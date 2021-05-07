Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Announces Exchange Ratios

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) has determined the exchange ratios for the exchange option (the “Exchange Option”) with respect to its initial public offering. Under the Exchange Option, prospective purchasers could purchase Class A Shares or Units (consisting of one Class A Share and one Preferred Share) of the Company by an exchange of freely tradable equity securities (“Exchange Securities”) of the issuers listed below (the “Exchange Eligible Issuers”). The Exchange Option deadline was 5:00 p.m. on April 22, 2021.

The following table indicates the adjusted volume weighted average trading price (“Adjusted VWAP”) and exchange ratio for the Exchange Securities of each Exchange Eligible Issuer as calculated in the manner described in the Company’s prospectus dated April 27, 2021 (the “Prospectus”). The adjusted volume weighted average trading price and exchange ratios are rounded to four decimal places. Fractional Class A Shares or Units will not be issued.

Exchange Eligible Issuer Ticker CUSIP ISIN Adjusted

VWAP

(C$ Equiv.) Exchange Ratio

Per Class A Share Exchange

Ratio Per Unit AES Corp. AES 00130H105 US00130H1059 32.5863 3.2554 1.6293 Air Products & Chemicals Inc. APD 009158106 US0091581068 356.8216 35.6465 17.8411 Albemarle Corp. ALB 012653101 US0126531013 198.2385 19.8040 9.9119 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN 015857105 CA0158571053 19.4958 1.9476 0.9748 Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 02079K305 US02079K3059 2,862.2131 285.9354 143.1107 AltaGas Limited ALA 021361100 CA0213611001 23.1359 2.3113 1.1568 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 023135106 US0231351067 4,139.8703 413.5735 206.9935 American Electric Power Co Inc. AEP 025537101 US0255371017 107.4297 10.7322 5.3715 American States Water Company AWR 029899101 US0298991011 96.9160 9.6819 4.8458 American Water Works Co Inc. AWK 030420103 US0304201033 189.0488 18.8860 9.4524 Apple Inc. AAPL 037833100 US0378331005 159.2549 15.9096 7.9627 ARC Resources Limited ARX 00208D408 CA00208D4084 8.2855 0.8277 0.4143 Array Technologies Inc. ARRY 04271T100 US04271T1007 32.1327 3.2101 1.6066 AT&T Inc. T 00206R102 US00206R1023 39.0385 3.8999 1.9519 Atco Ltd/Canada ACO/X 046789400 CA0467894006 42.0253 4.1983 2.1013 Avangrid Inc. AGR 05351W103 US05351W1036 62.5759 6.2513 3.1288 Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP 058586108 CA0585861085 21.1229 2.1102 1.0561 Bank of Montreal BMO 063671101 CA0636711016 116.1314 11.6015 5.8066 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS 064149107 CA0641491075 78.5722 7.8494 3.9286 BCE Inc. BCE 05534B760 CA05534B7604 58.5749 5.8516 2.9287 BlackBerry Ltd. BB 09228F103 CA09228F1036 10.3298 1.0319 0.5165 Bloom Energy Corp. BE 093712107 US0937121079 28.1159 2.8088 1.4058 Boralex Inc. BLX 09950M300 CA09950M3003 37.5843 3.7547 1.8792 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM/A 112585104 CA1125851040 55.8671 5.5811 2.7934 Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. BIPC 11275Q107 CA11275Q1072 88.0741 8.7986 4.4037 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP-U n/a BMG162521014 65.4678 6.5402 3.2734 Brookfield Renewable Corp. BEPC 11284V105 CA11284V1058 49.9746 4.9925 2.4987 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP-U n/a BMG162581083 46.3517 4.6305 2.3176 California Water Service Group CWT 130788102 US1307881029 71.6392 7.1568 3.5820 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 136069101 CA1360691010 128.8193 12.8691 6.4410 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ 136385101 CA1363851017 39.0291 3.8990 1.9515 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP 13645T100 CA13645T1003 464.7141 46.4250 23.2357 Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ 136635109 CA1366351098 49.0985 4.9049 2.4549 Canadian Utilities Limited CU 136717832 CA1367178326 34.6651 3.4630 1.7333 Capital Power Corp CPX 14042M102 CA14042M1023 39.4683 3.9429 1.9734 Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE 15135U109 CA15135U1093 9.5895 0.9580 0.4795 Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO 17275R102 US17275R1023 62.8535 6.2791 3.1427 CMS Energy Corp CMS 125896100 US1258961002 78.7768 7.8698 3.9388 Consolidated Edison Inc. ED 209115104 US2091151041 94.1730 9.4079 4.7087 CoreSite Realty Corp. COR 21870Q105 US21870Q1058 147.4676 14.7320 7.3734 Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG 22576C101 CA22576C1014 5.0382 0.5033 0.2519 Crown Castle International Corp. CCI 22822V101 US22822V1017 226.6423 22.6416 11.3321 Cummins Inc. CMI 231021106 US2310211063 315.6372 31.5322 15.7819 CyrusOne Inc. CONE 23283R100 US23283R1005 86.7661 8.6679 4.3383 Digital Realty Trust Inc. DLR 253868103 US2538681030 186.6737 18.6487 9.3337 Dominion Energy Inc. D 25746U109 US25746U1097 97.1772 9.7080 4.8589 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust DIR-U 26153W109 CA26153W1095 13.7959 1.3782 0.6898 DTE Energy Co DTE 233331107 US2333311072 171.9729 17.1801 8.5986 Duke Energy Corp. DUK 26441C204 US26441C2044 121.8788 12.1757 6.0939 Ecolab Inc. ECL 278865100 US2788651006 278.5796 27.8301 13.9290 Edison International EIX 281020107 US2810201077 72.6147 7.2542 3.6307 Emera Inc EMA 290876101 CA2908761018 55.9840 5.5928 2.7992 Emerson Electric Company EMR 291011104 US2910111044 111.4037 11.1292 5.5702 Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH 29355A107 US29355A1079 159.4279 15.9269 7.9714 Enviva Partners LP EVA 29414J107 US29414J1079 60.4028 6.0342 3.0201 Equinix Inc. EQIX 29444U700 US29444U7000 866.5072 86.5642 43.3254 Essential Utilities Inc WTRG 29670G102 US29670G1022 57.1076 5.7051 2.8554 Eversource Energy ES 30040W108 US30040W1080 104.3729 10.4269 5.2186 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. AQUA 30057T105 US30057T1051 34.7330 3.4698 1.7367 Exelon Corp. EXC 30161N101 US30161N1019 54.0619 5.4008 2.7031 First Solar Inc. FSLR 336433107 US3364331070 93.1544 9.3061 4.6577 FirstEnergy Corp. FE 337932107 US3379321074 46.1232 4.6077 2.3062 Ford Motor Company F 345370860 US3453708600 14.1398 1.4126 0.7070 Fortis Inc/Canada FTS 349553107 CA3495531079 54.1884 5.4134 2.7094 FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL 35952H601 US35952H6018 10.7922 1.0781 0.5396 Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC 368736104 US3687361044 392.4462 39.2054 19.6223 General Motors Company GM 37045V100 US37045V1008 69.9760 6.9906 3.4988 Gibson Energy Inc. GEI 374825206 CA3748252069 23.0988 2.3076 1.1549 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust GRT-U 387437114 CA3874371147 79.5135 7.9434 3.9757 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust HR-U 403925407 CA4039254079 15.3072 1.5292 0.7654 Hydro One Ltd H 448811208 CA4488112083 29.6177 2.9588 1.4809 IDEX Corp. IEX 45167R104 US45167R1041 276.6077 27.6331 13.8304 Imperial Oil Limited IMO 453038408 CA4530384086 36.6464 3.6610 1.8323 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc INE 45790B104 CA45790B1040 20.5476 2.0527 1.0274 Inter Pipeline Limited IPL 45833V109 CA45833V1094 17.8234 1.7806 0.8912 Iron Mountain Inc. IRM 46284V101 US46284V1017 49.1973 4.9148 2.4599 Keyera Corp. KEY 493271100 CA4932711001 28.2496 2.8221 1.4125 Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS 49338L103 US49338L1035 173.6752 17.3502 8.6838 Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI 49456B101 US49456B1017 21.2379 2.1217 1.0619 Lithium Americas Corp. LAC 53680Q207 CA53680Q2071 16.1552 1.6139 0.8078 Livent Corp. LTHM 53814L108 US53814L1089 21.7265 2.1705 1.0863 Magna International Inc. MG 559222401 CA5592224011 115.1827 11.5068 5.7591 Manulife Financial Corp. MFC 56501R106 CA56501R1064 26.4871 2.6461 1.3244 Micron Technology Inc. MU 595112103 US5951121038 104.1396 10.4036 5.2070 Microsoft Corp. MSFT 594918104 US5949181045 305.3505 30.5045 15.2675 Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI 620076307 US6200763075 229.9847 22.9755 11.4992 Mueller Water Products Inc. MWA 624758108 US6247581084 17.8072 1.7789 0.8904 National Bank of Canada NA 633067103 CA6330671034 89.6546 8.9565 4.4827 Netflix Inc. NFLX 64110L106 US64110L1061 619.6549 61.9036 30.9827 Nextera Energy Inc. NEE 65339F101 US65339F1012 92.9086 9.2816 4.6454 Northland Power Inc NPI 666511100 CA6665111002 40.9699 4.0929 2.0485 NVIDIA Corp. NVDA 67066G104 US67066G1040 718.1921 71.7475 35.9096 ONEOK Inc. OKE 682680103 US6826801036 64.8033 6.4739 3.2402 Parex Resources Inc. PXT 69946Q104 CA69946Q1046 23.1592 2.3136 1.1580 Parkland Corporation PKI 70137W108 CA70137W1086 39.7432 3.9703 1.9872 Pembina Pipeline Corp. PPL 706327103 CA7063271034 38.6644 3.8626 1.9332 Plug Power Inc. PLUG 72919P202 US72919P2020 31.0652 3.1034 1.5533 Power Integrations Inc. POWI 739276103 US7392761034 99.3599 9.9261 4.9680 PrairieSky Royalty Limited PSK 739721108 CA7397211086 13.4444 1.3431 0.6722 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG 744573106 US7445731067 76.9482 7.6871 3.8474 QTS Realty Trust Inc. QTS 74736A103 US74736A1034 78.9189 7.8840 3.9459 Quebecor Inc. QBR/B 748193208 CA7481932084 33.5513 3.3518 1.6776 Renewable Energy Group Inc. REGI 75972A301 US75972A3014 69.2025 6.9133 3.4601 Rogers Communications Inc. RCI/B 775109200 CA7751092007 60.6090 6.0548 3.0305 Roper Technologies Inc. ROP 776696106 US7766961061 548.2750 54.7727 27.4137 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 CA7800871021 118.3616 11.8243 5.9181 SBA Communications Corp. SBAC 78410G104 US78410G1040 362.7293 36.2367 18.1365 Sempra Energy SRE 816851109 US8168511090 168.3349 16.8167 8.4167 Shaw Communications Inc. SJR/B 82028K200 CA82028K2002 35.5585 3.5523 1.7779 Shopify Inc. SHOP 82509L107 CA82509L1076 1,388.5470 138.7160 69.4274 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SEDG 83417M104 US83417M1045 281.6125 28.1331 14.0806 Southern Co/The SO 842587107 US8425871071 80.1421 8.0062 4.0071 Suncor Energy Inc. SU 867224107 CA8672241079 27.3866 2.7359 1.3693 Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA 86745K104 US86745K1043 40.3619 4.0322 2.0181 SunPower Corp. SPWR 867652406 US8676524064 29.1189 2.9090 1.4559 Sunrun Inc. RUN 86771W105 US86771W1053 55.5551 5.5500 2.7778 TC Energy Corp. TRP 87807B107 CA87807B1076 61.2766 6.1215 3.0638 Telus Corp. T 87971M103 CA87971M1032 25.7630 2.5737 1.2882 Tesla Inc. TSLA 88160R101 US88160R1014 836.0065 83.5171 41.8003 T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS 872590104 US8725901040 163.3188 16.3156 8.1659 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD 891160509 CA8911605092 84.7359 8.4651 4.2368 Tourmaline Oil Corp. TOU 89156V106 CA89156V1067 27.8324 2.7805 1.3916 TransAlta Corp. TA 89346D107 CA89346D1078 11.9194 1.1907 0.5960 TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW 893463109 CA8934631091 19.0441 1.9025 0.9522 Uber Technologies Inc. UBER 90353T100 US90353T1007 62.2200 6.2158 3.1110 Union Pacific Corp. UNP 907818108 US9078181081 274.9106 27.4636 13.7455 Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 92343V104 US92343V1044 71.6371 7.1566 3.5819 Waste Connections Inc. WCN 94106B101 CA94106B1013 148.5240 14.8376 7.4262 Watts Water Technologies Inc. WTS 942749102 US9427491025 156.3610 15.6205 7.8181 WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC 92939U106 US92939U1060 118.8356 11.8717 5.9418 Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP 96467A200 CA96467A2002 5.4970 0.5491 0.2748 Williams Companies Inc. WMB 969457100 US9694571004 30.3989 3.0369 1.5199 Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 98389B100 US98389B1008 87.5647 8.7477 4.3782 Xylem Inc. XYL 98419M100 US98419M1009 140.6992 14.0559 7.0350

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares, subject to the Company fulfilling all customary requirements. Trading under the symbols PWI and PWI.PR.A is expected to commence on the closing date, May 21, 2021.

The Company will invest in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies, whose assets, products and services the Manager believes are facilitating the multi-decade transition toward decarbonization and environmental sustainability. The Portfolio will include investments in companies operating in the areas of renewable power, green transportation, energy efficiency, and communications, among others (“Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies”). In seeking to achieve its investment objectives, the Company intends to target investments in Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies that have positive and/or improving environmental, social and governance characteristics as identified by the Manager.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The monthly cash distribution is targeted to be $0.06667 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares of 8.0% per annum.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on May 29, 2026, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.1250 per Preferred Share ($0.50 per annum, or 5.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share), until May 29, 2026. The Preferred Shares have been provisionally rated Pfd-3 by DBRS Limited.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, and Research Capital Corporation.

