Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

· Net income increased $684 thousand to $2.60 million in 1Q21, a 35.8% increase compared to 1Q20

· Net income increased $1.18 million in 1Q21 compared to 4Q20, a 83.6% increase

· Nonrecurring and nontaxable income of $618 thousand related to bank owned life insurance death proceeds was recognized in 1Q21

· Organic asset growth continued in 1Q21 with assets growing $39.6 million, or 5.6%, since December 31, 2020

· Organic loan growth continued in 1Q21 with loans growing $32.2 million, or 7.6%, since December 31, 2020

· Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans originated in 1Q21 totaled $29.2 million

· Net interest margin improved from 2.99% in 4Q20 to 3.05% in 1Q21

· Provision for loan losses decreased 43.2% to $125 thousand in 1Q21 as compared to $220 thousand in 1Q20 and decreased 24.2% compared to the $165 thousand recorded in 4Q20

Quarterly Results of Operations

Loan interest revenue, including fees, increased to $4.96 million in 1Q21, as compared to $4.50 million in 1Q20 and $4.81 million in 4Q20, as the result of continued organic loan growth and funding of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans. SBA PPP loan balances increased in 1Q21 as new loan origination activity associated with 2nd draw SBA PPP loans exceeded loan repayments by the SBA associated with loan forgiveness of existing 1st draw SBA PPP loans. Upon repayment by the SBA, unamortized net loan fees are recognized and reported as loan interest revenue which resulted in an increase in loan interest revenue in 1Q21 as compared to 4Q20. SBA PPP loan interest revenue increased from $335 thousand in Q420 to $458 thousand in 1Q21. SBA PPP loan originations in 1Q21 resulted in an increase in unamortized net loan fees from $756 thousand as of December 31, 2020 to $1.9 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net interest income increased 2.3% to $5.08 million in 1Q21, as compared to $4.96 million in 1Q20 and 4Q20. Increases in loan interest revenue, as noted above, were partially offset by lower yields on other earning assets as interest rates remain historically low. Net interest margin decreased to 3.05% in 1Q21, as compared to 3.93% in 1Q20, and is attributable to significant increases in average deposits from customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Average deposits increased in 1Q21 by $174.9 million, or 38.8%, when compared to 1Q20 and increased $17.5 million, or 2.9%, as compared to 4Q20. SBA PPP loan originations of $29.2 million and additional government economic stimulus payments in 1Q21 was a primary factor in the continued growth in average deposits when compared to 4Q20.

The provision for loan losses was $125 thousand in 1Q21, as compared to $220 thousand in 1Q20 and $165 thousand in 4Q20. The provision for loan losses recorded in 1Q21 was primarily attributable to loan portfolio growth and further adjustments to qualitative factors used to estimate the allowance for loan losses. Qualitative factors were adjusted due to the continued uncertainty associated with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net charge offs were $6 thousand in 1Q21, as compared to $29 thousand in 1Q20 and $15 thousand in 4Q20. Government economic stimulus payments, PPP loans, foreclosure moratoriums, and increasing residential real estate prices have mitigated charge offs during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, uncertainty about borrowers’ ability to repay and real estate values subsequent to the pandemic and related reduction in government economic stimulus has prevented a reduction in the allowance for loan losses at this time.

Noninterest income increased to $1.34 million in 1Q21, as compared to $605 thousand in 1Q20 and $775 thousand in 4Q20. The increase in noninterest income is primarily attributable to nonrecurring income recognized in 1Q21 related to income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. While income from increases in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance is generally consistent and recurring income, the income from death proceeds is not, and is triggered upon the death of an insured employee or former employee. Bank owned life insurance investments are used to recover present and long term costs of employee benefits and compensation. Noninterest income also increased as a result of improving consumer spending as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are removed which has resulted in higher debit card interchange income in 1Q21 as compared to 1Q20 and 4Q20. Other sources of noninterest income have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic including certain deposit account and placement fees, but were offset by higher interchange and overdraft fees in 1Q21.

Noninterest expense increased to $3.04 million in 1Q21, as compared to $2.79 million in 1Q20, which can be attributed to the opening of a new branch in Onley, Virginia in July 2020, costs to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and cleaning services associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, increases in employee benefits expense and higher FDIC deposit insurance premiums due to significant deposit growth. The increases in noninterest expense were offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income, which decreased the efficiency ratio from 50.24% in 1Q20 to 47.80% in 1Q21. Noninterest expense decreased in 1Q21 to $3.04 million, as compared to $3.76 million in 4Q20, which primarily relates to higher salaries expense associated with yearend discretionary bonuses and 401K contributions recorded in 4Q20. A reduction in noninterest expense accompanied by increases in net interest income and noninterest income decreased the efficiency ratio to 47.80% in 1Q21, as compared to 65.72% in 4Q20.

Net income increased 35.8% to $2.60 million in 1Q21, as compared to $1.91 million in 1Q20, and is primarily attributable to nonrecurring and nontaxable income of $618 thousand recorded in 1Q21 related to income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds. Average assets had a comparable increase of 32.8% in 1Q21, as compared to 1Q20, which resulted in a modest increase to Return on Average Assets (“ROA”) from 1.41% in 1Q20 to 1.44% in 1Q21. Average equity increased 4.5% to $95.15 million in 1Q21, as compared to 1Q20, but net income growth of 35.8% during the same period increased the Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity (“ROE”) from 8.40% in 1Q20 to 10.91% in 1Q21.

Net income increased 83.6% to $2.60 million in 1Q21, as compared to $1.41 million in 4Q20, due to nonrecurring and nontaxable income of $618 thousand recorded in 1Q21 related to income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds and higher noninterest expense in 4Q20 related to year end discretionary bonuses and 401K contributions. Average assets continued their recent pattern of growth and increased 2.6% in 1Q21 as compared to 4Q20 and was primarily the result of additional government economic stimulus including 2nd draw SBA PPP loans. Average equity also increased during 1Q21, and was 0.9% higher than 4Q20. The significant growth in net income compared to the modest increases in average assets and average equity resulted in an increase in ROA from 0.80% in 4Q20 to 1.44% in 1Q21 and an increase in ROE from 6.00% in 4Q20 to 10.91% in 1Q21. Dividends declared were $0.29 per share in 1Q21 and 4Q20, and $0.26 per share in 1Q20. Dividend payout ratios were 30.90% for 1Q21, 37.74% for 1Q20, and 56.89% for 4Q20.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $751.4 million as of March 31, 2021, as compared to $545.3 million as of March 31, 2020 and $711.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Significant asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant increase in customer deposits. Deposits totaled $653.5 million as of March 31, 2021, as compared to $451.5 million as of March 31, 2020 and $614.4 million as of December 31, 2020. A portion of deposit growth since March 31, 2020 was utilized to fund loan originations including $62.7 million of SBA PPP loans. SBA PPP loans, net of unamortized loans fees, were $41.9 million as of March 31, 2021 as compared to $24.1 million as of December 31, 2020. SBA PPP loan balances increased in 1Q21 as new loan origination activity associated with 2nd draw SBA PPP loans exceeded loan repayments by the SBA associated with loan forgiveness of existing 1st draw SBA PPP loans. Total loans as of March 31, 2021 were $455.7 million as compared to $370.9 million as of March 31, 2020 which represents growth of $84.8 million, or 22.9%. The growth in loans since March 31, 2020 is attributable to $41.9 million in SBA PPP loans and $42.9 million of organic loan growth attributable to strong commercial and residential real estate loan demand in our markets. Loans increased $32.2 million, or 7.6%, since December 31, 2020 which can be attributed to $17.8 million in SBA PPP loan growth and $14.4 million of organic loan growth attributable to continued strong demand in commercial and residential real estate loans in our markets. The loans to deposits ratio as of March 31, 2021 was 69.7%, as compared to 82.2% as of March 31, 2020 and 68.9% as of December 31, 2020.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic uncertainty in our markets, a temporary loan payment deferral program was established in the 2nd quarter of 2020 for both commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) provided financial institutions the ability to provide loan payment accommodations and short-term modifications without requiring the loans to be reported and accounted for as Troubled Debt Restructurings. The majority of borrowers in the program received 6 month payment deferral periods and the related deferral period expired in 4th quarter of 2020. Certain borrowers voluntarily resumed their contractual payments prior to the end of the deferral period. As of December 31, 2020, all loans in the temporary payment deferral program were restored and resumed contractual payments. As of March 31, 2021, loans past due 30 days or more totaled $2.3 million which includes $459 thousand of loans that previously received temporary payment deferral.

Average assets grew by 32.8% to $722.3 million in 1Q21, as compared to $544.1 million in 1Q20. Significant average asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant increase in average deposits. Average loans grew 19.1% to $440.4 million in 1Q21, as compared to $369.9 million in 1Q20. SBA PPP loans contributed to $32.2 million of the increase in average loans while the remaining $38.3 million increase in average loans was attributable to strong commercial and residential real estate loan demand in the last 12 months. The average loans to average deposits ratio decreased to 70.4% in 1Q21, as compared to 82.0% in 1Q20, and relates to significant growth in average deposits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, % March 31, December 31, % Results of Operations 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net interest income $ 5,076,193 $ 4,963,552 2.3% $ 5,076,193 $ 4,961,837 2.3% Provision for loan losses $ 125,000 $ 220,000 -43.2% $ 125,000 $ 165,000 -24.2% Noninterest income $ 1,344,561 $ 605,150 122.2% $ 1,344,561 $ 774,876 73.5% Noninterest expense $ 3,040,326 $ 2,786,894 9.1% $ 3,040,326 $ 3,761,079 -19.2% Net income $ 2,595,428 $ 1,911,308 35.8% $ 2,595,428 $ 1,413,634 83.6% Net income per share $ 0.94 $ 0.69 36.0% $ 0.94 $ 0.51 83.8% Dividend per share $ 0.29 $ 0.26 11.5% $ 0.29 $ 0.29 0.0% Dividend payout ratio 30.90% 37.74% 30.90% 56.89% Average assets $ 722,291,769 $ 544,076,794 32.8% $ 722,291,769 $ 704,175,818 2.6% Average loans $ 440,383,147 $ 369,907,305 19.1% $ 440,383,147 $ 419,211,495 5.1% Average deposits $ 625,914,322 $ 450,993,182 38.8% $ 625,914,322 $ 608,449,556 2.9% Average loans to average deposits 70.36% 82.02% 70.36% 68.90% Average stockholders' equity $ 95,153,292 $ 91,023,635 4.5% $ 95,153,292 $ 94,308,170 0.9% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 13.17% 16.73% 13.17% 13.39% Ratios Net interest margin 3.05% 3.93% 3.05% 2.99% Return on average assets 1.44% 1.41% 1.44% 0.80% Return on average stockholders' equity 10.91% 8.40% 10.91% 6.00% Efficiency ratio 47.80% 50.24% 47.80% 65.72% Stock Repurchased Number of shares 7,480 380 1868.4% 7,480 700 968.6% Repurchase amount $ 253,572 $ 12,008 2011.7% $ 253,572 $ 23,933 959.5% Average price per share $ 33.90 $ 31.60 7.3% $ 33.90 $ 34.19 -0.8% March 31, March 31, % March 31, December 31, % Financial Condition 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Assets $ 751,416,895 $ 545,342,222 37.8% $ 751,416,895 $ 711,791,004 5.6% Loans $ 455,677,254 $ 370,901,684 22.9% $ 455,677,254 $ 423,467,766 7.6% Deposits $ 653,484,299 $ 451,478,843 44.7% $ 653,484,299 $ 614,437,080 6.4% Stockholders' equity $ 95,735,742 $ 91,657,497 4.4% $ 95,735,742 $ 94,785,130 1.0% Common stock - shares outstanding 2,765,452 2,774,546 -0.3% 2,765,452 2,772,932 -0.3% Book value per share $ 34.62 $ 33.04 4.8% $ 34.62 $ 34.18 1.3% Loans to deposits 69.73% 82.15% 69.73% 68.92% Equity to assets 12.74% 16.81% 12.74% 13.32%





(unaudited) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, Balance Sheet 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 10,759,131 $ 14,398,578 $ 10,613,174 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 164,416,904 156,706,746 45,495,801 Total cash and cash equivalents 175,176,035 171,105,324 56,108,975 Time deposits in other financial institutions 8,732,396 8,733,754 20,524,375 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 78,437,955 72,166,997 60,680,486 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,515,601 5,994,955 10,337,668 Equity securities, at cost 1,103,733 1,240,233 1,240,233 Loans 455,677,254 423,467,766 370,901,684 Less: allowance for loan losses (1,955,434) (1,836,451) (1,044,056) Net loans 453,721,820 421,631,315 369,857,628 Accrued interest receivable 2,123,934 2,402,222 1,320,664 Prepaid expenses 521,291 612,188 421,812 Other real estate owned - - - Premises and equipment, net 12,827,221 12,951,511 11,166,811 Computer software 365,169 389,236 297,543 Bank owned life insurance 13,491,712 13,405,779 13,035,405 Other assets 1,400,028 1,157,490 350,622 Total assets $ 751,416,895 $ 711,791,004 $ 545,342,222 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 232,686,437 $ 211,945,179 $ 153,876,312 Interest bearing 420,797,862 402,491,901 297,602,531 Total deposits 653,484,299 614,437,080 451,478,843 Accrued interest payable 26,079 26,837 26,822 Dividends payable 801,981 804,150 721,382 Accrued expenses 249,640 602,027 110,009 Non-qualified deferred compensation 519,539 485,626 301,386 Deferred income taxes 534,278 601,057 620,878 Other liabilities 65,337 49,097 425,405 Total liabilities 655,681,153 617,005,874 453,684,725 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,765,452 2,772,932 2,774,546 Additional paid-in capital 2,562,103 2,808,195 2,857,911 Retained earnings 90,190,247 88,396,800 85,369,742 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 217,940 807,203 655,298 Total stockholders' equity 95,735,742 94,785,130 91,657,497 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 751,416,895 $ 711,791,004 $ 545,342,222





For the three months ended Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2020 Interest revenue Loans, including fees $ 4,957,754 $ 4,502,173 U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 57,228 146,726 Mortgage-backed debt securities 116,772 155,834 State and municipal debt securities 51,003 49,202 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 35,932 152,506 Time deposits in other financial institutions 44,674 134,506 Total interest revenue 5,263,363 5,140,947 Interest expense Deposits 187,170 177,395 Net interest income 5,076,193 4,963,552 Provision for loan losses 125,000 220,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,951,193 4,743,552 Noninterest income Debit card and ATM 316,116 234,847 Service charges on deposit accounts 179,087 184,327 Merchant payment processing 13,517 35,360 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 85,933 30,706 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds 618,463 - Dividends 4,595 6,975 Gain on disposition of investment securities 60,453 21,484 Gain (loss) on disposition of fixed assets (4,931) 1,400 Miscellaneous 71,328 90,051 Total noninterest income 1,344,561 605,150 Noninterest expenses Salaries 1,248,957 1,253,898 Employee benefits 399,265 317,464 Occupancy 227,368 201,769 Furniture and equipment 203,685 169,024 Data processing 166,115 131,478 ATM and debit card 112,250 111,350 Marketing 35,614 63,159 Directors fees 75,100 75,700 Telecommunication services 82,145 80,627 Deposit insurance premiums 49,895 - Other operating 439,932 382,425 Total noninterest expenses 3,040,326 2,786,894 Income before income taxes 3,255,428 2,561,808 Income taxes 660,000 650,500 Net income 2,595,428 1,911,308 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale debt securities arising during the period, net of tax (589,263) 487,019 Comprehensive income $ 2,006,165 $ 2,398,327 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.69



About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company



Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

