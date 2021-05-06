Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 6, 2021 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the fifteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2021 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Jeff Bender
|15,360,799
|96.40%
|573,500
|3.60%
|John Billowits
|14,359,824
|90.12%
|1,574,475
|9.88%
|Lawrence Cunningham
|15,869,452
|99.59%
|64,847
|0.41%
|Susan Gayner
|15,757,741
|98.89%
|176,558
|1.11%
|Robert Kittel
|13,917,620
|87.34%
|2,016,679
|12.66%
|Mark Leonard
|15,293,985
|95.98%
|640,313
|4.02%
|Paul McFeeters
|15,004,805
|94.17%
|929,494
|5.83%
|Mark Miller
|15,360,426
|96.40%
|573,873
|3.60%
|Lori O’Neill
|15,004,793
|94.17%
|929,506
|5.83%
|Donna Parr
|15,858,028
|99.52%
|76,271
|0.48%
|Andrew Pastor
|15,876,501
|99.64%
|57,798
|0.36%
|Dexter Salna
|15,353,871
|96.36%
|580,428
|3.64%
|Stephen R. Scotchmer
|12,881,496
|80.84%
|3,052,806
|19.16%
|Barry Symons
|15,347,175
|96.32%
|587,124
|3.68%
|Robin Van Poelje
|14,401,227
|90.38%
|1,533,072
|9.62%
|Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
|About Constellation Software Inc.
|Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
|For further information:
|Jamal Baksh
|Chief Financial Officer
|416-861-9677
|info@csisoftware.com
|www.csisoftware.com