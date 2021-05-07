English Danish

Nykredit Realkredit A/S to redeem Tier 2 capital

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has obtained approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem the outstanding EUR 145,168,000 of its Tier 2 Contingent Capital Notes with ISIN XS1073143932 in accordance with the Final Terms.

The Notes will be redeemed on the first call date on 3 June 2021 at par value plus accrued interest.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

