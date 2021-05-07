Global Disposable Syringes Markets, 2021-2028: Focus on Immunization Injections & Therapeutic Injections

Dublin, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Syringes Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product Type, By Application, By End Use, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable syringes market size is expected to reach USD 12.13 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, increasing use of botox injections, and high adoption of injectable drugs are key factors driving market revenue growth.



High preference for administering injectable formulations among doctors in case of emergency or for quicker recovery of patients.



Market growth can be attributed to major factors such as growing geriatric population, preference for injections over drugs over faster recovery, development of technologically advanced syringes, and need for vaccination and immunization programs globally.



According to estimations by WHO, approximately 16 Billion injections are administered every year globally. This factual information, coupled with need for disposable syringes, that needs to be discarded after one use, to avoid spread of infectious diseases and cross contamination among patients are other major factors driving market growth.



Growing number of patient footfall in hospitals, and clinics, coupled with need for collecting blood samples for various tests are key factors expected to drive demand for disposable syringes from hospitals, clinics, and pathological laboratories.



Disposable syringes are generally made of plastic, if these syringes are not disposed of properly, it can result in severe health issues because of pathogens present in these instruments. These factors could hamper growth of the global disposable syringes market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the safety syringes segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to its safety features thus, eliminating the risks associated with it.

Among the application segments, the therapeutic injections segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global disposable syringes market in 2020, due to use of disposable syringes for administering insulin to diabetic patients, high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV infection, malaria, etc.

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global disposable syringes market in 2020, growing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases in countries in North America

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rapidly developing healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of diabetic population, and growing geriatric population resulting in need for disposable syringes to administer drugs.

Key players profiled in the report include Braun Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc., Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, UltiMed, Inc., Henke-Sass, Wolf, Covidien, Retractable Technologies, Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Company. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

In July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company partnered with the US government for Manufacturing Infrastructure Project for Mass Vaccination Campaigns worth USD 70 Million to support the US vaccination program for controlling spread of COVID-19.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising prevalence of diabetes

3.2. Increasing incidences of chronic illnesses requiring injections

3.3. Global burden of transmission of blood borne Applications

3.4. Worldwide cases of HIV transmission



Chapter 4. Disposable Syringe Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Disposable Syringe Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Disposable Syringe Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Disposable Syringe Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of target Applications across the world

4.4.1.2. Launch of novel therapeutics

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Government regulation

4.4.2.2. Creation of bio hazard waste

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Disposable Syringe Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Disposable Syringe PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Disposable Syringe Market By Product Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Pruritus Therapeutics Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. General Syringes

5.3. Specialized Syringes

5.4. Safety Syringes

5.5. Pre-filled Syringes



Chapter 6. Disposable Syringe Market By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Disposable Syringe Application dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Immunization Injections

6.3. Therapeutic Injections



Chapter 7. Disposable Syringe Market By End Use Insights & Trends

7.1. Disposable Syringe Treatment Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Blood Collection Centers

7.4. Diabetic centers

7.5. Veterinary Clinics



Chapter 8. Disposable Syringe Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Disposable Syringe Market share by region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Strategy Benchmarking

9.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Braun Medical Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Flextronics International Vita Needle Company

Terumo Corporation

Novo Nordisk

UltiMed Inc.

Henke-Sass

Wolf

Covidien

Retractable Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company.

