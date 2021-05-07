global sky-based communication market analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.53% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031

New York, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sky-based Communication Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Component, Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070335/?utm_source=GNW

• What is the scope in the market for new OEMs and other players to enter?

• What are the driving and challenging factors and attributing to the growth of the global sky-based communication market?

• Which platform is expected to be leading the global sky-based communication market by 2031?

• What was the market value of the regions in the global sky-based communication market in 2020, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?



Global Sky-Based Communication Market Forecast, 2021-2031



The global sky-based communication market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.53% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2021 with a share of 38.87%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2021. The growing space and military programs due to a spike in demand for exploring as well as commercialization of sky-based communication systems in the U.S. are going to raise the demand in the market.



The technological development and feasibility of sky-based communication have been significant in the past few years.There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of the sky-based communication market.



Some of these factors include the increasing number of satellite launches for communication, adoption of new technologies like IoT and AI in satellite communication, and competitive advantage of HAPS over conventional satellite and terrestrial-based systems, among others.



Scope of the Global Sky-Based Communication Market



The global sky-based communication market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as application, end user, platform, component, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the global sky-based communication market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Sky-Based Communication Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the application and end users.The report also analyzes different platforms that include satellites, UAVs, and HAPS and components.



Furthermore, the study provides cross-segmentation for application.



The global sky-based communication market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global Sky-Based Communication Industry



The key market players in the global sky-based communication market include Airbus, AeroVironment, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Hughes Network Systems, Intelsat, Iridium Communications, Lockheed Martin, Cobham, SpaceX, OneWeb, Satcom Global, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, SES S.A. Thales, World View Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• France

• U.K.

• Germany

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-Word

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070335/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________