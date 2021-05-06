Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021. A total of 150,349,747 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 82.63% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:



Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the nine nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jaimie Donovan 142,716,635 99.71 411,089 0.29 R. Peter Gillin 133,298,671 93.13 9,829,053 6.87 Jonathan Goodman 124,574,573 87.04 18,553,151 12.96 Jeremy Kinsman 133,204,810 93.07 9,922,914 6.93 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 142,490,586 99.55 637,138 0.45 Juanita Montalvo 141,705,746 99.01 1,421,978 0.99 David Rae 140,958,488 98.48 2,169,236 1.52 Marie-Anne Tawil 141,704,229 99.01 1,423,495 0.99 Anthony P. Walsh 123,340,654 86.18 19,787,070 13.82

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 150,253,791 99.94 Votes Withheld 95,956 0.06 Total Votes Cast 150,349,747 100

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 139,460,226 97.44 Votes Against 3,667,498 2.56 Total Votes Cast 143,127,724 100

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and growth together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

