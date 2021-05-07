Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. Announces Exchange Ratios

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (the “Company”) has determined the exchange ratios for the exchange option (the “Exchange Option”) with respect to its initial public offering. Under the Exchange Option, prospective purchasers could purchase Class A Shares or Units (consisting of one Class A Share and one Preferred Share) of the Company by an exchange of freely tradable equity securities (“Exchange Securities”) of the issuers listed below (the “Exchange Eligible Issuers”). The Exchange Option deadline was 5:00 p.m. on April 22, 2021.

The following table indicates the adjusted volume weighted average trading price (“Adjusted VWAP”) and exchange ratio for the Exchange Securities of each Exchange Eligible Issuer as calculated in the manner described in the Company’s prospectus dated April 27, 2021 (the “Prospectus”). The adjusted volume weighted average trading price and exchange ratios are rounded to four decimal places. Fractional Class A Shares or Units will not be issued.

Exchange Eligible IssuerTickerCUSIPISINAdjusted
VWAP
(C$ Equiv.)		Exchange Ratio
Per Class A Share		Exchange
Ratio Per Unit
AES Corp.AES00130H105US00130H105932.58633.25541.6293
Air Products & Chemicals Inc.APD009158106US0091581068356.821635.646517.8411
Albemarle Corp.ALB012653101US0126531013198.238519.80409.9119
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.AQN015857105CA015857105319.49581.94760.9748
Alphabet Inc.GOOGL02079K305US02079K30592,862.2131285.9354143.1107
AltaGas LimitedALA021361100CA021361100123.13592.31131.1568
Amazon.com Inc.AMZN023135106US02313510674,139.8703413.5735206.9935
American Electric Power Co Inc.AEP025537101US0255371017107.429710.73225.3715
American States Water CompanyAWR029899101US029899101196.91609.68194.8458
American Water Works Co Inc.AWK030420103US0304201033189.048818.88609.4524
Apple Inc.AAPL037833100US0378331005159.254915.90967.9627
ARC Resources LimitedARX00208D408CA00208D40848.28550.82770.4143
Array Technologies Inc.ARRY04271T100US04271T100732.13273.21011.6066
AT&T Inc.T00206R102US00206R102339.03853.89991.9519
Atco Ltd/CanadaACO/X046789400CA046789400642.02534.19832.1013
Avangrid Inc.AGR05351W103US05351W103662.57596.25133.1288
Ballard Power Systems Inc.BLDP058586108CA058586108521.12292.11021.0561
Bank of MontrealBMO063671101CA0636711016116.131411.60155.8066
Bank of Nova Scotia/TheBNS064149107CA064149107578.57227.84943.9286
BCE Inc.BCE05534B760CA05534B760458.57495.85162.9287
BlackBerry Ltd.BB09228F103CA09228F103610.32981.03190.5165
Bloom Energy Corp.BE093712107US093712107928.11592.80881.4058
Boralex Inc.BLX09950M300CA09950M300337.58433.75471.8792
Brookfield Asset Management IncBAM/A112585104CA112585104055.86715.58112.7934
Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.BIPC11275Q107CA11275Q107288.07418.79864.4037
Brookfield Infrastructure PartnersBIP-U      n/aBMG16252101465.46786.54023.2734
Brookfield Renewable Corp.BEPC11284V105CA11284V105849.97464.99252.4987
Brookfield Renewable Partners LPBEP-U      n/aBMG16258108346.35174.63052.3176
California Water Service GroupCWT130788102US130788102971.63927.15683.5820
Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM136069101CA1360691010128.819312.86916.4410
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.CNQ136385101CA136385101739.02913.89901.9515
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP13645T100CA13645T1003464.714146.425023.2357
Canadian Solar Inc.CSIQ136635109CA136635109849.09854.90492.4549
Canadian Utilities LimitedCU136717832CA136717832634.66513.46301.7333
Capital Power CorpCPX14042M102CA14042M102339.46833.94291.9734
Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE15135U109CA15135U10939.58950.95800.4795
Cisco Systems Inc.CSCO17275R102US17275R102362.85356.27913.1427
CMS Energy CorpCMS125896100US125896100278.77687.86983.9388
Consolidated Edison Inc.ED209115104US209115104194.17309.40794.7087
CoreSite Realty Corp.COR21870Q105US21870Q1058147.467614.73207.3734
Crescent Point Energy Corp.CPG22576C101CA22576C10145.03820.50330.2519
Crown Castle International Corp.CCI22822V101US22822V1017226.642322.641611.3321
Cummins Inc.CMI231021106US2310211063315.637231.532215.7819
CyrusOne Inc.CONE23283R100US23283R100586.76618.66794.3383
Digital Realty Trust Inc.DLR253868103US2538681030186.673718.64879.3337
Dominion Energy Inc.D25746U109US25746U109797.17729.70804.8589
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustDIR-U26153W109CA26153W109513.79591.37820.6898
DTE Energy CoDTE233331107US2333311072171.972917.18018.5986
Duke Energy Corp.DUK26441C204US26441C2044121.878812.17576.0939
Ecolab Inc.ECL278865100US2788651006278.579627.830113.9290
Edison InternationalEIX281020107US281020107772.61477.25423.6307
Emera IncEMA290876101CA290876101855.98405.59282.7992
Emerson Electric CompanyEMR291011104US2910111044111.403711.12925.5702
Enphase Energy Inc.ENPH29355A107US29355A1079159.427915.92697.9714
Enviva Partners LPEVA29414J107US29414J107960.40286.03423.0201
Equinix Inc.EQIX29444U700US29444U7000866.507286.564243.3254
Essential Utilities IncWTRG29670G102US29670G102257.10765.70512.8554
Eversource EnergyES30040W108US30040W1080104.372910.42695.2186
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.AQUA30057T105US30057T105134.73303.46981.7367
Exelon Corp.EXC30161N101US30161N101954.06195.40082.7031
First Solar Inc.FSLR336433107US336433107093.15449.30614.6577
FirstEnergy Corp.FE337932107US337932107446.12324.60772.3062
Ford Motor CompanyF345370860US345370860014.13981.41260.7070
Fortis Inc/CanadaFTS349553107CA349553107954.18845.41342.7094
FuelCell Energy Inc.FCEL35952H601US35952H601810.79221.07810.5396
Generac Holdings Inc.GNRC368736104US3687361044392.446239.205419.6223
General Motors CompanyGM37045V100US37045V100869.97606.99063.4988
Gibson Energy Inc.GEI374825206CA374825206923.09882.30761.1549
Granite Real Estate Investment TrustGRT-U387437114CA387437114779.51357.94343.9757
H&R Real Estate Investment TrustHR-U403925407CA403925407915.30721.52920.7654
Hydro One LtdH448811208CA448811208329.61772.95881.4809
IDEX Corp.IEX45167R104US45167R1041276.607727.633113.8304
Imperial Oil LimitedIMO453038408CA453038408636.64643.66101.8323
Innergex Renewable Energy IncINE45790B104CA45790B104020.54762.05271.0274
Inter Pipeline LimitedIPL45833V109CA45833V109417.82341.78060.8912
Iron Mountain Inc.IRM46284V101US46284V101749.19734.91482.4599
Keyera Corp.KEY493271100CA493271100128.24962.82211.4125
Keysight Technologies Inc.KEYS49338L103US49338L1035173.675217.35028.6838
Kinder Morgan Inc.KMI49456B101US49456B101721.23792.12171.0619
Lithium Americas Corp.LAC53680Q207CA53680Q207116.15521.61390.8078
Livent Corp.LTHM53814L108US53814L108921.72652.17051.0863
Magna International Inc.MG559222401CA5592224011115.182711.50685.7591
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC56501R106CA56501R106426.48712.64611.3244
Micron Technology Inc.MU595112103US5951121038104.139610.40365.2070
Microsoft Corp.MSFT594918104US5949181045305.350530.504515.2675
Motorola Solutions Inc.MSI620076307US6200763075229.984722.975511.4992
Mueller Water Products Inc.MWA624758108US624758108417.80721.77890.8904
National Bank of CanadaNA633067103CA633067103489.65468.95654.4827
Netflix Inc.NFLX64110L106US64110L1061619.654961.903630.9827
Nextera Energy Inc.NEE65339F101US65339F101292.90869.28164.6454
Northland Power IncNPI666511100CA666511100240.96994.09292.0485
NVIDIA Corp.NVDA67066G104US67066G1040718.192171.747535.9096
ONEOK Inc.OKE682680103US682680103664.80336.47393.2402
Parex Resources Inc.PXT69946Q104CA69946Q104623.15922.31361.1580
Parkland CorporationPKI70137W108CA70137W108639.74323.97031.9872
Pembina Pipeline Corp.PPL706327103CA706327103438.66443.86261.9332
Plug Power Inc.PLUG72919P202US72919P202031.06523.10341.5533
Power Integrations Inc.POWI739276103US739276103499.35999.92614.9680
PrairieSky Royalty LimitedPSK739721108CA739721108613.44441.34310.6722
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.PEG744573106US744573106776.94827.68713.8474
QTS Realty Trust Inc.QTS74736A103US74736A103478.91897.88403.9459
Quebecor Inc.QBR/B748193208CA748193208433.55133.35181.6776
Renewable Energy Group Inc.REGI75972A301US75972A301469.20256.91333.4601
Rogers Communications Inc.RCI/B775109200CA775109200760.60906.05483.0305
Roper Technologies Inc.ROP776696106US7766961061548.275054.772727.4137
Royal Bank of CanadaRY780087102CA7800871021118.361611.82435.9181
SBA Communications Corp.SBAC78410G104US78410G1040362.729336.236718.1365
Sempra EnergySRE816851109US8168511090168.334916.81678.4167
Shaw Communications Inc.SJR/B82028K200CA82028K200235.55853.55231.7779
Shopify Inc.SHOP82509L107CA82509L10761,388.5470138.716069.4274
SolarEdge Technologies Inc.SEDG83417M104US83417M1045281.612528.133114.0806
Southern Co/TheSO842587107US842587107180.14218.00624.0071
Suncor Energy Inc.SU867224107CA867224107927.38662.73591.3693
Sunnova Energy International Inc.NOVA86745K104US86745K104340.36194.03222.0181
SunPower Corp.SPWR867652406US867652406429.11892.90901.4559
Sunrun Inc.RUN86771W105US86771W105355.55515.55002.7778
TC Energy Corp.TRP87807B107CA87807B107661.27666.12153.0638
Telus Corp.T87971M103CA87971M103225.76302.57371.2882
Tesla Inc.TSLA88160R101US88160R1014836.006583.517141.8003
T-Mobile US Inc.TMUS872590104US8725901040163.318816.31568.1659
Toronto-Dominion Bank/TheTD891160509CA891160509284.73598.46514.2368
Tourmaline Oil Corp.TOU89156V106CA89156V106727.83242.78051.3916
TransAlta Corp.TA89346D107CA89346D107811.91941.19070.5960
TransAlta Renewables Inc.RNW893463109CA893463109119.04411.90250.9522
Uber Technologies Inc.UBER90353T100US90353T100762.22006.21583.1110
Union Pacific Corp.UNP907818108US9078181081274.910627.463613.7455
Verizon Communications Inc.VZ92343V104US92343V104471.63717.15663.5819
Waste Connections Inc.WCN94106B101CA94106B1013148.524014.83767.4262
Watts Water Technologies Inc.WTS942749102US9427491025156.361015.62057.8181
WEC Energy Group Inc.WEC92939U106US92939U1060118.835611.87175.9418
Whitecap Resources Inc.WCP96467A200CA96467A20025.49700.54910.2748
Williams Companies Inc.WMB969457100US969457100430.39893.03691.5199
Xcel Energy Inc.XEL98389B100US98389B100887.56478.74774.3782
Xylem Inc.XYL98419M100US98419M1009140.699214.05597.0350

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares, subject to the Company fulfilling all customary requirements. Trading under the symbols PWI and PWI.PR.A is expected to commence on the closing date, May 21, 2021.

The Company will invest in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies, whose assets, products and services the Manager believes are facilitating the multi-decade transition toward decarbonization and environmental sustainability. The Portfolio will include investments in companies operating in the areas of renewable power, green transportation, energy efficiency, and communications, among others (“Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies”). In seeking to achieve its investment objectives, the Company intends to target investments in Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Companies that have positive and/or improving environmental, social and governance characteristics as identified by the Manager.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The monthly cash distribution is targeted to be $0.06667 per Class A Share representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares of 8.0% per annum.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on May 29, 2026, subject to extension for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.1250 per Preferred Share ($0.50 per annum, or 5.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share), until May 29, 2026. The Preferred Shares have been provisionally rated Pfd-3 by DBRS Limited.

Please contact your investment advisor or refer to the Prospectus for detailed information on how to participate in the offering.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, and Research Capital Corporation.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

This offering is only made by the Prospectus. The Prospectus contains important detailed information relating to the shares being offered. Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from one of the agents listed above. Investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Company. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.