ACM Research Appoints Elad Nadler as Senior Director of Service for North America and Europe

FREMONT, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) (“ACM”), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced the appointment of Elad Nadler as Senior Director of Service for North America and Europe. In this role reporting to Jim Straus, VP of Sales of North America and Europe, Elad will lead ACM’s service and spares organization and will be responsible for all customer service throughout those regions, with a focus on expanding adoption of ACM's core technologies and services at major semiconductor companies.



Elad has served for more than twenty years in customer support, product support development, field operations, and manufacturing roles at major North American semiconductor equipment makers. Elad is a graduate of the Holon Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Tel Aviv College of Management.

ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “We have made tremendous progress in building our sales and service leadership team in North America and Europe. Jim, Elad and the rest of the North America and Europe team provides ACM with decades of experience in delivering capital equipment to some of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world. The addition of Elad brings to ACM tremendous capital equipment service leadership and customer support experience. He is an outstanding fit and we are excited to have him lead our service team in North America and Europe.”

