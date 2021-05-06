Ipsidy Announces Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Building Trusted Identity

LONG BEACH, N.Y., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



The identity solutions market is rapidly developing and increasing demand for verifying digital identity during remote onboarding and passwordless authentication solutions can be seen in our expanding pipeline and recent agreements highlighted below with multinational customers across a variety of industries and geographies. While remote access to a broad range of digital services and networks is not new, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand for verifying identity seamlessly during remote onboarding as well securing “touchless” interactions.

Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform helps our clients eliminate identity fraud, phishing, and account takeover through an automated, cascading biometric identity verification solution. Offering a seamless, secure mobile experience, our technology captures and validates a government issued credential (such as a driver’s license), and biometrically matches a selfie of the applicant to the credential. Ipsidy confirms the rightful owner of a document is present and applying for an account or registering for passwordless authentication, whereas other identity analytics providers merely compare user attributes (such as name, address and phone number) to compiled data sources, examine device behavior, and flag aberrant or fraudulent patterns. Instead, Ipsidy securely creates a digital chain of trust between biometrically verified individuals, their accounts, and their devices. This chain of trust, we believe, substantially enhances how our clients can confidently convert new vetted users to revenue quickly, and proactively authenticate their systems access and services across the customer engagement.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Total revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $0.6 million compared to $0.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $2.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Basic and fully diluted net loss per share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $0.00 cents compared to basic and fully diluted net loss per share of $0.01 cents for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 improved by $0.1 million compared to the Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

The following highlights some of our activities during the first quarter of 2021.

Selected by US payment processor, On The Fly POS, to deliver Ipsidy’s biometric solutions to its card-present and payment gateway merchant portfolios. Ipsidy provides payment processors with a fully automated solution for enhanced identity assurance across the user engagement including digital onboarding of merchants and consumers, FIDO2 passwordless access to bank systems and online account services, as well as strong PSD2 compliant, step-up authentication for high-value transactions.

Expanded our partner network in the Americas, signing an extension to our agreement with Inetum (a division of the global IT services company formerly known as Gfi), covering the North and Central American regions. The Agreement also provides access to Mexico’s national identity registry, through Inetum, which when integrated to Ipsidy will enhance our identity verification services.

Signed an agreement with BPSmart, an innovative technology provider servicing North America and Latin America, to integrate Proof and Verified into their chat-based AI-Powered, Digital Assistant Platform.

Completed integration to Temenos core banking platform making the full complement of Ipsidy’s identity verification and authentication solutions easily available to the Temenos global portfolio.

Added customers in the financial services segment including international financial institutions, fintech companies and payment processors who will leverage Ipsidy’s trusted identity verification and seamless passwordless login services to mitigate identity fraud, account takeover and phishing.

Entered agreements with additional technology partners in India to offer our services to their customers.

A US-based application services provider integrated Ipsidy’s Proof within their health passport solution, allowing customers to remotely verify their identity prior to accessing and storing their health information. This customer is offering their application to sports facilities, entertainment venues, airlines, and travel companies.

Various sharing-economy and ecommerce providers, including auto-rentals and property management companies, added our identity verification services, Proof, to help reduce identity fraud in digital customer onboarding.

“We continue to make progress in 2021, building on the major repositioning the Company undertook in the second half of 2020 and into this year,” said Phillip Kumnick, CEO & Chairman of Ipsidy. “We rolled out our solutions to customers across various market segments, secured new partners in the financial services and technology sectors and are in production with a global financial institution. Based on our significant product differentiation, we remain confident that our robust new business pipeline will yield increased traction for Ipsidy's solutions and services.”

We continue to carefully watch developments related to COVID-19. The extent to which COVID-19 will impact our customers, business, results and financial condition will depend on current and future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. We have seen our business opportunities develop more slowly as business partners and potential customers are dealing with Covid-19 issues and working remotely. These issues have caused delays in decision making and finalization of negotiations and agreements. We appreciate the support of our employees, partners and customers in these difficult times.

Additional analysis of the Company’s performance can be found in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) (www.ipsidy.com), Ipsidy is Digital Identity. Our mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own, but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information.

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (stock options and restricted stock) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

TABLE 1

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Net loss $ (2,489,999 ) $ (3,836,421 ) Add Back: Interest Expense 297,438 179,050 Debt extinguishment - 985,842 Other expense/(income) (1,537 ) (9,953 ) Depreciation and amortization 309,829 325,344 Taxes 7,188 8,874 Impairment loss - 871,807 Stock compensation 626,579 169,110 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (1,250,502 ) $ (1,306,347 )

IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Products and services $ 575,913 $ 778,938 Lease income 13,086 14,851 Total revenues, net 588,999 793,789 Operating Expenses: Cost of sales 216,144 355,723 General and administrative 1,927,926 1,504,255 Research and development 322,010 430,401 Impairment loss - 871,807 Depreciation and amortization 309,829 304,211 Total operating expenses 2,775,909 3,466,397 Loss from operations (2,186,910 ) (2,672,608 ) Other Expense: Other income, net 1,537 9,953 Debt extinguishment - (985,842 ) Interest expense, net (297,438 ) (179,050 ) Other expense, net (295,901 ) (1,154,939 ) Loss before income taxes (2,482,811 ) (3,827,547 ) Income Tax Expense (7,188 ) (8,874 ) Net loss $ (2,489,999 ) $ (3,836,421 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 592,768,709 519,436,402

IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 2,618,078 $ 3,765,277 Accounts receivable, net 618,586 72,986 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease 74,645 72,682 Inventory, net 123,495 254,951 Other current assets 301,351 237,769 Total current assets 3,736,155 4,403,665 Property and Equipment, net 88,135 97,829 Other Assets 221,378 240,223 Intangible Assets, net 4,233,805 4,527,476 Goodwill 4,183,232 4,183,232 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion 402,608 422,021 Total assets $ 12,865,313 $ 13,874,446 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,537,461 $ 2,665,132 Notes payable, current portion 6,098 5,947 Convertible debt, net of discounts 5,812,650 - Finance lease obligation, current portion 40,421 39,232 Contract liabilities 556,882 237,690 Total current liabilities 8,953,512 2,948,001 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion - 10,562 Notes payable, net of current portion 971,520 487,339 Convertible debt, net of discounts - 5,800,976 Other liabilities 59,506 47,809 Total liabilities 9,984,538 9,294,687 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 603,486,888 and 589,272,023 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 60,348 58,927 Additional paid in capital 103,343,579 102,594,341 Accumulated deficit (100,724,150 ) (98,234,151 ) Accumulated comprehensive income 200,998 160,642 Total stockholders’ equity 2,880,775 4,579,759 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,865,313 $ 13,874,446

IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,489,999 ) $ (3,836,421 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash flows from operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 309,829 304,211 Stock-based compensation 626,579 169,110 Extinguishment of note payable - 985,842 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 131,674 95,948 Impairment losses - 871,807 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (543,955 ) (450,291 ) Net investment in direct financing lease 17,450 15,686 Other current assets (63,582 ) 355,880 Inventory 129,863 37,714 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (124,665 ) 156,085 Contract liabilities 319,192 121,719 Other liabilities 11,697 - Net cash flows from operating activities (1,675,917 ) (1,172,710 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment - (2,394 ) Purchase of intangible assets (4,424 ) - Decrease (increase) in other assets 18,845 (128,676 ) Net cash flows from investing activities 14,421 (131,070 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of convertible note payable - 1,510,000 Payment of debt issuance costs - (104,800 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 485,760 - Principal payments on finance lease obligation and notes payable (10,801 ) (9,600 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 474,959 1,395,600 Effect of Foreign Currencies 39,338 (96,653 ) Net Change in Cash (1,147,199 ) (4,833 ) Cash, Beginning of the Period 3,765,277 567,081 Cash, End of the Period $ 2,618,078 $ 562,248 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 8,779 $ 2,792 Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,188 $ 8,874 Modification of warrants issued with convertible debt $ - $ 95,223 Exchange of notes payable and accrued interest for convertible notes payable $ - $ 2,662,000 Settlement of accounts payable with issuance of common stock $ - $ 8,270 Conversion of convertible note payable and accrued interest to common stock $ 124,080 $ - Equity reclassification due to cashless option and warrant exercises $ 1,322 $ -



