Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Report 2021: Market is Estimated to be $18.54 Bn in 2020 and is Expected to Reach $30.96 Bn by 2025

The Global Pet Care E-commerce Market is estimated to be USD 18.54 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 30.96 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%.



Market Dynamics



Growing adoption of pets worldwide is the major driver of global pet care e-commerce market. Rising awareness regarding the well-being of pets is also driving the market.

With growing internet penetration and proliferation of smartphones, booming e-commerce industry is offering pet care product owners to sell their products online and expand their market reach. Thus, increasing internet penetration and growing tech-savvy pet owner population is also significantly driving the growth of the global pet care e-commerce market.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com, Chewy.com, PETstock. BarkBox, PetSmart Inc., Walmart, PetMed Express, Inc., Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., TABcom LLC, Nestle, PetFlow, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



