Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

English French

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the ten nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021 in Montréal.



Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted against the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”). While the Board believes that its executive compensation program, and the important executive compensation decisions made over the course of 2020, are in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders, it takes the views of shareholders very seriously and will take the results of this vote into account when considering future compensation decisions.

The voting results are detailed below:

FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST Number % Number % Resolution 1 Election of Directors Donald C. Berg 169,398,549 99.66% 583,283 0.34% Maryse Bertrand 168,707,042 99.25% 1,274,790 0.75% Marc Caira 169,085,465 99.47% 896,367 0.53% Glenn J. Chamandy 169,447,357 99.69% 534,475 0.31% Shirley E. Cunningham 143,839,198 84.62% 26,142,634 15.38% Russell Goodman 153,152,906 90.10% 16,828,926 9.90% Charles M. Herington 153,490,675 90.30% 16,491,157 9.70% Luc Jobin 151,943,278 89.39% 18,038,554 10.61% Craig A. Leavitt 153,914,181 90.55% 16,067,651 9.45% Anne Martin-Vachon 153,612,499 90.37% 16,369,333 9.63% Resolution 2 Say on Pay 69,459,600 40.86% 100,522,232 59.14% Resolution 3 Appointment of Auditors 164,788,114 95.31% 8,107,647 4.69%

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GoldToe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

