Gran Colombia Announces 2021 First Quarter Results Webcast

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it will release its 2021 first quarter results after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021 and will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

Live Event link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sffq8mu3 Canada Toll / International: 1 (514) 841-2157 North America Toll Free: 1 (866) 215-5508 Colombia Toll Free: 01 800 9 156 924 Conference ID: 50163709

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.grancolombiagold.com from Friday May 14, 2021 until Friday, June 11, 2021.



Beyond Gold

Gran Colombia recently premiered its new corporate video 'Beyond Gold' featuring the Company’s operations and sustainability initiatives. The video was directed by Colombian journalist Yamid Ahmad and includes interviews with senior management; footage of Medellín, Segovia, inside the Company’s mines and processing plants; progress in technology and environmental impact; interviews with local collaborators including the Angelitos de Luz Foundation and artisanal miners; as well as the positive impact of the Company’s initiatives on the communities of Segovia and Remedios through its investments in education, infrastructure and formalization of artisanal mining.

The video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bQyzXBWz_c.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia’s portfolio includes equity positions in several listed companies advancing gold and silver projects including a 44.3% equity interest in Aris Gold Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (Colombia – Marmato; Canada – Juby), an 18.2% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX) (Guyana – Toroparu), a 27.3% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSLV) (Spain – Lomero; Colombia – Guia Antigua and Zancudo) and a 25.8% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

