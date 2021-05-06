Dream Finders Homes Announces Date for 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



Dream Finders Homes encourages all interested parties -- including analysts, current and potential stockholders, and other stakeholders -- to submit questions in writing about the Company’s results and business to investors@dreamfindershomes.com. The Company intends to make written responses to selected questions available monthly by furnishing Current Reports on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission and through its investor relations website at https://investors.dreamfindershomes.com/.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

SOURCE: Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Investor and Analyst Contact:

Rick Moyer, Chief Financial Officer – rick.moyer@dreamfindershomes,com

Anabel Fernandez, Treasurer – anabel.fernandez@dreamfindershomes.com

Media Contact:

Rick Moyer, Chief Financial Officer – rick.moyer@dreamfindershomes,com

Anabel Fernandez, Treasurer – anabel.fernandez@dreamfindershomes.com

Robert Riva, General Counsel – robert.riva@dreamfindershomes.com