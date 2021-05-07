The YMCA of Greater Seattle Makes Additions to Leadership Team

Seattle, Washington, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEATTLE, WA – The YMCA of Greater Seattle (YGS) is pleased to announce the addition of two new leaders to the Senior Leadership Team: Chief Financial Officer Darrell Powell and Chief Development Officer Norma Fuentes. Powell comes to the Y with 30 years of experience as a strategic financial leader most recently as Chief Operating Officer for The United Way of King County. Fuentes brings considerable experience as a thought leader in philanthropy, most recently holding the position of Managing Director of Philanthropy for Seattle Foundation.

Both leaders will take their roles in early May.

“These new additions strengthen our leadership team and position us for recovery and sustainment. I’m looking forward to how far we can carry our mission with the expertise and contributions of these two great leaders,” said Loria Yeadon, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle.

Norma will take the helm of the Y’s Financial Development team. Previously, Norma led a team of philanthropic advisors, ensuring that philanthropists received a personalized approach, access to deep community insights, and exceptional support to achieve their goals of powerful and rewarding philanthropy. In the past, Norma served in executive fundraising roles at Pacific Northwest Research Institute, Nature Conservancy Washington Chapter, and College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University. After 28 years in the Pacific Northwest, Norma brings a wealth of fundraising experiences and relationships to YGS.

Darrell joins YGS to lead its Finance, Accounting, Risk management and IT Departments. In his prior role at United Way of King County, Darrell led finance and accounting, information technology, risk management, and facilities for the last 4 years. Prior to United Way, Darrell led finance for Treehouse and College Success Foundation, and served as an Auditor at Ernst & Young and as an Audit Manager at Saga Corporation.

Darrell has been part of startup organizations and ran his own certified public accounting firm. He is the Board Treasurer for Alliance for Education and part of the Finance and Audit Committee of College Success Foundation.

About the YMCA of Greater Seattle

The YMCA of Greater Seattle is the Northwest’s leading nonprofit organization strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Founded in 1876, the Y reaches more than 238,000 people of all backgrounds, abilities and financial circumstances annually through 14 branches, two overnight camps and more than 200 program sites throughout King and south Snohomish counties. It nurtures more than 92,000 kids and teens to develop their gifts and give back to our community and engages 23,000 volunteers who contribute more than 388,000 hours of service each year. Visit seattleymca.org.

