Interfor Reports Record Q1’21 Results

EBITDA1 of $392 million on Sales of $849 million

Net Cash Position and Available Liquidity of $944 million

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded Net earnings in Q1’21 of $264.5 million, or $4.01 per share, compared to $149.1 million, or $2.24 per share in Q4’20 and $6.3 million, or $0.09 per share in Q1’20. Adjusted net earnings in Q1’21 was $270.6 million compared to $164.7 million in Q4’20 and $0.7 million in Q1’20.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $392.1 million on sales of $849.3 million in Q1’21 versus $248.6 million on sales of $662.3 million in Q4’20.

Notable items in the quarter:

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation Interfor generated $377.7 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $5.73 per share. Working capital investment increased by $92.6 million, primarily related to higher trade receivables driven by lumber prices and seasonally higher log inventories in B.C. Net debt ended the quarter at $(236.0) million, or (21.7)% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $943.6 million.

Strategic Capital Investments Capital spending was $29.2 million, including $18.7 million on high-return discretionary projects. The majority of this discretionary spending was focused on a new kiln at the Adams Lake, BC sawmill and the ongoing multi-year rebuild of the Eatonton, Georgia sawmill. The new kiln installed at our Adams Lake sawmill was fully operational by mid-February and allows for increased site-wide production and a significantly improved grade mix. This project was complementary to Interfor’s Q1’20 acquisition of 349,000 cubic metres of annual cutting rights from Canfor Corporation which solidified Adams Lake’s long-term log supply and operational platform. The major rebuild of our Eatonton, Georgia sawmill is on-track for completion in Q4 of 2021, with full ramp-up expected to take approximately nine months thereafter. This project will add approximately 110 million board feet of annual production capacity and result in lower cash conversion costs and improved grade mix. Inclusive of this project, US$108 million has been spent on the Company’s Phase II strategic capital plan through March 31, 2021. The Company has received Board approval to proceed with strategic capital investments at its sawmills in Castlegar, BC, and Perry, Georgia of approximately $35 million and US$30 million, respectively. These investments will provide a combination of benefits in the form of higher production, improved lumber recovery and grade mix, and lower conversion costs. Completion of both projects is expected in Q3 of 2022. Interfor’s total capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $150 million in 2021 and in the range of $150 - $180 million in 2022, as the Company continues to execute on its strategic capital plans with attractive returns at conservative lumber prices.

Acquisition of Summerville sawmill On March 12, 2021, Interfor concluded the acquisition of sawmill operations in Summerville, South Carolina from WestRock Company for total consideration of US$58,618,000 ($73,630,000).

Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) During Q1’21, Interfor purchased 774,420 common shares under the Company’s NCIB for total consideration of $20.3 million.

Record Lumber Market Interfor’s average selling price was $1,143 per mfbm, up $301 per mfbm versus Q4’20. The key benchmark prices rose significantly quarter-over-quarter with the SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ benchmarks increasing by US$312, US$283 and US$355 per mfbm to US$915, US$935 and US$1,162 per mfbm, respectively.

Continued Strong Production Total lumber production in Q1’21 was 687 million board feet, which was consistent with Q4’20 and only 1 million board feet below Interfor’s production record for a quarter. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 338 million board feet and 141 million board feet, respectively, compared to 361 million board feet and 136 million board feet in Q4’20. Production in the B.C. region increased to 208 million board feet from 190 million board feet in the preceding quarter. Total lumber shipments were 666 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 17 million board feet lower than Q4’20.

Softwood Lumber Duties Interfor expensed $12.4 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing and anti-dumping duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 8.99%. Cumulative duties of US$143.1 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$32.9 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.





Outlook

North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain robust and above historical trends, albeit volatile, as relatively low levels of lumber inventories industry-wide combined with growing demand from new housing starts and repair and remodel activity put pressure on available lumber supply from manufacturers.

Interfor expects lumber demand to continue to grow over the mid-term, as repair and renovation activities and U.S. housing starts benefit from favourable underlying economic fundamentals and trends.

Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle.

While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

Financial and Operating Highlights 1

For the three months ended

Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Unit 2021 2020 2020 Financial Highlights2 Total sales $MM 849.3 479.6 662.3 Lumber $MM 762.4 379.3 575.0 Logs, residual products and other $MM 86.9 100.3 87.3 Operating earnings $MM 355.6 14.6 203.2 Net earnings $MM 264.5 6.3 149.1 Net earnings per share, basic $/share 4.01 0.09 2.24 Adjusted net earnings3 $MM 270.6 0.7 164.7 Adjusted net earnings per share, basic3 $/share 4.11 0.01 2.47 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)3 $/share 5.73 0.57 3.05 Adjusted EBITDA3 $MM 392.1 36.6 248.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 46.2 % 7.6 % 37.5 % Total assets $MM 2,159.7 1,569.5 1,843.2 Total debt $MM 377.3 425.6 382.0 Net debt3 $MM (236.0 ) 322.0 (75.4 ) Net debt to invested capital3 % (21.7 )% 26.7 % (7.5 )% Annualized return on capital employed3 % 79.2 % 4.0 % 48.4 % Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 687 627 687 Total lumber sales million fbm 666 641 683 Lumber sales - Interfor produced million fbm 662 632 675 Lumber sales - wholesale and commission million fbm 4 9 8 Lumber - average selling price4 $/thousand fbm 1,143 592 842 Average USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.2660 1.3449 1.3030 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.2575 1.4187 1.2732

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s Net debt at March 31, 2021 was $(236.0) million, or (21.7)% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $160.5 million from the level of Net debt at December 31, 2020.

As at March 31, 2021 the Company had net working capital of $744.5 million and available liquidity of $943.6 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

For the three months ended

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Thousands of Dollars 2021 2020 2020 Net debt Net debt, period opening $ (75,432 ) $ 88,705 $ 224,860 Issuance of Senior Secured Notes - - 140,770 Revolving Term Line net repayments - - (59 ) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD (4,710 ) (18,210 ) 25,139 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (162,167 ) (165,294 ) (68,984 ) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents from strengthening CAD 6,343 19,367 310 Net debt, period ending $ (235,966 ) $ (75,432 ) $ 322,036

On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of March 31, 2021:

Revolving

Senior



Term

Secured



Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line

Notes

Total

Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available $ 350,000 $ 377,250 $ 727,250 Less: Drawings - 377,250 377,250 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 19,613 - 19,613 Unused portion of facility $ 330,387 $ - 330,387 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 613,216 Available liquidity at March 31, 2021 $ 943,603

Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $75.7 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Annualized return on capital employed which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the three months ended

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts 2021 2020 2020 Adjusted Net Earnings Net earnings $ 264,487 $ 6,309 $ 149,148 Add: Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 142 371 1,793 Other foreign exchange loss 2,346 849 8,162 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 7,670 (8,946 ) 10,254 Other (income) expense (1,996 ) 115 92 Post closure wind-down costs 224 - 949 Income tax effect of above adjustments (2,229 ) 2,043 (5,652 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 270,644 $ 741 $ 164,746 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 65,927 67,260 66,687 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 4.11 $ 0.01 $ 2.47 Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings $ 264,487 $ 6,309 $ 149,148 Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,474 20,061 21,947 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 6,968 10,530 10,511 Finance costs 4,524 4,096 1,891 Income tax expense 86,256 3,205 43,889 EBITDA 383,709 44,201 227,386 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 7,670 (8,946 ) 10,254 Other foreign exchange loss 2,346 849 8,162 Other (income) expense (1,996 ) 115 92 Asset write-downs and restructuring costs 142 371 1,793 Post closure wind-down costs 224 - 947 Adjusted EBITDA $ 392,095 $ 36,590 $ 248,634 Sales $ 849,307 $ 479,646 $ 662,301 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.2 % 7.6 % 37.5 % Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $ 377,250 $ 425,610 $ 381,960 Cash and cash equivalents (613,216 ) (103,574 ) (457,392 ) Total net debt $ (235,966 ) $ 322,036 $ (75,432 ) Invested capital Net debt $ (235,966 ) $ 322,036 $ (75,432 ) Shareholders' equity 1,322,222 882,917 1,080,312 Total invested capital $ 1,086,256 $ 1,204,953 $ 1,004,880 Net debt to invested capital1 (21.7 )% 26.7 % (7.5 )% Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by operating activities $ 285,080 $ 19,319 $ 229,947 Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital 92,604 19,109 (26,514 ) Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $ 377,684 $ 38,428 $ 203,433 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 65,927 67,260 66,687 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $ 5.73 $ 0.57 $ 3.05 Annualized return on capital employed Net earnings $ 264,487 $ 6,309 $ 149,148 Add: Finance costs 4,524 4,096 1,891 Income tax expense 86,256 3,205 43,889 Earnings before income taxes and finance costs $ 355,267 $ 13,610 $ 194,928 Capital employed Total assets $ 2,159,692 $ 1,569,508 $ 1,843,187 Current liabilities (263,526 ) (149,748 ) (189,726 ) Less: Current portion of long term debt 6,811 - 6,897 Current portion of lease liabilities 12,169 11,819 11,745 Capital employed, end of period $ 1,915,146 $ 1,431,579 $ 1,672,103 Capital employed, beginning of period 1,672,103 1,214,375 1,555,212 Average capital employed $ 1,793,624 $ 1,322,977 $ 1,613,657 Earnings before income taxes and finance costs divided by average capital employed 19.8 % 1.0 % 12.1 % Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 Annualized return on capital employed 79.2 % 4.0 % 48.4 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months

Three Months

Mar. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2020

Sales $ 849,307 $ 479,646 Costs and expenses: Production 432,167 423,228 Selling and administration 12,879 9,228 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 7,670 (8,946 ) U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 12,390 10,600 Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,474 20,061 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 6,968 10,530 493,548 464,701 Operating earnings before restructuring costs 355,759 14,945 Restructuring costs (142 ) (371 ) Operating earnings 355,617 14,574 Finance costs (4,524 ) (4,096 ) Other foreign exchange loss (2,346 ) (849 ) Other (income) expense 1,996 (115 ) (4,874 ) (5,060 ) Earnings before income taxes 350,743 9,514 Income tax expense Current 83,173 329 Deferred 3,083 2,876 86,256 3,205 Net earnings $ 264,487 $ 6,309 Net earnings per share Basic $ 4.01 $ 0.09

Diluted $ 4.00 $ 0.09







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months

Three Months

Mar. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2020

Net earnings

$ 264,487 $ 6,309 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings: Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax 4,472 (713 ) Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (8,887 ) 46,083 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (4,415 ) 45,370 Comprehensive income $ 260,072 $ 51,679





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months

Three Months

Mar. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2020

Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings $ 264,487 $ 6,309 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,474 20,061 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 6,968 10,530 Deferred income tax expense 3,083 2,876 Current income tax expense 83,173 329 Finance costs 4,524 4,096 Other assets (431 ) 936 Reforestation liability 496 2,766 Provisions and other liabilities 495 (10,293 ) Stock options 196 256 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 3,011 441 Other (income) expense (1,996 ) 115 Income taxes (paid) refunded (7,796 ) 6 377,684 38,428 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other (67,859 ) (23,413 ) Inventories (24,352 ) 1,355 Prepayments (3,348 ) (2,113 ) Trade accounts payable and provisions 2,955 5,062 285,080 19,319 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (26,331 ) (24,872 ) Additions to roads and bridges (2,885 ) (2,704 ) Acquisitions (73,630 ) (56,606 ) Proceeds on disposal of plant and equipment 5,693 162 Net proceeds from (additions to) deposits and other assets 157 (198 ) (96,996 ) (84,218 ) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses 1,945 - Share repurchases (20,303 ) - Interest payments (4,258 ) (3,758 ) Lease liability payments (3,301 ) (2,934 ) Debt refinancing costs - (136 ) Operating line net repayments - (59 ) Additions to long term debt - 140,770 (25,917 ) 133,883 Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency (6,343 ) (310 ) Increase in cash 155,824 68,674 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 457,392 34,900 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 613,216 $ 103,574





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 613,216 $ 457,392 Trade accounts receivable and other 182,436 117,371 Income taxes receivable 179 169 Inventories 191,169 160,188 Prepayments 21,027 17,970 1,008,027 753,090 Employee future benefits 4,880 106 Deposits and other assets 48,770 48,957 Right of use assets 36,673 35,471 Property, plant and equipment 778,831 729,163 Roads and bridges 22,640 22,379 Timber licences 114,059 114,953 Goodwill and other intangible assets 145,128 138,838 Deferred income taxes 684 230 $ 2,159,692 $ 1,843,187 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $ 148,880 $ 150,509 Current portion of long term debt 6,811 6,897 Reforestation liability 16,551 16,181 Lease liabilities 12,169 11,745 Income taxes payable 79,115 4,394 263,526 189,726 Reforestation liability 30,281 29,735 Lease liabilities 29,129 28,541 Long term debt 370,439 375,063 Employee future benefits 9,734 11,137 Provisions and other liabilities 27,320 26,637 Deferred income taxes 107,041 102,036 Equity: Share capital 520,151 523,605 Contributed surplus 4,500 5,157 Translation reserve 40,959 49,846 Retained earnings 756,612 501,704 1,322,222 1,080,312 $ 2,159,692 $ 1,843,187

