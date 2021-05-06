KnowBe4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), today announced that it expects to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:



When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference Call: (833) 529-0227 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (236) 738-2273 (International)

Conference ID: 7493885

Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations

About KnowBe4 Inc.

KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, is used by approximately 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.’

Available Information

KnowBe4 announces material information to the public about KnowBe4, its products, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its Investor Relations website (investors.knowbe4.com), its Twitter accounts (@KnowBe4), and its blogs (including: blog.knowbe4.com/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact

Investor Relations Contact

KnowBe4, Inc.

Ken Talanian

ir@knowbe4.com