Relay Medical and Fio Report on Testing Success at Pearson Airport and the Significance of What Has Been Accomplished

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), operator of Toronto Pearson, and FRR worked closely to create a first-of-its-kind biosecurity testing capability at the airport, which has produced outstanding results in its first full month of operation.

FRR’s Platform Tested 8,000 People, with an average 30-Minute turnaround

The Fionet Platform (“Fionet”) performed antigen testing for 8,000 people, including airport employees and internationally departing passengers. Airlines flown included: AeroMéxico, Air Canada, Air France, Air India, American, Avianca, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Copa Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Delta, El Al, EVA Air, Egyptair, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad, KLM, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Philippine Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, United, and WestJet.

Fionet’s innovations include replicable assembly lines that can be parallelized. Five Fionet devices, each doing 60 tests/hour, can clear 300 passengers/hour - e.g., a Boeing 737 or an Airbus A310.

GTAA deployed Fionet Platform for all parts of its biosecurity testing process

GTAA selected Fionet not only for testing, but also for integrating the complex processes of testing, reporting, and passenger logistics.

All modules of Fionet Platform are deployed at Toronto Pearson: (1) Fionet Manager does browser-based registration, scheduling, reporting; (2) Fionet Deki Devices do rapid diagnostic tests (RDT); (3) Fionet Broker connects diagnostic devices, databases, lab information systems; (4) Fionet Portal does reporting; (5) Fionet Cloud does AI-based real-time analytics, quality control, and system management.

In recognition of contributions by FRR’s CTO, he was profiled as last month’s “Person of Pearson”:

“With 9/11, airports stepped up to ensure safety and enable a knocked-down economy get upright again. With COVID, Toronto Pearson stepped up again to the same thing. We are inspired by their vision, commitment, and execution to set a new standard in biosecurity,” said Ian Fine, FRR’s CTO.

“After successfully installing on-site rapid antigen testing at Toronto Pearson, we are now launching an additional PCR testing capability in our on-site Biosecurity Lab. These advancements are driven by Toronto Pearson’s award-winning Healthy Airport commitment, which includes the promise to use any innovative technology if it can protect our community. FRR and the Fionet Platform have been instrumental in that protection, advancing biosecurity defences at the airport, which benefit passengers, airlines, airport workers and the residential areas that neighbour Pearson,” said Dwayne Macintosh, Director, Corporate Safety and Security.

“Decentralized mass testing in community settings - where people travel, work, study, play, and live - requires testing platforms with an optimal balance of speed and accuracy. Whereas many other types of devices do one test per hour, Fionet does one test per minute. To do one million tests in a month, that is a comparison between one million machine hours and 17,000 machine hours, which is a comparison between never going to happen and entirely doable. On top of which, Fionet’s AI-algorithms provide continuously running, proven accuracy checks,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR and CEO of Fio Corporation.

“FRR is an extraordinarily productive joint venture between Relay Medical and Fio Corporation. In a short time and while still coming into our stride, FRR has made leap after leap in material business accomplishments. Every accomplishment multiplies new opportunities. We are excited to realize the full benefit of the value that our work is creating,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO of Relay Medical.

About GTAA

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. Toronto Pearson served more than 50 million passengers in 2019, making it Canada’s busiest airport.

Website: www.torontopearson.com

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovation company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with a team of Canadian experts focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science sectors, and IoT cybersecurity sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, developed and markets the world’s first integrated guidance & tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new category of solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables average healthcare workers in clinics to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing and case management.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

