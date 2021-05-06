A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



A-Mark’s CEO Greg Roberts, President Thor Gjerdrum and CFO Kathleen Simpson-Taylor will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10014676

The conference call will be broadcasted live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of A-Mark’s website at www.amark.com.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact A-Mark’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 10014676

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, copper, and palladium bullion, numismatic coins and related products to retail and wholesale customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.

310.587.1410

sreiner@amark.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

AMRK@gatewayir.com



