Los Angeles, USA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Analysis: Key Pharma Companies, and Emerging Therapies Offering New Horizons in Cancer Care

Several pharmaceutical companies are developing the Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitors as one of the most promising therapies owing to the treatment of Cancer and Advanced solid tumors.



DelveInsight’s ‘Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Insights’ report lays out a complete view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor landscape.

Some of the key highlights of the Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline report:

Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline report offers a detailed analysis of 10+ key players and 10+ key pipeline therapies.

key players and key pipeline therapies. Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor pipeline comprises SRA737 (Sierra Oncology), PHI 101 (Pharos I&BT), BI 765063 (Boehringer Ingelheim), V158411 (Vernalis), SOL-578 (Sentinel Oncology) and several others in different stages of clinical trials.

(Sierra Oncology), (Pharos I&BT), (Boehringer Ingelheim), (Vernalis), (Sentinel Oncology) and several others in different stages of clinical trials. SRA737 , is a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) being developed by Sierra Oncology. The drug has recently completed two Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of Advanced Solid tumor.

, is a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) being developed by Sierra Oncology. The drug has recently completed two Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of Advanced Solid tumor. Drug discovery activities at Vernalis and with collaborators have generated V158411 and VER250840, Checkpoint Kinase 1 inhibitors as pre-clinical candidates.

Checkpoint Kinases

The development of Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitors to treat cancer has been a major objective in drug discovery. Checkpoint Kinases are protein kinases, Chk1 and Chk2, Ser/Thr protein kinases, which function as key regulatory kinases in cellular DNA damage response pathways limiting cell-cycle progression in the presence of DNA damage.

Checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) is an oncology target of significant current interest. Inhibition of CHK1 abrogates DNA damage-induced cell cycle checkpoints and sensitizes p53 deficient cancer cells to genotoxic therapies.

Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase RoA SRA737 Sierra Oncology I/II Oral CBP501 CanBas I Intravenous PHI 101 Pharos I&BT I Oral BI 765063 Boehringer Ingelheim I Parenteral Prexasertib Eli Lilly and Company I NA SOL-578 Sentinel Oncology Preclinical NA V158411 Vernalis Preclinical Intravenous Research Programme:

Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitors﻿ Pink Biopharma Discovery NA IMP 10 IMPACT Therapeutics Discovery NA

Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment

The Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Product Type

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhalation

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Boehringer Ingelheim, CanBas, Vernalis, Sierra Oncology, Pharos I&BT Co, Eli Lilly and company, Sentinel Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Pink Biopharma.

Key Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Therapies: BI 765063, CBP501, VER-250840, SRA737, PHI-101, Prexasertib, SOL 578, IMP10, and Research Programme: checkpoint kinase inhibitors.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the current treatment options available based on the Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor?

How many companies are developing therapies by working on Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitors to treat disease conditions?

How many emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-? Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor therapies?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Overview 3 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 4 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 5 Late Stage Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 6 Mid-Stage Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Products (Phase II) 7 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Products 8 Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products 9 Inactive Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Products 10 Dormant Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Products 11 Discontinued Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Products 12 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Key Companies 13 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Key Products 14 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Unmet Needs 15 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Pipeline Analyst Views 18 Appendix 20 Report Methodology

