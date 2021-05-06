Results of Stantec’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”) held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 6, 2021. A total of 91,278,146 shares (81.86% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.



The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors



The Board of Directors of Stantec had fixed the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting to be nine. Each of the nine nominees listed in Stantec’s Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2021 was elected as a director of Stantec.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Martin A. à Porta 88,237,866 99.80 173,951 0.20 Douglas K. Ammerman 76,179,635 86.16 12,232,232 13.84 Richard C. Bradeen 87,149,126 98.57 1,262,741 1.43 Shelley A. M. Brown 86,774,266 98.15 1,637,601 1.85 Patricia D. Galloway 87,193,884 98.62 1,217,983 1.38 Robert J. Gomes 86,609,413 97.96 1,802,454 2.04 Gordon A. Johnston 87,719,125 99.22 692,742 0.78 Donald J. Lowry 87,539,435 99.01 872,432 0.99 Marie-Lucie Morin 86,506,141 97.84 1,905,726 2.16





2. Appointment of Auditors



Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of Stantec for 2021, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 86,034,502 94.26 5,243,644 5.74





3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation



Shareholders accepted Stantec’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2021, and delivered in connection with the Meeting.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 85,486,474 96.69 2,928,393 3.31





4. Amendment and Restatement of By-law No. 1



Shareholders approved and confirmed the amendment and restatement of Stantec’s By-law No. 1 as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2021, and delivered in connection with the Meeting.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 89,204,536 97.73 2,073,610 2.27





About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Investor Contact

Tom McMillan

Stantec Investor Relations

Ph: 780-917-8159

tom.mcmillan@stantec.com Media Contact

Stephanie Smith

Stantec Media Relations

Ph: 780-917-7230

stephanie.smith2@stantec.com



