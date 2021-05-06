FAX Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (FAX Capital or the Company) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All currency figures are Canadian dollars.

Operating Highlights:

Book value of $5.12 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share (collectively, the shares ) at March 31, 2021, an increase of 6.0% in the quarter and 24% over the past year.

) at March 31, 2021, an increase of 6.0% in the quarter and 24% over the past year. Participated in a private placement with Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. ( Quisitive ) for an aggregate subscription amount of $20 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company participated in a second private placement with Quisitive for an aggregate subscription amount of $5 million. In both transactions, the Company earned a capital commitment fee of 3.5% of the aggregate subscription amount.

) for an aggregate subscription amount of $20 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company participated in a second private placement with Quisitive for an aggregate subscription amount of $5 million. In both transactions, the Company earned a capital commitment fee of 3.5% of the aggregate subscription amount. Completed the acquisition of 78% of privately owned Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd. ( Carson Dunlop ) for $11.75 million.

) for $11.75 million. Appointed Graham Badun as CEO of FAX Capital’s new platform company, which will leverage Carson Dunlop as its foundational asset and focus on property technology, education technology and home services.

Realized a 96% return on the Company’s $14.2 million investment in People Corporation following the sale of its business to Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division.

Realized a 103% return on the Company’s $2 million investment in an undisclosed public company.

Held a cash balance at March 31, 2021 available to be invested of $102.1 million, or $2.38 per share.



"We are pleased with the strong start we have had to the year," said Blair Driscoll, CEO of FAX Capital. "We continue to make steady progress on our capital deployment, and while there is still much work to be done, we are proud of our performance and execution thus far as evidenced by the consistent growth in our book value per share."

"With a strong pipeline of potential investments and a healthy cash balance to take advantage of opportunities, we remain optimistic about our value proposition as we continue to focus on generating strong returns for our shareholders over the long-term."

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

The Company’s book value per share increased 6.0% from $4.83 per share at December 31, 2020 to $5.12 per share as at March 31, 2021. The 6.0% increase in the book value per share is primarily attributed to the Company recording realized and unrealized gains (losses) on its public company investments of $14.6 million in the period.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $12.4 million, compared to a net loss of $9.2 million in the comparative quarter last year.

Other Information

Further information about FAX Capital, including FAX Capital’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020, are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and www.faxcapitalcorp.com. The Company’s updated investor presentation and factsheet in respect of the first quarter of 2021 contain further information on FAX Capital’s strategy and operations and can be accessed on the Company’s website. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations

Tim Foran

Email: IR@faxcapitalcorp.com

Website: www.faxcapitalcorp.com

Media Relations

Kieran Lawler

Telephone: (416) 303-0799

Email: Kieran.lawler@loderockadvisors.com

