Timberline Knolls Celebrates National Mental Health Awareness Month

Chicago, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many individuals, the pandemic has made it difficult to feel connected to our communities, families and friends. There has been an increase in the number of people struggling with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance abuse and other mental health issues. The COVID pandemic has made a profound impact on our mental health as a society.

This year’s theme for Mental Health month is “You Are Not Alone.” At this time in our world, this is an important message to convey so anyone who is struggling can get the help they need.

“It is important for us as a society to continue to reduce the stigma surrounding seeking help for mental health,” said Jami Aitken, MSW, LCSW, assistant director of clinical services at Timberline Knolls. “Today, there are many different levels of care available, ranging from telehealth appointments, to outpatient and residential treatment. So many have suffered loss, faced economic insecurity, and experienced grief and trauma during this time, particularly those already struggling with addiction, eating disorders and mood disorders.”

At Timberline Knolls, both residential and outpatient treatment programs are available for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders, substance use, trauma, mood and co-occurring presentations.

“Reach out to someone who may be struggling,” adds Aitken. “It’s important for them to know someone is there to listen and help is available.”

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center offers comprehensive residential programming for adolescent girls and adult women who are struggling with eating disorders, substance use disorders, trauma, mood and other co-occurring disorders. Timberline Knolls also offers outpatient services with a housing options, for adult women. Timberline Knolls is located on a beautiful, 43-acre campus in Lemont, Illinois, just outside Chicago. For more information, visit www.timberlineknolls.com.

Attachment