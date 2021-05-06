Aldebaran Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for Altar Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company", ALDE TSX.V) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of an updated National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (the “Altar Resource Estimate”) on the Altar copper-gold project located in San Juan province, Argentina (see news release dated March 22, 2021).



The Altar Resource Estimate has an effective date of March 22, 2021 and was completed by Independent Mining Consultants (IMC) out of Tucson, Arizona at the request of Aldebaran. The report titled, "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.aldebaranesources.com.

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Laura Brangwin

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +1 646 583-1404

Email: laura.brangwin@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other early-stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater. Altar hosts several large porphyry copper-gold systems with mineralization currently defined in six distinct zones. The Altar project forms part of a more regional cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits, which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachon (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Mining). A total of 259 drill holes (119,052 m) have been completed at Altar between 1995 and 2020. Aldebaran’s primary focus is the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.