CarGurus Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue of $171.4 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year

GAAP operating income of $25.8 million; non-GAAP operating income of $48.5 million

GAAP consolidated net income of $19.6 million; non-GAAP consolidated net income of $38.9 million

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $22.4 million; non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $39.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $50.6 million



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global, online automotive marketplace, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“I’m thrilled to share that CarGurus generated very strong results in the first quarter, both in our core business, and the CarOffer business,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer of CarGurus. “CarGurus has emerged from 2020 a stronger, more efficient company, with a strategy built for the future of car shopping, for both consumers and dealers.”

Revenue

Total revenue was $171.4 million, an increase of 9% compared to $157.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Marketplace subscription revenue was $139.6 million, a decrease of (2%) compared to $141.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Other revenue was $31.8 million, an increase of 101% compared to $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating Income

GAAP operating income was $25.8 million, or 15% of total revenue, compared to $12.0 million, or 8% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating income was $48.5 million, or 28% of total revenue, compared to $25.1 million, or 16% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Net Income, Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders & Adjusted EBITDA

GAAP consolidated net income was $19.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $12.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP consolidated net income was $38.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $22.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $22.4 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $39.1 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $22.1 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $50.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $27.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2021, CarGurus had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $240.7 million and no debt.

CarGurus generated $37.6 million in cash from operations and $35.4 million in free cash flow, a non-GAAP metric, during the first quarter of 2021, compared to having generated $10.1 million in cash from operations and $8.3 million in free cash flow during the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter Business Metrics(1)

U.S. revenue was $163.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 10% compared to $148.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. U.S. marketplace subscription revenue was $132.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of (1%) compared to $133.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income in the U.S. was $29.4 million, an increase of 45% compared to $20.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

International revenue was $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of (14%) compared to $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. International marketplace subscription revenue was $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of (15%) compared to $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP operating loss in International markets was ($3.6) million, a reduction in loss of 56% compared to a loss of ($8.2) million in the first quarter of 2020.

Total paying dealers were 31,213 at March 31, 2021, a decrease of (6%) compared to 33,260 at March 31, 2020 ( 2 ) . Of the total paying dealers at March 31, 2021, U.S. and International accounted for 24,371 and 6,842, respectively, compared to 25,723 and 7,537, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

. Of the total paying dealers at March 31, 2021, U.S. and International accounted for 24,371 and 6,842, respectively, compared to 25,723 and 7,537, respectively, at March 31, 2020. Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer (“QARSD”) in the U.S. was $5,466 as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 7% compared to $5,115 as of March 31, 2020.

QARSD in International markets was $1,113 as of March 31, 2021, a decrease of (6%) compared to $1,190 as of March 31, 2020.

Website traffic and consumer engagement metrics for the first quarter of 2021 were as follows: U.S. average monthly unique users were 36.3 million, a decrease of (6%) compared to 38.4 million ( 3 ) in the first quarter of 2020. U.S. average monthly sessions were 90.7 million, a decrease of (10%) compared to 101.1 million ( 4 ) in the first quarter of 2020. International average monthly unique users were 7.9 million, a decrease of (26%) compared to 10.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. International average monthly sessions were 18.2 million, a decrease of (28%) compared to 25.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.



(1) CarOffer is excluded from the metrics presented for paying dealers, QARSD, users and sessions. (2) In our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, we announced that we had modified our method for calculating paying dealers to align our data with an enterprise system upgrade (the “Internal System Upgrade”) and had replaced our Average Annual Revenue per Subscribing Dealer key metric with QARSD. As a result of the Internal System Upgrade, and to provide consistency in our year-to-year comparisons, we recast our paying dealer calculation as of March 31, 2020 to reflect the updated calculation methodology. (3) Includes users from the Autolist website from January 16, 2020 (the date of the closing of our acquisition of Autolist) to March 31, 2020. (4) Includes sessions from the Autolist website from January 16, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Guidance

CarGurus anticipates total revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter 2021 to be in the following ranges:

• Total revenue $186 million to $192 million • Non-GAAP operating income $35.5 million to $39.5 million • Non-GAAP EPS $0.23 to $0.25

The second quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share calculation assumes 118.4 million diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Guidance for the second quarter 2021 excludes the effects of significant COVID-19 resurgences, including the continuation or reintroduction of lockdowns and/or a slowed pace of recovery, or other macro-level industry issues that result in dealers and consumers materially changing their recent market behaviors or that cause us to enact additional measures to assist dealers, such as offering further fee reductions or waivers. The assumptions that are built into guidance regarding our pace of paid dealer acquisition, churn, and expansion activity for the relevant period are based on recent market behaviors. Guidance does not include any potential impact of foreign currency exchange gains or losses.

CarGurus has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income or non-GAAP consolidated EPS to GAAP consolidated EPS, because stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and comprehensive losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, the reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, cannot be reasonably predicted due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation and number of future employee equity awards, and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting acquisition-related expenses and associated losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, and therefore cannot be determined without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a leading global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2021, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, a digital wholesale marketplace based in Addison, Texas. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance for the second quarter 2021, our belief that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics is helpful to our investors, our business and strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other macro-level issues on our industry, business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guide,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our growth and ability to grow our revenue, our relationships with dealers, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate, our ability to realize benefits from our acquisitions and successfully implement the integration strategies in connection therewith, natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, like COVID-19 that has negatively impacted our business, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

At

March 31,

2021 At

December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,668 $ 190,299 Investments 100,000 100,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $636 and $616, respectively 36,364 18,235 Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes and other current assets 17,170 12,385 Deferred contract costs 11,085 10,807 Restricted cash 250 250 Total current assets 305,537 331,976 Property and equipment, net 29,816 27,483 Intangible assets, net 108,165 10,862 Goodwill 157,152 29,129 Operating lease right-of-use assets 70,087 60,835 Restricted cash 10,377 10,377 Deferred tax assets 19,728 19,774 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 9,134 9,189 Other non-current assets 3,158 2,673 Total assets $ 713,154 $ 502,298 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 30,054 $ 21,563 Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes and other current liabilities 22,847 24,751 Deferred revenue 11,986 9,137 Operating lease liabilities 10,599 11,085 Total current liabilities 75,486 66,536 Operating lease liabilities 68,280 58,810 Deferred tax liabilities 294 291 Other non–current liabilities 5,218 3,075 Total liabilities 149,278 128,712 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 55,221 — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 98,759,576 and 94,310,309 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 99 94 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 18,146,903 and 19,076,500 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 18 19 Additional paid-in capital 355,968 242,181 Retained earnings 151,773 129,412 Accumulated other comprehensive income 797 1,880 Total stockholders’ equity 508,655 373,586 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 713,154 $ 502,298

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 171,368 $ 157,689 Cost of revenue(1) 24,058 11,610 Gross profit 147,310 146,079 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 68,174 93,595 Product, technology, and development 25,164 23,084 General and administrative 20,514 15,860 Depreciation and amortization 7,667 1,521 Total operating expenses 121,519 134,060 Income from operations 25,791 12,019 Other income, net 222 728 Income before income taxes 26,013 12,747 Provision for income taxes 6,462 51 Consolidated net income 19,551 12,696 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,810 ) — Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,361 $ 12,696 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 116,316,464 112,355,093 Diluted 117,249,365 113,489,992 (1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of $999 and $1,469, respectively.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Consolidated net income $ 19,551 $ 12,696 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,666 2,990 Currency gain on foreign denominated transactions (51 ) (102 ) Deferred taxes 60 5,464 Provision for doubtful accounts 379 1,202 Stock-based compensation expense 14,360 11,606 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,195 2,836 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,423 ) 5,401 Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets (2,217 ) (11,047 ) Deferred contract costs (3,494 ) (3,296 ) Accounts payable (1,362 ) (7,437 ) Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes, and other liabilities (1,632 ) (4,513 ) Deferred revenue 2,857 (4,938 ) Lease obligations (265 ) (721 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 37,624 10,141 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,227 ) (1,214 ) Capitalization of website development costs (966 ) (666 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (65,899 ) (21,004 ) Maturities of certificates of deposit — 30,411 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (68,092 ) 7,527 Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 258 514 Payment of finance lease obligations (10 ) (9 ) Payment of withholding taxes and option costs on net share settlement of restricted stock units and stock options (5,041 ) (3,397 ) Repayment of line of credit (14,250 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (19,043 ) (2,892 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (120 ) (28 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (49,631 ) 14,748 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 200,926 70,723 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 151,295 $ 85,471

Unaudited Reconciliation of Marketplace Subscription Revenue

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Marketplace Subscription Revenue: 2021 2020 United States $ 132,028 $ 133,024 International 7,537 8,842 Total $ 139,565 $ 141,866

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 GAAP operating income $ 25,791 $ 12,019 Stock-based compensation expense 15,393 11,681 Amortization of intangible assets 6,646 432 Acquisition-related expenses 644 944 Non-GAAP operating income $ 48,474 $ 25,076 GAAP operating margin 15 % 8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 28 % 16 %

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP consolidated net income $ 19,551 $ 12,696 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax(1) 12,160 9,228 Change in tax provision from stock-based compensation expense(2) (53 ) (1,233 ) Amortization of intangible assets 6,646 432 Acquisition-related expenses 644 944 Non-GAAP consolidated net income 38,948 22,067 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 125 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 39,073 $ 22,067 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.19 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 116,316 112,355 Diluted 117,249 113,490 (1) The stock-based compensation amounts reflected in the table above are tax effected at the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) This adjustment reflects the tax effect of differences between tax deductions related to stock compensation and the corresponding financial statement expense.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 171,368 $ 157,689 Cost of revenue 24,058 11,610 Gross profit 147,310 146,079 Stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of revenue 92 99 Acquisition-related expenses included in Cost of revenue — 22 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 147,402 $ 146,200 GAAP gross profit margin 86 % 93 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 86 % 93 %

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Expense to Non-GAAP Expense

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP expense Stock-based

compensation

expense Amortization of

intangible assets Acquisition-related expenses Non-GAAP

expense GAAP expense Stock-based

compensation

expense Amortization of

intangible assets Acquisition-related expenses Non-GAAP

expense Cost of revenue $ 24,058 $ (92 ) $ — $ — $ 23,966 $ 11,610 $ (99 ) $ — $ (22 ) $ 11,489 S&M 68,174 (2,752 ) — — 65,422 93,595 (2,692 ) — (152 ) 90,751 P,T&D(1) 25,164 (5,772 ) — — 19,392 23,084 (5,405 ) — (527 ) 17,152 G&A 20,514 (6,777 ) — (644 ) 13,093 15,860 (3,485 ) — (243 ) 12,132 Depreciation & amortization 7,667 — (6,646 ) — 1,021 1,521 — (432 ) — 1,089 Operating expenses(2) $ 121,519 $ (15,301 ) $ (6,646 ) $ (644 ) $ 98,928 $ 134,060 $ (11,582 ) $ (432 ) $ (922 ) 121,124 Total expenses $ 145,577 $ (15,393 ) $ (6,646 ) $ (644 ) $ 122,894 $ 145,670 $ (11,681 ) $ (432 ) $ (944 ) $ 132,613 (1) Product, Technology, & Development (2) Operating expenses include S&M, P,T&D, G&A, and depreciation & amortization

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Consolidated net income $ 19,551 $ 12,696 Depreciation and amortization 8,666 2,990 Stock-based compensation expense 15,393 11,681 Acquisition-related expenses 644 944 Other income, net (222 ) (728 ) Provision for income taxes 6,462 51 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 50,494 27,634 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 68 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,562 $ 27,634

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

activities $ 37,624 $ 10,141 Purchases of property and equipment (1,227 ) (1,214 ) Capitalization of website development costs (966 ) (666 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 35,431 $ 8,261

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, other income, net, the provision for income taxes, and net loss attributable to the minority interest in acquired entities, adjusted for all prior limitations to Adjusted EBITDA as previously described. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations, adjusted to include purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of website development costs. We have presented Free Cash Flow because it is a measure of the Company’s financial performance that represents the cash that the Company is able to generate after expenditures required to maintain or expand our asset base.

We also monitor operating measures of certain non-GAAP items including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP consolidated net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and net losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests. Non-GAAP consolidated net income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders per share also exclude the change in tax provision from stock-based compensation expense. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation and number of future employee equity awards, and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting acquisition-related expenses and associated losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We define a paying dealer as a dealer account with an active, paid marketplace subscription, at the end of a defined period.

We define QARSD, which is measured at the end of a fiscal quarter, as the marketplace subscription revenue during that trailing quarter divided by the average number of paying dealers in that marketplace during the quarter. We calculate the average number of paying dealers for a period by adding the number of paying dealers at the end of such period and the end of the prior period and dividing by two.

For each of our websites, we define a monthly unique user as an individual who has visited any such website within a calendar month, based on data as measured by Google Analytics. We calculate average monthly unique users as the sum of the monthly unique users of each of our websites in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. We count a unique user the first time a computer or mobile device with a unique device identifier accesses any of our websites during a calendar month. If an individual accesses a website using a different device within a given month, the first access by each such device is counted as a separate unique user. If an individual uses multiple browsers on a single device and/or clears their cookies and returns to our site within a calendar month, we count each such visit as a unique user.

We define monthly sessions as the number of distinct visits to our websites that take place each month within a given time frame, as measured and defined by Google Analytics. We calculate average monthly sessions as the sum of the monthly sessions in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. A session is defined as beginning with the first page view from a computer or mobile device and ending at the earliest of when a user closes their browser window, after 30 minutes of inactivity, or each night at midnight (i) Eastern Time for our United States and Canada websites, other than the Autolist website, (ii) Pacific Time for the Autolist website, (iii) Greenwich Mean Time for our U.K. websites, and (iv) Central European Time (or Central European Summer Time when daylight savings is observed) for our Germany, Italy, and Spain websites, which ceased operations in the second quarter of 2020. A session can be made up of multiple page views and visitor actions, such as performing a search, visiting vehicle detail pages, and connecting with a dealer.

We define leads as user inquiries via our marketplace to dealers by phone calls, email, or managed text and chat.

