Global Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market (2021 to 2026) - by Aircraft Type, Resin Type, Application Type, Fiber Type, Process Type and Region

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market by Aircraft Type, by Resin Type, by Application Type, by Fiber Type, by Process Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's A&D thermoplastic composites market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. This is one of our best-selling reports from the shelf of aerospace composites reports which also includes the aerospace thermoplastics market, aerospace prepreg market, aerospace high-performance thermoplastics market, and aircraft cabin interior composites market. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for A&D thermoplastic composites market at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market: Highlights

Thermoplastic composite materials are considered excellent materials for current and future aircraft components. Years of R&D and continuous efforts assisted the industry stakeholders to replace not only various metallic parts but also thermoset composite parts. An expected recovery in commercial aircraft deliveries, increasing demand for the weight reduction to improve fuel economy and reduction in carbon emissions in the aerospace industry, increasing penetration of composites in modern aircraft programs, and low processing cost coupled with the advantage of recyclability of thermoplastic composites over thermoset composites are the growth drivers for thermoplastic composites in the aerospace industry.

The A&D thermoplastic composites market is highly dependent on the organic growth of aircraft industries. In 2020, the market witnessed a severe decline in the wake of the pandemic. The market is expected to witness a further decline in 2021, and then bounce back in 2022, followed by a sequential growth till 2026 and reaching an estimated US$ 465.4 million in 2026. The aerospace industry is among the worst-hit industries by the pandemic; however, its strong fundamentals, such as huge order backlogs, to rejuvenate the industry's growth avenues in the coming years.

The market is highly impacted by new technological advancements, production rates of aircraft, FAA regulations, and other factors. Major players have been working hard for advancements in the existing thermoplastic materials. There has also been a development of a unidirectional carbon prepreg, which further allows weight savings through high fiber content and can be fabricated with an automated production process for high-volume production.

The publisher has firstly segmented the A&D thermoplastic composites market based on the aircraft type as commercial aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and others. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years and is also expected to experience the fastest recovery during the same period. The key driving factor is expected recovery in commercial aircraft deliveries coupled with the increasing thermoplastic composites content per aircraft. Among different commercial aircraft types, short-haul aircraft are to experience the fastest recovery with recouping in the domestic air traffic across the globe.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. Germany, France, the UK are the leading markets in the region. Airbus is the major consumer of thermoplastic composites. Major tier players have set up manufacturing plants with high proximity to the Airbus' assembly plants to fulfill their emerging requirements for its next-generation aircraft programs. North America also holds a reasonable share in the A&D thermoplastic composites market. Boeing and Gulfstream Aerospace are the key OEMs, which are creating a healthy demand for thermoplastic composite parts in the region.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, thermoplastic composite suppliers, tier players, aircraft OEMs, and airlines. The key thermoplastic composite material suppliers are TenCate (Now part of Toray), Solvay S.A., Teijin, and RTP Company. The key A&D thermoplastic composite component suppliers are ATC Manufacturing, AVANCO Group (XELIS), Cutting Dynamics Inc., Daher, Dutch Thermoplastic Components B.V., GKN Aerospace (Melrose Industries PLC), Premium AEROTEC GmbH, SEKISUI Aerospace, and Triumph Group.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market- Overview and Segmentation

3. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.4. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.5. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Publisher Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Publisher Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast by Resin Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Publisher Insights

6.2. PPS Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. PEEK Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.4. PEI Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.5. Other Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Publisher Insights

7.2. Interior: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Airframe: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast by Fiber Type (2015-2026)

8.1. Publisher Insights

8.2. Carbon Fiber Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. Glass Fiber Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast by Process Type (2015-2026)

9.1. Publisher Insights

9.2. Compression Molding: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3. Injection Molding: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4. AFP/ATL: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10. A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)

10.1. Publisher Insights

10.2. North American A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market: Country Analysis

10.2.1. The USA's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.2.2. Canada's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.2.3. Mexico's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3. European A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Germany's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3.2. France's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3.3. The UK's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.3.4. ROE's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4. Asia-Pacific's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market: Country Analysis

10.4.1. China's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4.2. Japan's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4.3. India's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.4.4. RoAP's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market: Sub-Region Analysis

10.5.1. The Middle-East's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.5.2. Latin America's A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

10.5.3. Others' A&D Thermoplastic Composites Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

11.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Resin Type

11.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

11.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Fiber Type

11.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Process Type

11.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Region

11.1.7. Market Attractiveness by Country

11.2. Emerging Trends

11.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

11.4. Strategic Implications

11.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

12. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

12.1. ATC Manufacturing

12.2. AVANCO Group (XELIS)

12.3. Cutting Dynamics Inc.

12.4. Daher

12.5. Dutch Thermoplastic Components B.V.

12.6. GKN Aerospace (Melrose Industries PLC)

12.7. Premium AEROTEC GmbH

12.8. SEKISUI Aerospace

12.9. Triumph Group

