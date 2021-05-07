Change in the Management Board of Šiaulių bankas AB

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

At its meeting on 6 May 2021, the Bank's Supervisory Council dismissed Vita Urbonienė from the position of a member of the Bank's Board and elected Algimantas Gaulia as a new member of the Bank's Board, who will take office only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

This change in the composition of the Bank's Board is related to the strengthening of the risk management function in the Bank.

Vita Urbonienė has been a member of the Board of the Bank since 2002 with a short break from 23 February 2011 to 3 May 2011. She has been working at the Bank since 1997, since 2002 as the Chief Accountant, and since 2005 as the Head of the Accounting and Tax Division.

Algimantas Gaulia has been working in financial institutions for more than 20 years. He has been working at the Bank since 2013, for a couple of years he was the Deputy Head of the Accounting and Reporting Division, and since 2015 and up to now he has been the Director of the Risk Management and Reporting Department. From 24 May he will be the Head of the newly established Risk Management Division and will be responsible for the risk management function in the Bank.