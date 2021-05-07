McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by ODDO-BHF

French English

La Motte-Fanjas, May 7, 2021 – 8:00 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris, C Compartment: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations), is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by ODDO-BHF with a study entitled “On track for industrial scale in green hydrogen”.

In order to broaden its coverage of growth stocks dedicated to the energy transition, ODDO-BHF has decided to initiate the coverage of the McPhy stock.

The McPhy stock is also covered by the brokerage firms:

Barclays;

Berenberg;

Bryan Garnier;

Gilbert Dupont / Groupe Société Générale;

Kepler Cheuvreux;

Panmure Gordon; and

Portzamparc / Groupe BNP Paribas.

Upcoming of financial communication events:

Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021

on June 17, 2021 Publication of half-yearly results on July 27, 2021 after market close

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com



McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99

mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu









Attachment