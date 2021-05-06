Software Development UK Launches New Website to Help Companies Reduce Risk Through Digital Transformation and Software Outsourcing

Wilmslow, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Development UK (SDUK) was incorporated in 2020 by an experienced team of IT, software and sales & marketing professionals with a clear vision to connect qualified businesses and help companies through the digital transformation and vendor selection process. With the fast pace of change and the need to increase efficiency in all areas of business, the SDUK platform provides unique and tailored services deigned to help our clients reduce costs and increase revenue.

Many businesses, from start-ups to SMEs, do not have the technical capacity or available resources required to conduct the necessary research and formal review for optimal IT vendor selection. Selecting the wrong IT or software vendor (in an often-saturated market) typically leads to a stressful engagement and results in poor quality deliverables, budget overruns and delayed delivery. The SD:UK team is dedicated to helping businesses connect with industry-proven IT vendors that are highly qualified to undertake their project. Essentially, we want our clients to make informed decisions that significantly reduce risk for their upcoming project.

Commenting on his ambitions for the platform, Managing Director Spencer Pickett states “I have been involved in every aspect of the software development market over the last 25 year and have seen a broad picture of the industry. I understand the issues faced by the companies looking to select the correct software partner for their project, as well as the challenges faced by quality vendors looking to stand out from (ever growing) the crowd. I came up with the concept of SDUK to overcome these problems – by providing a single source to match qualified project leads with rigorously vetted software and IT vendors”.

SD:UK provides a variety of services to help our clients, including; software advice, requirements gathering / project scoping, (qualified and vetted) vendor selection and project management. We are unique because we maintain and constantly manage a list of IT and software providers that have been rigorously vetted and approved. By working closely with our clients to understand their business requirements, we proactively shortlist IT and software vendors that are best suited to undertake their project on time and on budget. Clients also receive a comprehensive report comparing the vendor’s service offerings to help simplify the selection process.

The business was established by Managing Director Spencer Pickett, a seasoned IT professional with over 25 years’ experience building software development companies. The team behind SD:UK is made up software development specialist and sales and marketing professionals with decades of experience across multiple industries.

For more information, please visit www.softwaredevelopment.co.uk