Paylocity Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Q3 2021 Recurring & Other Revenue of $184.9 million, up 11% year-over-year



Q3 2021 Total Revenue of $186.1 million, up 8% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended March 31, 2021.

“Despite the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had a strong third quarter, with 11% growth in recurring & other revenue. Our sales team had a strong selling season as they continue to execute well in a digital selling environment, while we also remain optimistic about the potential to return to a more normalized sales environment as state restrictions ease gradually across the U.S. From a product perspective, our sustained investment in R&D continues to help us differentiate in the marketplace, as we recently announced the release of our Modern Workforce Index or MWI, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes, scores, and tracks a company’s progress in delivering more efficient HR processes to employees. We leverage the data we have from more than 25,000 clients on our platform to deliver best practices that can improve a client’s MWI score and increase employee engagement,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $186.1 million, an increase of 8% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Recurring & other revenue was $184.9 million, representing 99% of total revenue and an increase of 11% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $39.1 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $57.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $36.8 million or $0.65 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 based on 56.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $66.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $182.3 million as of the end of the quarter.





Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $66.1 million compared to $50.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 6, 2021, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $159.5 million to $163.5 million, which represents approximately 22% – 25% growth over fiscal 2020 fourth quarter revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $31.5 million to $34.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $627.7 million to $631.7 million, which represents approximately 12% growth over fiscal year 2020 revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $164.3 million to $167.3 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and acquisition-related costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. economy, including reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets, including the potential repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, March 31, 2020 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,851 $ 175,453 Corporate investments 34,556 6,823 Accounts receivable, net 4,923 9,211 Deferred contract costs 32,332 40,721 Prepaid expenses and other 13,188 14,198 Total current assets before funds held for clients 335,850 246,406 Funds held for clients 1,327,304 2,051,914 Total current assets 1,663,154 2,298,320 Capitalized internal-use software, net 36,501 42,704 Property and equipment, net 66,737 62,187 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,658 45,112 Intangible assets, net 13,360 14,055 Goodwill 21,655 33,184 Long-term deferred contract costs 125,711 156,943 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 4,917 3,773 Deferred income tax assets 4,955 7,274 Total assets $ 1,985,648 $ 2,663,552 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,755 $ 3,319 Accrued expenses 79,881 83,139 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 81,636 86,458 Client fund obligations 1,327,304 2,051,914 Total current liabilities 1,408,940 2,138,372 Long-term debt 100,000 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 73,299 68,661 Other long-term liabilities 1,747 1,910 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,754 — Total liabilities $ 1,592,740 $ 2,208,943 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021; 53,792 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 54,451 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 54 54 Additional paid-in capital 227,907 231,208 Retained earnings 164,272 223,208 Accumulated other comprehensive income 675 139 Total stockholders' equity $ 392,908 $ 454,609 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,985,648 $ 2,663,552

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 167,095 $ 184,927 $ 416,948 $ 465,195 Interest income on funds held for clients 4,551 1,126 13,792 2,981 Total revenues 171,646 186,053 430,740 468,176 Cost of revenues 48,081 57,326 136,135 160,248 Gross profit 123,565 128,727 294,605 307,928 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,801 40,055 112,051 115,504 Research and development 15,612 18,458 45,416 56,443 General and administrative 22,411 31,071 77,283 87,038 Total operating expenses 75,824 89,584 234,750 258,985 Operating income 47,741 39,143 59,855 48,943 Other income (expense) 435 (207 ) 1,194 (843 ) Income before income taxes 48,176 38,936 61,049 48,100 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,044 2,102 1,544 (10,836 ) Net income $ 40,132 $ 36,834 $ 59,505 $ 58,936 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (182 ) (126 ) (214 ) (536 ) Comprehensive income $ 39,950 $ 36,708 $ 59,291 $ 58,400 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.68 $ 1.11 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.65 $ 1.07 $ 1.05 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 53,629 54,415 53,486 54,244 Diluted 55,953 56,414 55,760 56,338

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and nine months ended March 31 are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of revenues $ 1,415 $ 1,996 $ 4,612 $ 6,401 Sales and marketing 3,542 4,001 11,279 12,368 Research and development 1,973 2,661 5,556 8,277 General and administrative 3,083 7,852 15,424 23,287 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,013 $ 16,510 $ 36,871 $ 50,333

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 59,505 $ 58,936 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 34,348 46,947 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,832 32,070 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,544 (10,656 ) Provision for credit losses 232 213 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (1,673 ) 315 Amortization of debt issuance costs 113 127 Other 331 545 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,635 ) (4,495 ) Deferred contract costs (37,829 ) (39,621 ) Prepaid expenses and other 68 (2,531 ) Accounts payable 863 1,592 Accrued expenses and other 3,096 2,318 Net cash provided by operating activities 86,795 85,760 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other (400,343 ) — Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 250,791 82,488 Capitalized internal-use software costs (19,213 ) (21,664 ) Purchases of property and equipment (14,578 ) (8,155 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (14,992 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (183,343 ) 37,677 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 334,707 724,610 Repayment of credit facility — (100,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 146 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,961 6,100 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (33,136 ) (51,828 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (675 ) (56 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 304,857 578,972 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 208,309 702,409 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,426,143 1,492,133 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 1,634,452 $ 2,194,542 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Liabilities assumed for acquisition $ — $ 281 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 115 $ 820 Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ 24 $ (222 ) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,325 $ 175,453 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,520,127 2,019,089 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,634,452 $ 2,194,542





