Global Semiconductor Memory Market (2020 to 2026) - by Type, Volatile Type, Non-Volatile Type, Application and Region

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Memory Market, By Type (Volatile and Non-Volatile), By Volatile Type (DRAM, SRAM, SDRAM and MRAM), By Non-Volatile Type (PROM, EPROM, EEPROM and Flash Memory), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Semiconductor Memory Market stood at USD110.30 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 7.02% by 2026 due to rising memory requirements in the gaming, automobile, healthcare and telecommunication sectors. The growth in the market can be attributed to new technological advancements in portable memory-based electronics in the forecast years.



The Global Semiconductor Memory Market can be bifurcated into type, volatile type, non-volatile type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented as volatile and non-volatile, where the non-volatile segment held market share of 50.61% in 2020, due to its function in the permanent storage of the computer hardware.



In terms of volatile type, the market is segmented into DRAM, SRAM, SDRAM and MRAM where the market share of DRAM was 35.34% due to its high storage capacity. In terms of non-volatile type, the market is segmented into PROM, EPROM, EEPROM and Flash Memory where the market share of PROM was 35.23% in 2020, due to the increased demand for BIOS and firmware in the computer hardware. The semiconductor memory market, on the basis of application, can be segmented into Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defence and others (Industrial, Smart Cards, Mp3 Players, etc.). The consumer electronics sector held market share of 30.54% in 2020, which in turn is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing proliferation of electronics with the need for associated storage in the devices.



Major players leading the Global Semiconductor Memory Market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., and Nvidia Corporation, etc.



The largest contributor to the Global Semiconductor Memory Market is Asia-Pacific with 35.56% market share in 2020. South Korea is the largest contributing country in the region with 32.25% shares, followed by China, India, Taiwan and Japan. The ongoing technological advancements and innovations for microcomputer-based systems are expected to fuel the Global Semiconductor Memory Market over the forecast years.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Semiconductor Memory Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Semiconductor Memory Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Semiconductor Memory Market based on type, volatile type, non-volatile type, application, company and regional distribution.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of type which are volatile and non-volatile.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of volatile type which are DRAM, SRAM, SDRAM and MRAM.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of non-volatile type which are PROM, EPROM, EEPROM and Flash Memory.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of application which are Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Smart Cards, Mp3 Players, etc.

To categorize and forecast the Global Semiconductor Memory Market by region such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa.

To identify major drivers and challenges for the Global Semiconductor Memory Market.

To identify major trends in the Global Semiconductor Memory Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Semiconductor Memory Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Semiconductor Memory Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of companies operating in the global semiconductor memory market.

To analyze and forecast the Global Semiconductor Memory Market, top-down approach has been used. Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source. A brief study of the major players operating in the Global Semiconductor Memory Market was also undertaken. Moreover, a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for semiconductor memory, globally. To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned in the respective countries were identified.



Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on semiconductor memory, annual reports, investor presentation, International Monetary Fund and World Bank were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Semiconductor memory manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

Maintenance and repair companies

Organizations, forums and alliances related to the Global Semiconductor Memory Market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to the industry stakeholders such as manufacturing companies, assembling companies, distributors and applications related to the Global Semiconductor Memory Market. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Semiconductor Memory Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



6. Global Semiconductor Memory Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Volatile and Non-volatile)

6.2.2. By Volatile Type (DRAM, SRAM, SDRAM and MRAM)

6.2.3. By Non-Volatile Type (PROM, EPROM, EEPROM and Flash Memory)

6.2.4. By Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defence, and Others)

6.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Product Market Map

7.4. Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market Regional Analysis

8. North America Semiconductor Memory Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Product Market Map

8.4. North America Semiconductor Memory Market Regional Analysis

9. Europe Semiconductor Memory Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Product Market Map

9.4. Europe Semiconductor Memory Market Regional Analysis

10. South America Semiconductor Memory Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Product Market Map

10.4. South America Semiconductor Memory Market Regional Analysis

11. Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Memory Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Product Market Map

11.4. Middle East & Africa Semiconductor Memory Market Regional Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Sony Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

14.2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

14.3. Micron Technology Inc.

14.4. SK Hynix Inc.

14.5. Intel Corporation

14.6. Broadcom Inc.

14.7. Qualcomm Inc.

14.8. Toshiba Corporation

14.9. Texas Instruments Inc.

14.10. Nvidia Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

