus 38,129,070 35,045,056 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,321,303) (7,615,717) Deficit (397,394,620) (395,227,205) Total equity $ 71,898,248 $ 1,977,517 Total liabilities and equity $ 90,202,617 $ 17,878,219





NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

2021 2020 REVENUE $ 451,794 $ 532,895 COST OF GOODS SOLD (72,393) (124,563) GROSS PROFIT 379,401 408,332 EXPENSES Selling expenses 637,979 553,529 General and administrative expenses 5,292,569 2,487,502 Product development and clinical trials expenses 4,621,428 4,523,406 10,551,976 7,564,437 OPERATING LOSS (10,172,575) (7,156,105) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Interest and other income 10,020 33,669 Interest and other expense (40,409) 29,336 Loss on foreign exchange (35,295) (651) Unrealized gain on warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 12,450,053 3,132,982 Realized loss on exercise or conversion of warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes (2,114,651) (143,750) Amortization of deferred loss (2,265,290) - 8,004,428 3,051,586 LOSS BEFORE TAX (2,168,147) (4,104,519) Tax expense 732 (7,072) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (2,167,415) $ (4,111,591) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk (705,586) 1,438,185 LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (2,873,001) $ (2,673,406) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted loss per share $ ($0.04) $ (0.38)

