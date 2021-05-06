Delivering Good Roundtable Series Taps Industry Leaders For Insights On Women's Impact In Philanthropy, Leadership, Business And Technology

New York, NY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering Good, the 501(c)(3) organization that supports people affected by poverty and tragedy through new merchandise donations from retailers and manufacturers, is launching its first virtual three-part Women of Inspiration roundtable series on Wednesdays: June 2nd, June 9th, and June 16th from 12-1pm ET.

“We are creating a dynamic virtual experience that stimulates conversations about the many issues that are on the minds of women and men across the country. It is an honor for Delivering Good to have gathered such an accomplished and inspiring group of speakers that represent the top leadership in their fields, driving change that will impact our futures,” said Lisa Gurwitch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Delivering Good.

“Over the past 15 years Delivering Good has hosted in-person events as part of our ongoing efforts to recognize women as leaders and changemakers in different industries,” said Andrea Weiss, Delivering Good Board Chair and Founder/CEO of The O Alliance. “The free virtual panels of this series feature a broad spectrum of distinguished experts who are helping to make our world, and a woman’s world, a better, more inclusive place.”

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

CHAMPIONS OF WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP

The cause of gender equality continues to gain momentum, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Supporting women to be on track toward leadership, whether in the business, institutional or academic spaces we occupy, will mandate critical changes. This panel will share their unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities to gaining leadership today and on overcoming challenges to be more comfortable with raising your hand for new leadership responsibilities.

Fran Horowitz, CEO, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Lisa Kaplowitz, Founder and Executive Director of the Center for Women in Business, Rutgers University

Congresswoman Kathy Manning, U.S. Representative (D-North Carolina)

Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; President & CEO, Marshalling Resources Consulting

Rear Admiral (RADM) Aisha K. Mix, Assistant Surgeon General, Chief Nurse Officer for the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (continued)

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

THE POWER OF WOMEN IN PHILANTHROPY

Women are playing an increasingly larger role in our charitable giving space in 2021. Representing 51% of total wealth in the United States, with resources in excess of $20 trillion, women are more likely than men to give to virtually all types of charities. This panel will explore the emerging power of women in philanthropy and how to better engage this important part of our philanthropic space to make greater things happen in our philanthropic world.

Janiece Evans-Page, CEO, Tides

Lisa Gurwitch, President and CEO, Delivering Good

Lily Kanter, Founder and CEO, Boon Supply Co; Co-Founder of Serena & Lily

Michele Le Moal-Gray, Chairperson, Countess Moira Charitable Foundation

Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Acumen

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A NEW DAY, A NEW HORIZON

This distinctive panel will explore and exchange ideas on the ever-changing landscapes prominent leaders are experiencing in their industries; what they dare to imagine will come next; and how both women and men can prepare for the impact these changes will have on our businesses and personal lives to ensure spaces are created for women from all walks of life and can thrive.

Meg Crofton, Former President, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, U.S and France

Valerie Grant, SVP/Senior Portfolio Manager, Alliance Bernstein, LP

Pam Kaufman, President of Global Consumer Products, ViacomCBS Inc.

Lori Mitchell-Keller, Global Head of Industry Solutions, Google Cloud

James Rhee, Impact Investor & CEO; Johnson Chair of Entrepreneurship, Howard University

For registration, sponsorship and more event information, visit: delivering-good.org/womenofinspiration

About Delivering Good