Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Highlights include the following:
- First quarter net income of $3.9 million or $1.76 per diluted share compared to 2020 first quarter net loss of $832,000 or ($0.37) per diluted share.
- Provision for loan losses of $622,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2020.
- Return on average assets of 3.99%, compared to (1.06%) for the first quarter of 2020.
- Return on average common equity of 20.30%, compared to (4.88%) for the first quarter of 2020.
- Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 27.28%, compared to (7.02%) for the first quarter of 2020.
- Loan processing and servicing revenue of $8.8 million, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.
- Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.7 million as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2020.
- Other noninterest income of $2.2 million compared to $635,000 for the same period in 2020.
“The Company’s strong first quarter earnings to start the year can be attributed to Windsor’s recent PPP loan processing revenue and continued strong results from our Mortgage and Government Guaranteed Lending departments,” said Eric Bergevin, President & CEO. “In particular, we are very pleased with Windsor’s continued growth, having processed nearly $1 billion in PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 alone, as well as growing it’s servicing portfolio as the result of increased government guaranteed lending activity from both new and existing financial institution clients. In addition, the Bank’s management team continues to perform exceptionally well in terms of addressing credit concerns related to the pandemic. Our strategy around proactive communication efforts with our existing business clients has led to improvements in asset quality across the board, including fewer charge-offs, positive trends in reserve allocations and a decrease in overall non-performing assets. With increased economic activity expected nationwide as we begin to see businesses reopen that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, we feel confident that we will continue to experience positive trends in earnings, growth and asset quality going forward.”
BALANCE SHEET
At March 31, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $408.2 million, net loans held for investment were $272.6 million, loans held for sale were $17.7 million, total deposits were $311.7 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $80.7 million. Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $19.0 million or 5%, net loans held for investment increased $19.7 million or 8%, loans held for sale decreased $8.6 million or 33%, total deposits increased $10.8 million or 4%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $4.1 million or 5%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Bank’s continued growth in its Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) program as well as participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The Bank funded $12.4 million of Round 2 PPP loans for its existing customers during 2021 with $7.3 million outstanding balances from 2020 Round 1 of PPP still on the balance sheet at quarter end. The Bank originated $56.3 million in Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) during the first quarter. The Bank sold $12.6 million in GGL loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of corresponding growth in in GGL loans, many of which require customer deposits, as well as continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company issued 49,898 shares associated with various stock-based compensation programs and option exercises and repurchased 7,200 shares of its voting common stock.
CAPITAL LEVELS
At March 31, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.
|"Well Capitalized"
Minimum
|Basel III Fully
Phased-In
|West Town
Bank & Trust
|Tier 1 common equity ratio
|6.50%
|7.00%
|12.00%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|8.00%
|8.50%
|12.00%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|10.00%
|10.50%
|13.26%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|5.00%
|4.00%
|9.72%
The Company’s book value per common share increased from $30.25 at March 30, 2020 to $36.08 at March 31, 2021. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.88 at March 31, 2020 to $27.16 at March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.
ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 2.14% at March 31, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.2 million or 14% as compared to December 31, 2020 while foreclosed assets decreased $995,000 or 42% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $1.4 million in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.
The Company recorded a $622,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $3.5 million in first quarter 2020, as the problem loan portfolio decreased for the period. The Company has granted 139 deferrals since June 30, 2020 totaling $71.1 million. However, as of March 31, 2021, there are only 27 loans in deferral status with net exposure of $18.9 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $156,000 net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2021.
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|7,341
|$
|8,506
|$
|8,790
|$
|7,799
|$
|7,732
|Foreclosed assets
|1,377
|2,372
|3,522
|4,464
|5,243
|90 days past due and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|8,718
|$
|10,878
|$
|12,312
|$
|12,263
|$
|12,975
|Net charge-offs
|$
|156
|$
|96
|$
|2
|$
|667
|$
|2,390
|Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans
|0.24
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.00
|%
|1.13
|%
|4.39
|%
|Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets
|2.14
|%
|2.74
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.45
|%
|4.16
|%
|Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net
|of allowance
|2.69
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.66
|%
|Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans
|2.02
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.05
|%
|2.05
|%
|2.27
|%
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $47,000 or 1% in comparison to the first quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin as a result of the low interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 4.40% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 5.66% for the same period in 2020. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 7.09% to 5.22% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.09% to 1.23% year-over-year between March 31, 2021 and 2020. The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|Average balances:
|Loans
|$
|288,700
|$
|285,969
|$
|270,897
|$
|250,125
|$
|226,683
|Available-for-sale securities
|27,366
|25,200
|25,581
|24,743
|23,861
|Other interest-bearing balances
|35,981
|21,305
|22,596
|22,326
|17,046
|Total interest-earning assets
|352,047
|332,474
|319,074
|297,194
|267,590
|Total assets
|399,774
|382,574
|371,395
|353,179
|313,476
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|80,626
|81,552
|77,857
|64,617
|56,329
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|228,726
|212,636
|204,204
|185,507
|166,567
|Borrowed funds
|4,000
|5,838
|6,793
|23,459
|16,475
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|232,726
|218,474
|210,997
|208,966
|183,042
|Common shareholders' equity
|78,639
|75,774
|73,970
|71,035
|68,445
|Tangible common equity (1)
|58,505
|55,454
|53,463
|50,343
|47,570
|Interest income/expense:
|Loans
|$
|4,442
|$
|4,250
|$
|4,394
|$
|4,283
|$
|4,559
|Investment securities
|50
|52
|64
|72
|95
|Interest-bearing balances and other
|35
|38
|35
|36
|76
|Total interest income
|4,527
|4,340
|4,493
|4,391
|4,730
|Deposits
|704
|759
|855
|835
|845
|Borrowings
|-
|2
|1
|70
|109
|Total interest expense
|704
|761
|856
|905
|954
|Net interest income
|$
|3,823
|$
|3,579
|$
|3,637
|$
|3,486
|$
|3,776
|(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|Average yields and costs:
|Loans
|6.24%
|5.90%
|6.44%
|6.87%
|8.07%
|Available-for-sale securities
|0.73%
|0.83%
|1.00%
|1.16%
|1.59%
|Interest-bearing balances and other
|0.39%
|0.71%
|0.61%
|0.65%
|1.79%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.22%
|5.18%
|5.59%
|5.93%
|7.09%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1.25%
|1.42%
|1.66%
|1.81%
|2.03%
|Borrowed funds
|0.00%
|0.14%
|0.06%
|1.20%
|2.65%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.23%
|1.38%
|1.61%
|1.74%
|2.09%
|Cost of funds
|0.91%
|1.01%
|1.18%
|1.33%
|1.60%
|Net interest margin
|4.40%
|4.27%
|4.52%
|4.70%
|5.66%
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $14.6 million, an increase of $9.9 million or 214% as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Specific items to note include:
- Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $8.8 million, an increase of $7.1 million or 415% as compared to the $1.7 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is directly attributable to PPP fee related income and increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients.
- Mortgage revenue totaled $1.7 million, an increase of $288,000 or 20% as compared to the first quarter 2020. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $20.9 million in the first quarter 2020 to $39.4 million in the first quarter 2021. The increase in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the decrease in market rates tied to the FOMC decision to decrease rates.
- GGL revenue was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $570,000 or 75% in comparison to the same period in 2020. GGL volume was impacted by increased economic activity nationwide.
- Other noninterest income totaled $2.2 million in the first quarter or 2021, an increase $1.6 million or 214% in comparison to the same period in 2020. The Company recognized a gain of $2.0 million in the share value in its investment in Dogwood State Bank after a successful capital raise by Dogwood Bank in the first quarter of 2021.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $12.7 million, an increase of $6.6 million or 110%, from $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The primary cause for the year-over-year increase was the cost of the software needed to process the PPP loans in the first quarter of 2021. Software costs at Windsor, the subsidiary that does the majority of the PPP loan processing, increased from $75,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to $3.1 million in the same period in 2021. However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor increased during that same period by $7.1 million. The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage related compensation tied to the increase in revenues.
ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Ending Balance
|(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|3,217
|$
|4,268
|$
|6,007
|$
|6,183
|$
|5,928
|Interest-bearing deposits
|30,224
|28,657
|13,294
|11,644
|8,518
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|33,441
|32,925
|19,301
|17,827
|14,446
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|2,746
|2,746
|2,746
|2,746
|2,746
|Available-for-sale securities
|28,215
|25,711
|24,462
|26,081
|24,946
|Loans held for sale
|17,735
|26,308
|35,743
|23,072
|11,839
|Loans held for investment
|278,200
|258,454
|244,994
|238,926
|216,423
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(5,609
|)
|(5,144
|)
|(5,029
|)
|(4,906
|)
|(4,907
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|272,591
|253,310
|239,965
|234,020
|211,516
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,651
|4,658
|4,628
|4,761
|4,740
|Foreclosed assets
|1,377
|2,372
|3,522
|4,464
|5,243
|Loan servicing assets
|3,428
|3,456
|3,265
|3,262
|3,528
|Bank-owned life insurance
|5,161
|5,136
|5,109
|5,082
|5,048
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,656
|1,556
|1,705
|1,422
|1,067
|Goodwill
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|Other intangible assets, net
|6,851
|7,037
|7,224
|7,409
|7,596
|Other assets
|17,176
|10,833
|13,186
|12,349
|6,370
|Total assets
|$
|408,189
|$
|389,209
|$
|374,017
|$
|355,656
|$
|312,246
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|77,167
|$
|80,854
|$
|78,849
|$
|66,874
|$
|59,360
|Interest-bearing
|234,523
|220,036
|206,913
|198,108
|162,059
|Total deposits
|311,690
|300,890
|285,762
|264,982
|221,419
|Borrowings
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|6,000
|17,649
|Accrued interest payable
|454
|427
|396
|391
|433
|Other liabilities
|11,347
|7,139
|8,845
|10,771
|5,735
|Total liabilities
|327,491
|312,456
|299,003
|282,144
|245,236
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, voting
|2,223
|2,181
|2,181
|2,193
|2,193
|Common stock, non-voting
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|Additional paid in capital
|24,568
|24,361
|24,220
|24,357
|24,162
|Retained earnings
|54,015
|50,079
|48,349
|46,629
|40,371
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|164
|271
|308
|311
|262
|Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity
|80,992
|76,914
|75,080
|73,512
|67,010
|Noncontrolling interest
|(294
|)
|(161
|)
|(66
|)
|-
|-
|Total shareholders' equity
|80,698
|76,753
|75,014
|73,512
|67,010
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|408,189
|$
|389,209
|$
|374,017
|$
|355,656
|$
|312,246
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data; unaudited)
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|4,442
|$
|4,250
|$
|4,394
|$
|4,283
|$
|4,559
|Available-for-sale securities and other
|85
|90
|99
|108
|171
|Total interest income
|4,527
|4,340
|4,493
|4,391
|4,730
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|704
|759
|855
|835
|845
|Interest on borrowings
|-
|2
|1
|70
|109
|Total interest expense
|704
|761
|856
|905
|954
|Net interest income
|3,823
|3,579
|3,637
|3,486
|3,776
|Provision for loan losses
|622
|210
|125
|665
|3,460
|Noninterest income
|Loan processing and servicing
|revenue
|8,838
|2,291
|2,579
|14,186
|1,713
|Mortgage
|1,706
|1,398
|2,400
|1,573
|1,418
|Government guaranteed lending
|1,325
|1,815
|571
|37
|755
|SBA documentation preparation fees
|434
|57
|195
|423
|74
|Bank-owned life insurance
|32
|20
|15
|34
|27
|Service charges on deposits
|25
|26
|28
|11
|19
|Other noninterest income
|2,196
|491
|771
|(56
|)
|635
|Total noninterest income
|14,556
|6,098
|6,559
|16,208
|4,641
|Noninterest expense
|Compensation
|6,016
|5,250
|4,422
|5,682
|3,753
|Occupancy and equipment
|303
|286
|289
|211
|256
|Loan and special asset expenses
|1,002
|655
|1,013
|816
|242
|Professional services
|680
|559
|534
|676
|490
|Data processing
|221
|196
|187
|165
|148
|Software
|3,391
|492
|415
|2,221
|249
|Communications
|107
|94
|83
|82
|89
|Advertising
|109
|128
|109
|215
|55
|Amortization of intangibles
|186
|186
|186
|186
|186
|Other operating expenses
|644
|792
|545
|593
|562
|Total noninterest expense
|12,659
|8,638
|7,783
|10,847
|6,030
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|5,098
|829
|2,288
|8,182
|(1,073
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,296
|(805
|)
|634
|1,924
|(241
|)
|Net income (loss)
|3,802
|1,634
|1,654
|6,258
|(832
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|(134
|)
|(96
|)
|(66
|)
|-
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable
|to IFH, Inc.
|$
|3,936
|$
|1,730
|$
|1,720
|$
|6,258
|$
|(832
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.80
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.79
|$
|2.87
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.78
|$
|2.84
|$
|(0.37
|)
|Weighted average common shares
|outstanding
|2,185
|2,169
|2,176
|2,177
|2,193
|Diluted average common shares
|outstanding
|2,240
|2,212
|2,206
|2,204
|2,232
|Performance Ratios
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.80
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.79
|$
|2.87
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|1.76
|0.78
|0.78
|2.84
|(0.37
|)
|Book value per common share
|36.08
|34.91
|34.08
|33.19
|30.25
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|27.16
|25.74
|24.83
|23.90
|20.88
|FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)
|Return on average assets
|3.99
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.84
|%
|7.11
|%
|-1.06
|%
|Return on average common shareholders'
|equity
|20.30
|%
|9.06
|%
|9.23
|%
|35.34
|%
|-4.88
|%
|Return on average tangible common
|equity (2)
|27.28
|%
|12.38
|%
|12.76
|%
|49.86
|%
|-7.02
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.40
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.70
|%
|5.66
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|68.9
|%
|89.3
|%
|76.3
|%
|55.1
|%
|71.6
|%
|(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
|(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
Loan Concentrations
The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2021 were as follows:
|% of
|Commercial
|(in millions)
|Amount
|Loans
|Solar electric power generation
|$
|56.6
|28%
|Power and communication line and related structures construction
|29.2
|14%
|Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
|19.2
|9%
|Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels
|14.0
|7%
|Lessors of other real estate property
|11.0
|5%
|Other activities related to real estate
|8.5
|4%
|Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
|7.8
|4%
|General freight trucking, local
|5.2
|3%
|Golf courses and country clubs
|4.1
|2%
|Colleges, universities, and professional schools
|3.5
|2%
|$
|159.1
|78%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|(In thousands except book value per share)
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|Tangible book value per common share
|Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity
|$
|80,992
|$
|76,914
|$
|75,080
|$
|73,512
|$
|67,010
|Less: Goodwill
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|Less Other intangible assets, net
|6,851
|7,037
|7,224
|7,409
|7,596
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|60,980
|$
|56,716
|$
|54,695
|$
|52,942
|$
|46,253
|Ending common shares outstanding
|2,245
|2,203
|2,203
|2,215
|2,215
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|27.16
|$
|25.74
|$
|24.83
|$
|23.90
|$
|20.88
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3/31/21
|12/31/20
|9/30/20
|6/30/20
|3/31/20
|Return on average tangible common equity
|Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity
|$
|78,639
|$
|76,723
|$
|73,970
|$
|71,035
|$
|68,445
|Less: Average goodwill
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|13,161
|13,157
|Less Average other intangible assets, net
|6,973
|7,037
|7,346
|7,531
|7,718
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|58,505
|$
|56,525
|$
|53,463
|$
|50,343
|$
|47,570
|Net income attributable to IFH, Inc.
|$
|3,936
|$
|1,730
|$
|1,720
|$
|6,258
|$
|(832
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity
|27.28
|%
|12.14
|%
|12.76
|%
|49.86
|%
|-7.02
|%