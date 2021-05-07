U.S. Government Exercises Option for Supply of Additional Smallpox Vaccines from Bavarian Nordic

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 7, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has exercised the final USD 12 million option remaining under the USD 202 million order for JYNNEOS® (Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine, Live, Non-replicating) awarded in April 2020.

This option covers the supply of additional liquid-frozen JYNNEOS doses which will be manufactured in the Company’s new fill and finish facility during 2021. In addition, the total contract of USD 202 million for procurement includes manufacturing of bulk vaccine, which is revenue recognized in the years 2020-2022.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “Our contracts with BARDA have been foundational for the establishment of a sustainable manufacturing and supply of critical vaccines for protecting the United States of America. This year, we are launching operations in our newly established fill and finish plant, which enables us to bring the final step of commercial manufacturing of JYNNEOS in-house as the first product on the line, marking a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with the U.S. government.”

The contents of this announcement do not affect the company’s expectations for the financial results for 2021.

This project has been supported in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201700019C.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA®, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine based on an in-licensed capsid virus-like particle technology. The vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, is currently being investigated in clinical trials. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

