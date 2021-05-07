Vivos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $24 Million Follow-On Offering

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVOS) (“Vivos”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share.



The aggregate gross proceeds to Vivos from the public offering are expected to be $24 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. Vivos has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. National Securities Corporation and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as co-managers of the offering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective registration statements on Form S-1 relating to these securities on May 6, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by emailing Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email at rothecm@roth.com; National Securities Corporation, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10281, telephone: (212) 417-3634 or by sending an e-mail to: prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com; or Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective alternative for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that can alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the independent dentists enrolled in the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the proposed offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the SEC. Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

