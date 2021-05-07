AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for April 2021

English Lithuanian

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for April 2021 comprises EUR 0.9 million and is lower by EUR 2.2 million or by 71 % compared to April of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the four months of 2021 comprises EUR 6.3 million and is lower by 41 % compared to the same period of 2020.



The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for April 2021 comprises EUR 2.9 million (during the same month of 2020 – EUR 3.4 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the four months of 2021 decreased by 20.3 % compared to the same period of 2020. The main reasons for the lower revenue are both due to lower regasification volumes during first four months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, and because of proportionate reduction of security supplement in 2021, based onthe surplus of LNG return from the period 2014-2019, which was established for the regulated activities of the Company, and is equal to EUR 1.9 million.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for April 2021 comprises EUR 0.4 million and is higher by EUR 0.2 million compared to April of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for the four months of 2021 comprises EUR 1.0 million and are at the same level compared to the same period of 2020.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for January-April 2021 amounts to EUR 19.1 million and is lower by 27.9 % compared to the same period of 2020 – EUR 26.5 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

April January - April 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Oil terminals activity 0.9 3.1 -71.0% 6.3 10.7 -41.1% LNG terminal activity 2.9 3.4 -14.7% 11.8 14.8 -20.3% Commercial LNG activity 0.4 0.2 100.0% 1.0 1.0 0% Total 4.2 6.7 -37.3% 19.1 26.5 -27.9%

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594