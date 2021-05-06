Aquilini Beverage Group Announces the Launch of Beautiful Drinks Co. Award Winning Cocktails Inspired by the Beauty in Nature

Vancouver, BC, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquilini Beverage Group announced today the launch of Beautiful Drinks Co. (“BDC”), a selection of sparkling, spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails inspired by the Beauty In Nature. Flavored with meticulously selected distillates and botanical extracts, these premium cocktails are also vegan, gluten free and preservative free.

BDC’s launch will include three award winning crafted cocktails, each featuring a Beautiful Botanical Blend, which complements the respective spirit bases of vodka, gin and tequila. Launch flavors are:

The products launch in a planned staged rollout in the US, beginning with CT, MA, NJ and TX on May 1st, 2021, quickly followed by national distribution with a suggested retail price of $14.99/4pack.

The product lineup features transparent ingredient labeling on each 4-pack and will also celebrate a unique pollinator – a Bumble Bee, Ruby-Throated Hummingbird or Monarch Butterfly – symbolizing the importance of seemingly small forces in nature that, in fact, carry great significance.

“We know that the RTD market is booming, and specifically the spirit-based cocktail category, which has doubled in volume since 2018” said Robert T. Chin, CEO of Aquilini Beverage Group. “Beautiful Drinks Co. speaks directly to the consumer who recognizes the value of being in nature and wishes to sustain all that it offers – our pollinator on each package serves as a reminder of the importance of these winged dynamos, each providing a service to the natural world.”

“Our mission with Beautiful Drinks is to offer a thoughtfully crafted collection of botanically-inspired drinks that encourage our awareness of and connection to the natural world – these products are just the beginning,” says Chin. “The past year we’ve seen an affinity toward the outdoors, reconnecting with nature, ruralization and increasing trends towards wellness. Our marketing programs will reflect our mission of conveying the importance and beauty of the natural world.”

“Our business continues to grow and evolve, reflecting our vision to make Aquilini a household name in the beverage community. This starts with exciting projects like the launch of Beautiful Drinks Co., and its portfolio of thoughtfully crafted drinks that reflect modern consumer values, says Chin.”

About Beautiful Drinks Co.

Beautiful Drinks Co., a brand portfolio of Aquilini Beverage Group, is a collection of beautifully crafted and botanically inspired drinks, created to promote the importance and beauty of the natural world in nourishing the environment and our communities. BDC’s initial offering is a line of sparkling spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails flavored with distillates and botanical extracts and is slated to expand into other beverage categories. For more information, visit www.beautifuldrinksco.com and @beautifuldrinksco or contact Devin Parr at 818-731-1082 or pr@beautifuldrinksco.com

About Aquilini Beverage Group

Aquilini Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage producer with a portfolio of wine brands, ready-to-drink beverages and an innovation lab dedicated to the research and development of new and unique products. Aquilini Beverage Group is a subsidiary of the global conglomerate Aquilini Group, which comprises a diversified portfolio of additional businesses spanning real estate, food, hospitality, sports, and entertainment. For more information about other Aquilini Beverage Group’s portfolios, visit: www.aquiliniwines.com.