Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Announces Exchange Ratios

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) has determined the exchange ratios for the exchange option (the “Exchange Option”) with respect to its initial public offering. Under the Exchange Option, prospective purchasers could purchase Class A Shares or Units (consisting of one Class A Share and one Preferred Share) of the Company by an exchange of freely tradable equity securities (“Exchange Securities”) of the issuers listed below (the “Exchange Eligible Issuers”). The Exchange Option deadline was 5:00 p.m. on April 22, 2021.
The following table indicates the adjusted volume weighted average trading price (“Adjusted VWAP”) and exchange ratio for the Exchange Securities of each Exchange Eligible Issuer as calculated in the manner described in the Company’s prospectus dated April 27, 2021 (the “Prospectus”). The adjusted volume weighted average trading price and exchange ratios are rounded to four decimal places. Fractional Class A Shares or Units will not be issued.
|Exchange Eligible Issuer
|Ticker
|CUSIP
|ISIN
|Adjusted
VWAP
(C$ Equiv.)
|Exchange Ratio
Per Class A Share
|Exchange
Ratio Per Unit
|AES Corp.
|AES
|00130H105
|US00130H1059
|32.5863
|3.2554
|1.6293
|Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
|APD
|009158106
|US0091581068
|356.8216
|35.6465
|17.8411
|Albemarle Corp.
|ALB
|012653101
|US0126531013
|198.2385
|19.8040
|9.9119
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|AQN
|015857105
|CA0158571053
|19.4958
|1.9476
|0.9748
|Alphabet Inc.
|GOOGL
|02079K305
|US02079K3059
|2,862.2131
|285.9354
|143.1107
|AltaGas Limited
|ALA
|021361100
|CA0213611001
|23.1359
|2.3113
|1.1568
|Amazon.com Inc.
|AMZN
|023135106
|US0231351067
|4,139.8703
|413.5735
|206.9935
|American Electric Power Co Inc.
|AEP
|025537101
|US0255371017
|107.4297
|10.7322
|5.3715
|American States Water Company
|AWR
|029899101
|US0298991011
|96.9160
|9.6819
|4.8458
|American Water Works Co Inc.
|AWK
|030420103
|US0304201033
|189.0488
|18.8860
|9.4524
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL
|037833100
|US0378331005
|159.2549
|15.9096
|7.9627
|ARC Resources Limited
|ARX
|00208D408
|CA00208D4084
|8.2855
|0.8277
|0.4143
|Array Technologies Inc.
|ARRY
|04271T100
|US04271T1007
|32.1327
|3.2101
|1.6066
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|00206R102
|US00206R1023
|39.0385
|3.8999
|1.9519
|Atco Ltd/Canada
|ACO/X
|046789400
|CA0467894006
|42.0253
|4.1983
|2.1013
|Avangrid Inc.
|AGR
|05351W103
|US05351W1036
|62.5759
|6.2513
|3.1288
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|BLDP
|058586108
|CA0585861085
|21.1229
|2.1102
|1.0561
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO
|063671101
|CA0636711016
|116.1314
|11.6015
|5.8066
|Bank of Nova Scotia/The
|BNS
|064149107
|CA0641491075
|78.5722
|7.8494
|3.9286
|BCE Inc.
|BCE
|05534B760
|CA05534B7604
|58.5749
|5.8516
|2.9287
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB
|09228F103
|CA09228F1036
|10.3298
|1.0319
|0.5165
|Bloom Energy Corp.
|BE
|093712107
|US0937121079
|28.1159
|2.8088
|1.4058
|Boralex Inc.
|BLX
|09950M300
|CA09950M3003
|37.5843
|3.7547
|1.8792
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM/A
|112585104
|CA1125851040
|55.8671
|5.5811
|2.7934
|Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.
|BIPC
|11275Q107
|CA11275Q1072
|88.0741
|8.7986
|4.4037
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|BIP-U
|n/a
|BMG162521014
|65.4678
|6.5402
|3.2734
|Brookfield Renewable Corp.
|BEPC
|11284V105
|CA11284V1058
|49.9746
|4.9925
|2.4987
|Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|BEP-U
|n/a
|BMG162581083
|46.3517
|4.6305
|2.3176
|California Water Service Group
|CWT
|130788102
|US1307881029
|71.6392
|7.1568
|3.5820
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM
|136069101
|CA1360691010
|128.8193
|12.8691
|6.4410
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|CNQ
|136385101
|CA1363851017
|39.0291
|3.8990
|1.9515
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP
|13645T100
|CA13645T1003
|464.7141
|46.4250
|23.2357
|Canadian Solar Inc.
|CSIQ
|136635109
|CA1366351098
|49.0985
|4.9049
|2.4549
|Canadian Utilities Limited
|CU
|136717832
|CA1367178326
|34.6651
|3.4630
|1.7333
|Capital Power Corp
|CPX
|14042M102
|CA14042M1023
|39.4683
|3.9429
|1.9734
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE
|15135U109
|CA15135U1093
|9.5895
|0.9580
|0.4795
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO
|17275R102
|US17275R1023
|62.8535
|6.2791
|3.1427
|CMS Energy Corp
|CMS
|125896100
|US1258961002
|78.7768
|7.8698
|3.9388
|Consolidated Edison Inc.
|ED
|209115104
|US2091151041
|94.1730
|9.4079
|4.7087
|CoreSite Realty Corp.
|COR
|21870Q105
|US21870Q1058
|147.4676
|14.7320
|7.3734
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG
|22576C101
|CA22576C1014
|5.0382
|0.5033
|0.2519
|Crown Castle International Corp.
|CCI
|22822V101
|US22822V1017
|226.6423
|22.6416
|11.3321
|Cummins Inc.
|CMI
|231021106
|US2310211063
|315.6372
|31.5322
|15.7819
|CyrusOne Inc.
|CONE
|23283R100
|US23283R1005
|86.7661
|8.6679
|4.3383
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|DLR
|253868103
|US2538681030
|186.6737
|18.6487
|9.3337
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|D
|25746U109
|US25746U1097
|97.1772
|9.7080
|4.8589
|Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|DIR-U
|26153W109
|CA26153W1095
|13.7959
|1.3782
|0.6898
|DTE Energy Co
|DTE
|233331107
|US2333311072
|171.9729
|17.1801
|8.5986
|Duke Energy Corp.
|DUK
|26441C204
|US26441C2044
|121.8788
|12.1757
|6.0939
|Ecolab Inc.
|ECL
|278865100
|US2788651006
|278.5796
|27.8301
|13.9290
|Edison International
|EIX
|281020107
|US2810201077
|72.6147
|7.2542
|3.6307
|Emera Inc
|EMA
|290876101
|CA2908761018
|55.9840
|5.5928
|2.7992
|Emerson Electric Company
|EMR
|291011104
|US2910111044
|111.4037
|11.1292
|5.5702
|Enphase Energy Inc.
|ENPH
|29355A107
|US29355A1079
|159.4279
|15.9269
|7.9714
|Enviva Partners LP
|EVA
|29414J107
|US29414J1079
|60.4028
|6.0342
|3.0201
|Equinix Inc.
|EQIX
|29444U700
|US29444U7000
|866.5072
|86.5642
|43.3254
|Essential Utilities Inc
|WTRG
|29670G102
|US29670G1022
|57.1076
|5.7051
|2.8554
|Eversource Energy
|ES
|30040W108
|US30040W1080
|104.3729
|10.4269
|5.2186
|Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
|AQUA
|30057T105
|US30057T1051
|34.7330
|3.4698
|1.7367
|Exelon Corp.
|EXC
|30161N101
|US30161N1019
|54.0619
|5.4008
|2.7031
|First Solar Inc.
|FSLR
|336433107
|US3364331070
|93.1544
|9.3061
|4.6577
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|FE
|337932107
|US3379321074
|46.1232
|4.6077
|2.3062
|Ford Motor Company
|F
|345370860
|US3453708600
|14.1398
|1.4126
|0.7070
|Fortis Inc/Canada
|FTS
|349553107
|CA3495531079
|54.1884
|5.4134
|2.7094
|FuelCell Energy Inc.
|FCEL
|35952H601
|US35952H6018
|10.7922
|1.0781
|0.5396
|Generac Holdings Inc.
|GNRC
|368736104
|US3687361044
|392.4462
|39.2054
|19.6223
|General Motors Company
|GM
|37045V100
|US37045V1008
|69.9760
|6.9906
|3.4988
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|GEI
|374825206
|CA3748252069
|23.0988
|2.3076
|1.1549
|Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
|GRT-U
|387437114
|CA3874371147
|79.5135
|7.9434
|3.9757
|H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
|HR-U
|403925407
|CA4039254079
|15.3072
|1.5292
|0.7654
|Hydro One Ltd
|H
|448811208
|CA4488112083
|29.6177
|2.9588
|1.4809
|IDEX Corp.
|IEX
|45167R104
|US45167R1041
|276.6077
|27.6331
|13.8304
|Imperial Oil Limited
|IMO
|453038408
|CA4530384086
|36.6464
|3.6610
|1.8323
|Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
|INE
|45790B104
|CA45790B1040
|20.5476
|2.0527
|1.0274
|Inter Pipeline Limited
|IPL
|45833V109
|CA45833V1094
|17.8234
|1.7806
|0.8912
|Iron Mountain Inc.
|IRM
|46284V101
|US46284V1017
|49.1973
|4.9148
|2.4599
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY
|493271100
|CA4932711001
|28.2496
|2.8221
|1.4125
|Keysight Technologies Inc.
|KEYS
|49338L103
|US49338L1035
|173.6752
|17.3502
|8.6838
|Kinder Morgan Inc.
|KMI
|49456B101
|US49456B1017
|21.2379
|2.1217
|1.0619
|Lithium Americas Corp.
|LAC
|53680Q207
|CA53680Q2071
|16.1552
|1.6139
|0.8078
|Livent Corp.
|LTHM
|53814L108
|US53814L1089
|21.7265
|2.1705
|1.0863
|Magna International Inc.
|MG
|559222401
|CA5592224011
|115.1827
|11.5068
|5.7591
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC
|56501R106
|CA56501R1064
|26.4871
|2.6461
|1.3244
|Micron Technology Inc.
|MU
|595112103
|US5951121038
|104.1396
|10.4036
|5.2070
|Microsoft Corp.
|MSFT
|594918104
|US5949181045
|305.3505
|30.5045
|15.2675
|Motorola Solutions Inc.
|MSI
|620076307
|US6200763075
|229.9847
|22.9755
|11.4992
|Mueller Water Products Inc.
|MWA
|624758108
|US6247581084
|17.8072
|1.7789
|0.8904
|National Bank of Canada
|NA
|633067103
|CA6330671034
|89.6546
|8.9565
|4.4827
|Netflix Inc.
|NFLX
|64110L106
|US64110L1061
|619.6549
|61.9036
|30.9827
|Nextera Energy Inc.
|NEE
|65339F101
|US65339F1012
|92.9086
|9.2816
|4.6454
|Northland Power Inc
|NPI
|666511100
|CA6665111002
|40.9699
|4.0929
|2.0485
|NVIDIA Corp.
|NVDA
|67066G104
|US67066G1040
|718.1921
|71.7475
|35.9096
|ONEOK Inc.
|OKE
|682680103
|US6826801036
|64.8033
|6.4739
|3.2402
|Parex Resources Inc.
|PXT
|69946Q104
|CA69946Q1046
|23.1592
|2.3136
|1.1580
|Parkland Corporation
|PKI
|70137W108
|CA70137W1086
|39.7432
|3.9703
|1.9872
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL
|706327103
|CA7063271034
|38.6644
|3.8626
|1.9332
|Plug Power Inc.
|PLUG
|72919P202
|US72919P2020
|31.0652
|3.1034
|1.5533
|Power Integrations Inc.
|POWI
|739276103
|US7392761034
|99.3599
|9.9261
|4.9680
|PrairieSky Royalty Limited
|PSK
|739721108
|CA7397211086
|13.4444
|1.3431
|0.6722
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|PEG
|744573106
|US7445731067
|76.9482
|7.6871
|3.8474
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|QTS
|74736A103
|US74736A1034
|78.9189
|7.8840
|3.9459
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR/B
|748193208
|CA7481932084
|33.5513
|3.3518
|1.6776
|Renewable Energy Group Inc.
|REGI
|75972A301
|US75972A3014
|69.2025
|6.9133
|3.4601
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI/B
|775109200
|CA7751092007
|60.6090
|6.0548
|3.0305
|Roper Technologies Inc.
|ROP
|776696106
|US7766961061
|548.2750
|54.7727
|27.4137
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY
|780087102
|CA7800871021
|118.3616
|11.8243
|5.9181
|SBA Communications Corp.
|SBAC
|78410G104
|US78410G1040
|362.7293
|36.2367
|18.1365
|Sempra Energy
|SRE
|816851109
|US8168511090
|168.3349
|16.8167
|8.4167
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|SJR/B
|82028K200
|CA82028K2002
|35.5585
|3.5523
|1.7779
|Shopify Inc.
|SHOP
|82509L107
|CA82509L1076
|1,388.5470
|138.7160
|69.4274
|SolarEdge Technologies Inc.
|SEDG
|83417M104
|US83417M1045
|281.6125
|28.1331
|14.0806
|Southern Co/The
|SO
|842587107
|US8425871071
|80.1421
|8.0062
|4.0071
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU
|867224107
|CA8672241079
|27.3866
|2.7359
|1.3693
|Sunnova Energy International Inc.
|NOVA
|86745K104
|US86745K1043
|40.3619
|4.0322
|2.0181
|SunPower Corp.
|SPWR
|867652406
|US8676524064
|29.1189
|2.9090
|1.4559
|Sunrun Inc.
|RUN
|86771W105
|US86771W1053
|55.5551
|5.5500
|2.7778
|TC Energy Corp.
|TRP
|87807B107
|CA87807B1076
|61.2766
|6.1215
|3.0638
|Telus Corp.
|T
|87971M103
|CA87971M1032
|25.7630
|2.5737
|1.2882
|Tesla Inc.
|TSLA
|88160R101
|US88160R1014
|836.0065
|83.5171
|41.8003
|T-Mobile US Inc.
|TMUS
|872590104
|US8725901040
|163.3188
|16.3156
|8.1659
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD
|891160509
|CA8911605092
|84.7359
|8.4651
|4.2368
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU
|89156V106
|CA89156V1067
|27.8324
|2.7805
|1.3916
|TransAlta Corp.
|TA
|89346D107
|CA89346D1078
|11.9194
|1.1907
|0.5960
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|RNW
|893463109
|CA8934631091
|19.0441
|1.9025
|0.9522
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|UBER
|90353T100
|US90353T1007
|62.2200
|6.2158
|3.1110
|Union Pacific Corp.
|UNP
|907818108
|US9078181081
|274.9106
|27.4636
|13.7455
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|VZ
|92343V104
|US92343V1044
|71.6371
|7.1566
|3.5819
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN
|94106B101
|CA94106B1013
|148.5240
|14.8376
|7.4262
|Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|WTS
|942749102
|US9427491025
|156.3610
|15.6205
|7.8181
|WEC Energy Group Inc.
|WEC
|92939U106
|US92939U1060
|118.8356
|11.8717
|5.9418
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP
|96467A200
|CA96467A2002
|5.4970
|0.5491
|0.2748
|Williams Companies Inc.
|WMB
|969457100
|US9694571004
|30.3989
|3.0369
|1.5199
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|98389B100
|US98389B1008
|87.5647
|8.7477
|4.3782
|Xylem Inc.
|XYL
|98419M100
|US98419M1009
|140.6992
|14.0559
|7.0350
The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares, subject to the Company fulfilling all customary requirements. Trading under the symbols PWI and PWI.PR.A is expected to commence on the closing date, May 21, 2021.
The Company will invest in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies, whose assets, products and services the Manager believes are facilitating the multi-decade transition toward decarbonization and environmental sustainability. The Portfolio will include investments in companies operating in the areas of renewable power, green transportation, energy efficiency, and communications, among others (“Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies”). In seeking to achieve its investment objectives, the Company intends to target investments in Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies that have positive and/or improving environmental, social and governance characteristics as identified by the Manager.
The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The monthly cash distribution is targeted to be $0.06667 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares of 8.0% per annum.
The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on May 29, 2026, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.1250 per Preferred Share ($0.50 per annum, or 5.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share), until May 29, 2026. The Preferred Shares have been provisionally rated Pfd-3 by DBRS Limited.
Please contact your investment advisor or refer to the Prospectus for detailed information on how to participate in the offering.
The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, and Research Capital Corporation.
