Insights on the Retread Tire Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Bridgestone Americas, Michelin and Midas Mileage Among Others

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retread Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car & OTR Vehicle), By Retread Process (Cold Process & Hot Process), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Retread Tire Market stood at around USD10.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to register growth with a CAGR of around 3.76% by value in the forecast period. Growth in commercial vehicle sales and usage in a large number of upcoming construction projects and mining activities coupled up with the availability of retread tires at effective prices are expected to drive the Global Retread Tire Market in the forecast period.



The Global Retread Tire Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, by retread process, by company and by region. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into commercial vehicles, off-the-road vehicles and passenger cars. Currently, the market is dominated by the commercial vehicles segment owing to the lower cost availability of retread tires. In terms of the retread process, the market is segmented into cold process and hot process, and the market is dominated by the cold process because it takes less investment as it does not require expensive molds, needs smaller production units, and involves lower follow-up cost. Amongst all geographical regions (Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa), most of the tire retreading is performed in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the presence of many commercial and off-the-road vehicle fleet and rapidly growing construction and infrastructural activities.



Vipal Borrachas S.A., Marangoni S.p.A., Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. (Bandag), Michelin, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Midas Mileage, MRF, Indag Rubber, etc. among others are some of the leading players operating in the Global Retread Tire Market. Apart from these globally known companies, many unorganized players are also increasing their footprint in the Global Retread Tire Market by pushing their low-cost products blended with ease of availability.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Retread Tire Market, in terms of value as well as volume, from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Retread Tire Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Retread Tire Market based on vehicle type, by retread process and by region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Retread Tire Market.

To examine competitive developments such as business growth opportunities, new product development, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Retread Tire Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Retread Tire Market.

The publisher performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of retread tire dealers and distributors globally. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all the tire distributors and dealers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size for the Global Retread Tire Market by using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as OICA, Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied for the Global Retread Tire Market research.



Key Target Audience:

Commercial & passenger vehicle manufacturing companies

Commercial fleet owners

Raw material suppliers

Dealers/distributors of tires

Governments and financial institutions

Research organizations and consulting companies

Research institutes

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to tires

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Retread Tire Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Brand Switching Attribute

5.3. Brand Recall

5.4. Brand Satisfaction



6. Global Retread Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle & OTR Vehicle)

6.2.2. By Retread Process (Cold Process vs Hot Process)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)

6.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)

7. Asia-Pacific Retread Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)

7.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)

7.5. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. North America Retread Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)

8.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)

8.5. North America: Country Analysis

9. South America Retread Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)

9.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)

9.5. South America: Country Analysis

10. Europe & CIS Retread Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)

10.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)

10.5. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis

11. Middle East & Africa Retread Tire Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)

11.4. Product Market Map (By Retread Process)

11.5. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bridgestone Bandag, LLC

14.2. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

14.3. Michelin Retread Technologies

14.4. Marangoni S.p.A.

14.5. Borrachas Vipal S.A.

14.6. Elgi Rubber Company Limited

14.7. Indag Rubber Limited

14.8. MRF Ltd.

14.9. Midas Treads India Private Limited (Midas Mileage)

14.10. TVS Tread (TVS Group)



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxjt6y