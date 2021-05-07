Worldwide Pharmacy Automation Equipment Industry to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Healthcare Services is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmacy automation equipment market was valued at US$ 4,984.70 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9,195.36 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.



Increasing errors in medication and growing demand for healthcare services are among the major factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, technological developments and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the problems associated with automated dispensing systems such as regular software update and high system maintenance requirements hinder the growth of the pharmacy automation equipment market. Additionally, APAC countries are witnessing rise in the demand for pharmacy automation equipment products. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is likely to expedite the adoption of digitization and automation in manufacturing and supply chain management. In this regard, the sector is working on the integration of IoT, AI, and ML into machine and manufacturing technologies to abide with the global norms. Thus, the escalating demand for pharmacy automation equipment due to the rising cases of COVID-19 is driving the growth of the market.



The global pharmacy automation equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labeling systems, automated storage & retrieval systems, automated compounding devices, and tabletop tablet counters. The automated medication dispensing systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the automated compounding devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. Based on end user, the pharmacy automation equipment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the retail pharmacy segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Health Service (NHS) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the pharmacy automation equipment market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - By End User

1.3.3 Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market- By Geography



2. Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market- Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Medication Errors

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Healthcare Services

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Problems Associated with Automated Dispensing Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Developments

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Tabletop Tablet Counters

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Tabletop Tablet Counters: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Automated Compounding Devices

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Automated Compounding Devices: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market, by End-User, 2020 and 2028 (%)

8.4 Hospital Pharmacy

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hospital Pharmacy: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Retail Pharmacy

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Retail Pharmacy: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market

9.2 Europe: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market

9.5 South and Central America: Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 AmerisourceBergen

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Baxter International Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Capsa Healthcare

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 OMNICELL INC.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Cerner Corporation

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 MCKESSON CORPORATION

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 ScriptPro LLC

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 BD

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 YUYAMA Co.,Ltd

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



